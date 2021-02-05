Global Adalimumab, Infliximab and Etanercept Biosimilars Market Report: COVID-19 Impacts, Growth and Changes - Forecast to 2030

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Adalimumab, Infliximab and Etanercept Biosimilars Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Major players in the adalimumab, infliximab and etanercept biosimilars market are Zydus Cadila, Sandoz (Novartis), Samsung Bioepis, AbbVie, Amgen, Boehringer Ingelheim, Pfizer, Celltrion and Mylan.



The global adalimumab, infliximab, and etanercept market is expected to grow from $2.2 billion in 2019 to $2.27 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.24%. The market is expected to recover and reach $7.50 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 48.94%.



The adalimumab, infliximab and etanercept biosimilars market consists of sales of adalimumab, infliximab and etanercept biosimilar drugs by the companies that manufacture these biosimilars. Adalimumab, infliximab and etanercept biosimilar molecules are bioequivalent to original reference molecules such as Humira, Remicade and Enbrel, respectively.



North America was the largest region in the adalimumab, infliximab, and etanercept market in 2019. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



In February 2016, Sandoz acquired development and commercialization rights of PF-06438179 (biosimilar infliximab) from Pfizer in the 28 countries that form the European Economic Area (EEA). This deal strengthens the Novartis immunology portfolio which includes investigational biosimilars adalimumab, etanercept and rituximab.



The adalimumab, infliximab and etanercept biosimilars market covered in this report is segmented by product into adalimumab biosimilars (exemptia, mabura, hyrimoz, hadlima, abrilada, others); infliximab biosimilars (inflectra, renflexis, ixifi, avsola); cipleumab (erelzi, eticovo). It is also segmented by application into crohn's disease; psoriatic arthritis; rheumatoid arthritis; ulcerative colitis; ankylosing spondylitis; plaque psoriasis; others and by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies; retail pharmacies; online pharmacies.



The patent extension of Humira (adalimumab) will hamper the Humira biosimilar market. The patent extension is a strategy to compete with generic and biosimilar products after patent termination. For instance, the patents of Humira, the branded biologic drug manufactured by AbbVie, expired in 2016 in the US and 2017 in the EU. AbbVie obtained Supplementary Protection Certificates (SPCs) that provided protection in Europe until 16 October 2018.



AbbVie received a patent extension for Humira till 2023 in the US. In pursuit of patent extension, AbbVie also had settlements with Amgen, Samsung Bioepis, and Mylan to protect Humira sales in the United States. The patent extension of Humira is anticipated to hinder its biosimilars market growth.



The brand versions of biosimilar drugs are of high costs, which are now being replaced with biosimilar versions upon their patent's expiry. The cost of branded biologic drugs almost doubled in recent years. For instance, the cost of Humira, the top-selling drug, increased to more than $38,000 in 2018 from $19,000 in 2012.



The shift to low-cost biosimilar drugs is mainly because there are no clinically relevant differences in safety and efficacy between the biosimilars and originator biologics. The Danish health care system switched almost entirely to adalimumab biosimilars after the patent on the original adalimumab product, Humira, expired in October 2018. The switch to biosimilars led to an 82% decrease in costs for the medication.



The patent expiry of branded drugs allows biosimilars to enter the market. For instance, in 2016, United States FDA approved inflectra, developed by Hospira (a Pfizer Inc company) for the treatment of various autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, adult ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, after the patent expiry of branded drug Remicade.



Similarly, Amgen's Enbrel had its patent expired in the EU in 2015 and with the expiry of the patent, Benepali (a biosimilar of Enmbrel) was approved by the European Commission in 2016. Humira's patent expired in December 2016 and its biosimilars were made available in the market. FDA has recently (July 2020) approved Hulio, the sixth biosimilar of Humira. Therefore, the patent expiry of branded biologic drugs such as Humira, Enbrel and Remicade will drive the biosimilar market.



