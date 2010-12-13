Global Adhesives & Sealants Market 2018-2023: Key players are Henkel, Sika, Arkema (Bostik) & H.B. Fuller

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Adhesives & Sealants Market by Adhesive Technology (Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-Melt, Reactive & Others), Sealant Resin (Silicone, Polyurethane, Plastisol, Emulsion, Butyl, Polysulfide), Application, and Region - Global Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The adhesives & sealants market is estimated at USD 56.59 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 71.99 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.93% from 2018 to 2023.





The increasing use of adhesives & sealants in various applications, such as paper & packaging, building & construction, woodworking, consumer/DIY, automotive & transportation, leather & footwear, assembly, and others is driving the growth of the adhesives & sealants market.







The adhesives & sealants market has been segmented on the basis of adhesive formulating technology, sealant resin, application, and region. Based on adhesive formulating technology, the adhesives & sealants market has been segmented into water-based, solvent-based, hot-melt, and reactive & others. The reactive & others segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in terms of value. The unique characteristics of the reactive adhesives and the advanced technology needed to handle and dispense them make it popular among manufacturers and end users. Reactive adhesives can be modified for creating various unique properties, such as multiple degrees of conductivity, thereby offering exceptional thermal or electrical management, differing cure profiles, and unique optical properties.







Based on application, the adhesives & sealants market has been segmented into paper & packaging, building & construction, woodworking, consumer/DIY, automotive & transportation, leather & footwear, assembly, and others. The automotive & transportation segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period due to an increase in demand for lightweight, efficient, and eco-friendly cars.







Based on sealant resin, the adhesives & sealants market has been segmented into silicone, polyurethane, plastisol, emulsion, polysulfide, butyl, and others. The polyurethane segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Polyurethane sealants provide better tintability, adhesion, and abrasion resistance than silicone sealants. They are commonly used in automotive, parking deck & sidewalk sealing, construction, and marine applications.







The adhesives & sealants market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising demand for adhesives & sealants from building & construction, automotive & transportation, and leather & footwear applications from countries such as India, China, South Korea, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Indonesia is projected to drive the growth of the adhesives & sealants market in the region. China is expected to lead the demand for adhesives and sealants in the Asia Pacific region.







Adhesives & Sealants Market







Growing trend of lightweight and low carbon emitting vehicles is expected to drive the adhesives and sealants market. Solvent-based adhesives are strictly regulated by environmental laws in Europe and North America, which is affecting the adhesives & sealants market.







Key players operating in the adhesives & sealants market include Henkel (Germany), Sika (Switzerland), Arkema (France), H.B. Fuller (US), Huntsman (US), 3M (US), and Illinois Tool Works (ITW) (US).

Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction







2 Research Methodology



2.1 Research Data



2.2 Market Size Estimation



2.3 Data Triangulation



2.4 Assumptions







3 Executive Summary







4 Premium Insights



4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Adhesives & Sealants Market



4.2 Adhesives Market, By Formulating Technology



4.3 Adhesives Market, By Application



4.4 Sealants Market, By Resin Type



4.5 Sealants Market, By Application



4.6 Adhesives & Sealants Market, Developed vs. Developing Countries



4.7 APAC Adhesives Market, By Application and Formulating Technology



4.8 Adhesives & Sealants Market Share, By Country







5 Market Overview



5.1 Introduction



5.1.1 Market Dynamics



5.1.2 Drivers



5.1.2.1 Growing Trend of Lightweight and Low Carbon Emitting Vehicles



5.1.2.2 Increasing Demand for Adhesives & Sealants From the Building & Construction Industry



5.1.2.3 Shift in Preference to Hot-Melt Adhesives



5.1.2.4 High Demand for Adhesives & Sealants in APAC



5.1.3 Restraints



5.1.3.1 Environmental Regulations in North American and European Countries



5.1.4 Opportunities



5.1.4.1 Increasing Demand for Non-Hazardous, Green, and Sustainable Adhesives



5.1.4.2 Development of Hybrid Resins for Manufacturing High-Performance Adhesives & Sealants



5.1.5 Challenges



5.1.5.1 Shifting Rules and Changing Standards



5.1.5.2 Volatility in Crude Oil Prices



5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5.3 Macroeconomic Indicators



