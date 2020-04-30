Global Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Industry Assessment, 2017-2030: Market Size, Drivers & Barriers, Unmet Needs, Emerging Drugs, Market Share of Individual Therapies

DUBLIN, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Acute Kidney Injury Market Insight, Epidemiology and Forecast to 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted 7MM Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) market size from 2017 to 2030. The report also covers current Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.



Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Epidemiology



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Incident Cases of Acute Kidney Injury, Discharge Diagnosed Cases of Acute Kidney Injury, Stage-Wise Discharged Diagnosed Cases of Acute Kidney Injury, Risk Factor Associated Acute Kidney Injury Cases and Renal Transplantation Associated Delayed Graft Function scenario of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) in the 7MM market covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



Key Findings



This section provides glimpse of the Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) epidemiology in the 7MM:

The total incident population of Acute Kidney Injury in the seven major markets was found to be 1,525,519 in 2017. In the United States the incident population of Acute Kidney Injury was 895,078 in 2017, which is expected to increase in the forecast period (2020-2030).

The publisher also estimates higher Diagnosed Discharge Cases of AKI in the United States with 532,830 diagnosed discharge cases found in 2017.

According to KIDGO staging; stage II AKI corresponds to the relatively higher diagnosed discharge population with 223,789 cases in 2017 in the United States.

Drug Chapters



The drug chapter segment of the AKI report encloses the detailed analysis of mid and late stage pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the AKI clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.



Emerging Drugs



EA-230: Exponential Biotherapies



EA-230 is being developed by Exponential Biotherapies, is an intravenously administered chemically synthesized linear peptide, a derivative of the human pregnancy hormone used for immunomodulation. During the preclinical studies, the drug has shown anti-inflammatory properties and protects against organ failure in several animal models of sepsis or systemic inflammation which lead to acute kidney injury. Most notably, EA-230 has shown marked protective effects in the kidney during abdominal sepsis in animals. As EA-230 attenuates the proinflammatory response in neutrophils and monocytes ex vivo, and neutrophil influx in tissues during systemic inflammation in vivo is abrogated, EA-230 acts by protecting the host against the detrimental effects of neutrophils during acute systemic inflammatory diseases, thereby preventing organ damage, especially in the kidney. EA-230 is under development by Exponential Biotherapies in collaboration with Radboud University.



bRESCAP: Alloksys



RESCAP (Rescuing Alkaline Phosphatase), is an endogenous enzyme based on Alkaline Phosphatase (AP) a naturally occurring protein present in the body. It works as prophylactic and therapeutic anti-inflammatory protein that prevents ischemic injury by neutralizing and detoxifying inflammatory triggers that may derail the immune system. In acute settings, RESCAP triggers enhanced endogenous production of AP by the body, thereby boosting innate defense systems. bRESCAP is the type of RESCAP based on calf intestine from BSE free countries. It has a fast onset of action, a high dosing efficacy and a short residence time in the body (half-life of a few minutes), which makes the drug ideal for acute clinical disorder treatments.



ANG-3777 (BB3): Angion Biomedica



ANG-3777 (also known as BB3 and refanalin) is a small molecule hepatocyte growth factor/scatter factor (HGF/SF) being developed by Angion Biomedica. Its development is grounded in decades of research investigating the role of the HGF/c-Met pathway in organ repair. When an organ is injured, HGF expression peaks around 2 h but c-Met receptor expression peaks around 24-36 h, creating a mismatch between HGF and c-Met potentially resulting in suboptimal rates of organ self-repair. ANG-3777 is designed to address this challenging mismatch, supplementing endogenous HGF during peak c-MET receptor expression.



Teprasiran (QPI-1002): Quark Pharmaceuticals



Teprasiran (QPI-1002) is a nuclease-resistant, synthetic double-stranded RNA oligonucleotide designed to temporarily inhibit the expression of the proapoptotic gene p53, via activation of the RNA interference (RNAi) pathway being developed by Quark Pharmaceuticals. Its development is based on the proprietary concept for temporary and reversible inhibition of p53 for therapeutic purposes. P53 is a stress-response gene activated by DNA damage, hypoxia, oxidative stress, and other conditions, leading to the induction of cell cycle arrest, cell senescence or apoptosis.



ASP1128: Astellas Pharma



ASP1128 by Astellas Pharma is also known as MA-0217, is an investigational compound that is a potent and highly selective PPAR modulator. ASP1128 has the potential to have protective effects on kidney cells that are under cellular stress following CABG/V surgery by promoting fatty acid oxidation in the mitochondria. Further, ASP1128 may have the potential to reduce systemic and local inflammatory responses and oxidative stress.



Market Outlook



The global burden of acute kidney injury has increased over the years. Among the 7 major markets, the United States has reported having maximum incident cases of AKI. Though the incident of AKI is high across the US, but the condition is often undiagnosed, ultimately leading to lower treatable pool (when compared to the total incident population of the disease) that contributes to the market size of AKI.



Currently there are no targeted pharmacotherapies approved for the treatment of AKI. At present, the therapeutic market size of acute kidney injury in the United States is mainly accounted by use of Renal Replacement Therapy (RRT) and off-label drugs which includes various classes such as ACE inhibitors, Angiotensin II-Receptor Blockers (ARBs), Diuretics and Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs).



The AKI market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted AKI market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers, and demand of better technology.



This segment gives a thorough detail of AKI market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.



Key Findings



This section includes a glimpse of the Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) 7MM market.

There is no cure of AKI and the current treatment is aimed to manage the underlying cause and prognosis of AKI.

Conventional therapies such as drugs to manage blood pressure, fluid overload and cardiac output, to stabilize hemodynamic and oxygenation parameters, glycemic control, nutritional support to reduce the severity of AKI are frequently used in manageable cases of AKI whereas in critically ill patients RRT therapies are recommended.

The market size of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) in the seven major markets was USD 4,082.95 billion in 2017 for the study period (2017-2030).

The United States accounts for the largest market size of AKI in comparison to the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and Japan

Drugs Uptake



This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs that are expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2017-2030. The analysis covers Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) market uptake by drugs and patient uptake by therapies.



This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, and phase III stage. It also analyzes key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing and patent details for Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) emerging therapies.



Competitive Intelligence Analysis



The publisher performs competitive and market Intelligence analysis of the Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) market by using various competitive intelligence tools that include-SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies, etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.



Companies Mentioned



Exponential Biotherapies

Alloksys

Angion Biomedic

Quark Pharmaceuticals

AM Pharma

AtoxBio

Astellas Pharma

Pharming Technologies

MediBeacon

Orion Pharma

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tyyjea

