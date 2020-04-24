Global Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Epidemiology Report 2020: Patient Pools, Growth Opportunities, Prevalent Countries

DUBLIN, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) - Epidemiology Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) epidemiology in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.



Epidemiology Perspective



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Incident Cases of Acute Kidney Injury, Discharge Diagnosed Cases of Acute Kidney Injury, Stage-Wise Discharged Diagnosed Cases of Acute Kidney Injury, Risk Factor Associated Acute Kidney Injury Cases and Renal Transplantation Associated Delayed Graft Function scenario of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



Epidemiology Segmentation

The total incident population of Acute Kidney Injury in the seven major markets was found to be 1,525,519 in 2017. In the United States the incident population of Acute Kidney Injury was 895,078 in 2017, which is expected to increase in the forecast period (2020-2030).

the incident population of Acute Kidney Injury was 895,078 in 2017, which is expected to increase in the forecast period (2020-2030). The publisher also estimates higher Diagnosed Discharge Cases of AKI in the United States with 532,830 diagnosed discharge cases found in 2017.

with 532,830 diagnosed discharge cases found in 2017. According to KIDGO staging; stage II AKI corresponds to the relatively higher diagnosed discharge population with 223,789 cases in 2017 in the United States .

Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology.

The report provides insight into the 7MM historical and forecasted patient pool covering the United States , EU5 countries ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and United Kingdom ) and Japan .

, EU5 countries ( , , , , and ) and . The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI).

The report provides the segmentation of the disease epidemiology for 7MM by Total Prevalent Cases of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), Total Diagnosed and Treated Cases of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI).

Report Highlights

Eleven Year Forecast of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI)

Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Epidemiology Segmentation (The segmentation consists of wider landscape covering different scenarios for developing the AKI model)

The report covers Stage-Wise Discharge Diagnosed Cases of Acute Kidney Injury, which includes stages of AKI such as Stage I, Stage II and Stage III. Out of all the stages, Stage II showed the highest diagnosed discharge cases of AKI.

The report also include Risk Factor Associated Acute Kidney Injury Cases, wherein several risk factors such as Coronary artery disease, Chronic kidney disease, Chronic lung disease, Sepsis, Cardiac surgery, etc are throroughly studied.

An important segment of the report, i.e., Renal Transplantation Associated Delayed Graft Function provides scenario of Delayed Graft Function cases who undergo Renal Transplantation.

7MM Coverage

Key Questions Answered

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI)?

What is the historical Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) patient pool in the United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the UK) and Japan ?

, EU5 ( , , , , and the UK) and ? What would be the forecasted patient pool of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) at the 7MM level?

What will be the growth opportunities across the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Acute Kidney Injury (AKI)?

Out of the above-mentioned countries, which country would have the highest prevalent population of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) during the forecast period (2020-2030)?

At what CAGR the population is expected to grow across the 7MM during the forecast period (2020-2030)?

The Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) report will allow the user to:



Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the 7MM Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) market.

Quantify patient share distribution in the 7MM for Acute Kidney Injury (AKI).

The Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) epidemiology report and model were written and developed by Masters and Ph.D. level epidemiologists.

The Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) epidemiology model developed by the publisher is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based on transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over the eleven-year forecast period using reputable sources.

Key Topics Covered



1. Key Insights



2. Acute Kidney Injury Market (AKI): Overview at a Glance



3. Acute Kidney Injury (AKI): Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Symptoms

3.3. Types of Acute Kidney Injury

3.4. Stages Classification

3.5. Risk Factors

3.6. Etiology

3.7. Pathophysiology

3.8. Biomarkers

3.9. Diagnosis



4. Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. 7MM Total Incident Patient Population of AKI

4.3. 7MM Total Discharge Diagnosed Population of AKI



5. United States

5.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.2. Acute Kidney Injury Incident Cases in the US

5.3. Acute Kidney Injury Discharge Diagnosed Cases in the US

5.4. Acute Kidney Injury Stage-Wise Discharged Diagnosed Cases in the US

5.5. Acute Kidney Injury Risk Factor Associated Cases in the US

5.6. Acute Kidney Injury Renal Transplantation Associated Delayed Graft Function Cases in the US



6. EU5

6.1. Assumptions and Rationale

6.2. Germany

6.2.1. Acute Kidney Injury Incident Cases in Germany

6.2.2. Acute Kidney Injury Discharge Diagnosed Cases in Germany

6.2.3. Acute Kidney Injury Stage-Wise Discharged Diagnosed Cases in Germany

6.2.4. Acute Kidney Injury Risk Factor Associated Cases in Germany

6.2.5. Acute Kidney Injury Renal Transplantation Associated Delayed Graft Function Cases in Germany

6.3. France

6.4. Italy

6.5. Spain

6.6. United Kingdom



7. Japan

7.1.1. Assumptions and Rationale

7.1.2. Acute Kidney Injury Incident Cases in Japan

7.1.3. Acute Kidney Injury Discharge Diagnosed Cases Japan

7.1.4. Acute Kidney Injury Stage-Wise Discharge Diagnosed Cases in Japan

7.1.5. Acute Kidney Injury Risk Factor Associated Cases in Japan

7.1.6. Acute Kidney Injury Renal Transplantation Associated Delayed Graft Function Cases in Japan