5.3.1 Introduction



5.3.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP



5.3.3 Trends in the Automotive Industry



5.3.4 Trends in Marine Industry



5.3.5 Trends in the Furniture Industry



5.3.6 Trends in the Footwear Industry







6 Emerging Technology: Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants



6.1 Overview



6.1.1 Market Definition



6.1.2 Historical Development



6.1.3 Current Prospect



6.1.4 Future Growth Potential







7 Adhesives Market, By Formulating Technology



7.1 Introduction



7.2 Water-Based Adhesives



7.2.1 PVA Emulsion Adhesives



7.2.2 PAE Emulsion Adhesives



7.2.3 VAE Emulsion Adhesives



7.2.4 Others



7.2.4.1 Polyurethane Dispersion Adhesives



7.2.4.2 Water-Based Rubber Adhesives



7.3 Solvent-Based Adhesives



7.3.1 Styrene-Butadiene Styrene Rubber (SBSR) Adhesives



7.3.2 Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Adhesives



7.3.3 Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) Adhesive



7.3.4 Polyamide Adhesive



7.3.5 Others



7.4 Hot-melt Adhesives



7.4.1 EVA Adhesives



7.4.2 Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBC)



7.4.3 Copolyamides (Copas)



7.4.3.1 Properties



7.4.3.2 Applications



7.4.4 Amorphous Poly Alpha Olefins (APAOS)



7.4.4.1 Properties



7.4.4.2 Applications



7.4.5 Polyurethanes



7.4.5.1 Properties



7.4.5.2 Applications



7.4.6 Others



7.4.6.1 Copolyesters (COPES) Adhesives



7.4.6.1.1 Main Features & Characteristics



7.4.6.1.2 Applications



7.4.6.2 Reactive Hot-Melt (RHMS) Adhesives



7.4.6.2.1 Main Features & Characteristics



7.4.6.2.2 Applications



7.4.6.3 Metallocene Polyethylene & Metallocene Polypropylene



7.4.6.3.1 Main Features & Characteristics



7.4.6.3.2 Applications



7.5 Reactive & Other Adhesives



7.5.1 Polyurethane Adhesives



7.5.2 Epoxy Adhesives



7.5.3 Cyanoacrylate and Modified Acrylate & Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives



7.5.3.1 Cyanoacrylate Adhesives



7.5.3.2 Modified Acrylates & MMA



7.5.4 Polysulfide Adhesives



7.5.5 Others



7.5.5.1 Formaldehyde-Based (Reactive-Based) Adhesives



7.5.5.2 Silicone



7.5.5.3 Polyester



7.5.5.4 Resorcinol



7.5.5.5 Phenolic







8 Adhesives Market, By Application



8.1 Introduction



8.2 Paper & Packaging



8.3 Building & Construction



8.4 Woodworking



8.5 Automotive & Transportation



8.6 Consumer/DIY



8.7 Leather & Footwear



8.8 Assembly



8.9 Others







9 Sealants Market, By Resin Type



9.1 Introduction



9.2 Silicone



9.3 Polyurethane



9.4 Plastisol



9.5 Emulsion



9.6 Polysulfide



9.7 Butyl



9.8 Others







10 Sealants Market, By Application



10.1 Introduction



10.2 Building & Construction



10.3 Automotive & Transportation



10.4 Consumer



10.5 Others







11 Adhesives & Sealants Market, By Region







12 Competitive Landscape



12.1 Overview



12.2 Key Players in Adhesives & Sealants Market



12.2.1 Henkel



12.2.2 Sika



12.2.3 Arkema (Bostik)



12.2.4 H.B. Fuller



12.3 Competitive Scenario



12.3.1 New Product Developments



12.3.2 Mergers & Acquisitions



12.3.3 Investments & Expansions



12.3.4 Partnerships & Agreements







13 Company Profiles



13.1 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA



13.2 Sika AG



13.3 Arkema (Bostik)



13.4 H.B. Fuller



13.5 Huntsman International LLC



13.6 3M Company



13.7 Illinois Tool Works Inc.



13.8 Avery Dennison Corporation



13.9 Dowdupont Inc.



13.1 Wacker Chemie AG



13.11 RPM International Inc.



13.12 Other Market Players



13.12.1 Ashland Inc.



13.12.2 Akzo Nobel N.V.



13.12.3 Lord Corporation



13.12.4 Franklin International



13.12.5 Delo Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA



13.12.6 Dymax Corporation



13.12.7 Mapei S.P.A



13.12.8 Uniseal Inc.



13.12.9 Master Bond Inc.



13.12.10 Permabond LLC



13.12.11 Soudal Group



13.12.12 Yokohama Industries Americas Inc.



13.12.13 General Sealants Inc.



13.12.14 Jowat SE





