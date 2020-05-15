Global Adhesion Barrier Market 2020-2027: Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

DUBLIN, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Adhesion Barrier Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Synthetic, Natural), by Formulation (Film/Mesh, Gel), by Application (Cardiovascular, Neurological Surgery), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global adhesion barrier market size is expected to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period. The key drivers of the market include increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases coupled with rising cases of post-surgical adhesions. Factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure and rising awareness about post-surgical complications among patients are adding growth to the market. Moreover, increasing number of cancer cases are also adding demand for surgical interventions. According to National Cancer Institute, in 2018, there were approximately 1.7 million new cases of cancer diagnosed in U.S.



An increasing geriatric population is also substantially increasing the usage of adhesion barriers as they suffer from various chronic diseases, which require surgery. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), one in four persons living in North America and Europe could be aged 65 or more by 2050. The number of people aged more than 80 years is anticipated to reach 426 million in 2050. Additionally, with rising urbanization and increasing inclination towards healthy lifestyles, more people are expected get involved in various sports activities, resulting in increasing sports related injuries, causing rising usage of adhesion barriers.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

North America accounted for the largest share in 2019 owing to favorable reimbursement policies, presence of key players, and government initiatives

Based on synthetic adhesion barriers products, the hyaluronic acid segment accounted for the largest market size in 2019 owing to its capacity to attract and hold a vast amount of moisture

Based on natural adhesion barriers products, the collagen and protein segment held the largest share in 2019 as it is easy to apply and is resorbable after repair

By formulation, the film/mesh segment accounted for the largest size in 2019 owing to its low cost and high usage in various form of surgeries

By application, the cardiovascular surgery segment is expected to register the highest CAGR due to rising incidence of heart diseases

The leading players present in the market are Sanofi S.A., Becton Dickinson and Company, Baxter International, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Anika Therapeutic, Inc., FzioMed, Inc., Mast Biosurgery, Inc., Innocoll Holdings PLC, and Atrium Medical Corporation (Getinge Group).

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Adhesion Barrier Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.5. Adhesion Barrier Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Adhesion Barrier Market By product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definitions and Scope

4.2. Product Market Share, 2019 & 2027

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Global Adhesion Barrier Market by Component Outlook



Chapter 5. Adhesion Barrier Market: By Formulation Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definitions and Scope

5.2. By Modality Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. Global Adhesion Barrier Market by Formulation Outlook



Chapter 6. Adhesion Barrier Market: By Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Definitions and Scope

6.2. Patient Type Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.3. Segment Dashboard

6.4. Global Adhesion Barrier Market by Application Type Outlook



Chapter 7. Adhesion Barrier Market: Country Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Country Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027

7.2. County Market Dashboard

7.3. Regional Market Snapshot

7.4. Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2019

7.5. SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)

7.6. Market Size, & Forecasts, Volume and Trend Analysis, 2019 to 2027:



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2. Company/Competition Categorization

8.3. Vendor Landscape



Medtronic Plc

Johnson & Johnson

Sanofi

Baxter International Inc.,

Becton Dickinson and Company

and Company Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Anika Therapeutics

Atrium Medical Corporation

FzioMed

Mast Biosurgery

