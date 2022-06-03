Global Additive Technology Markets for Engineered Solid Dosage Forms: Products, Therapeutics, Strategies & Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Additive Technology Markets for Engineered Solid Dosage Forms" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

3D printing (3DP) or additive manufacturing (AM) is a family of technologies that implement layer-by-layer processes in order to fabricate physical models, based on a computer aided design (CAD) model. 3D printing permits the fabrication of high degrees of complexity with great reproducibility, in a fast and cost-effective fashion.



3D printing has been used extensively in tissue and organ engineering, diagnostics, disease modelling, manufacturing of biomedical devices and the design and development of novel dosage forms. It is utilized in the pharmaceutical industries as a process innovation technology to construct digitally controlled and personalized products by converting a concept into a prototype additive manufacturing using 3D computer-aided design (CAD) or a Magnetic Resonance Image (MRI).



Key Questions Answered in the Additive Technology Markets for Engineered Solid Dosage Forms Report:

What are the leading additive technology modalities being investigated for manufacturing Engineered Solid Dosage Forms?

Who are the suppliers of additive technology products and devices, and what is their market impact?

What are the major factors driving the demand for additive technology in the oral drug space?

What is expected relative impact of additive manufacturing in applications for oral tablets and related drug forms?

What are the design factors, material selection issues, technologies and market development issues for additive manufacturing in the solid oral dosage form space?

What has been the posture of drug regulatory agencies in setting standards and limits on additive manufactured oral drugs?

What are the significant economic, competitive and technology factors that are expected to impact the demand for solid drug forms?



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

3D Printing Evolution

Regulatory Initiatives

Additive Fabrication Methods

Continuous Manufacturing

3D Printing Architectures

Inkjet Printing

Nozzle-based Systems

Laser-based System

3D Printing - Enabling Technologies

Stereolithography

Fused Deposition Modelling

Digital Light Processing

Selective Laser Sintering

Selective Laser Melting

Hot Melt Extrusion (HME)

3D Printing Opportunities in Drug Customization

Solid Dosage Forms

Recent Commercial Developments in Drug Printing

Delivery Assist Devices

Market and Commercial Landscape

Approved 3D Printed Drugs

Academic Programs

Market Drivers

Chronic Conditions & Dosing Frequency

Market Factors

Regulatory Factors

Company Profiles



