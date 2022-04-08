Global Adulticides Market to 2027 - Featuring BASF, Central Life Sciences and Clarke Among Others

DUBLIN, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Adulticides Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global adulticides market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of vector-borne diseases is a key factor creating demand for adulticides market. However, excessive usage of toxic chemicals in certain adulticides, such as DEET, is projected to hamper themarket growth to some extent. Furthermore, increased promotional initiatives by local governments to raise awareness about mosquito-borne diseases are likely to boost market growth globally.



The global adulticides market is segmented based on product type and application. Based on product type, the adulticides market is segmented into synthetic adulticides, natural adulticides, and biological adulticides. Based on application, the adulticides market is segmented into government, commercial and residential.



Geographically, the global adulticides market covers the analysis of four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the World. Some of the companies operating in the global adulticides market include Bayer Environmental Science, Valent BioSciences, Clarke, Central Life Sciences, and BASF, among others.



Market Segmentation

Global Adulticides Market Research and Analysis by Type

Global Adulticides Market Research and Analysis by Application

The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the global adulticides market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global adulticides market.

Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global adulticides market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion



3. Market Determinants

3.1. Motivators

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Opportunities



4. Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Adulticides Market by Product Type

4.1.1. Synthetic Adulticides

4.1.2. Natural Adulticides

4.1.3. Biological Adulticides

4.2. Global Adulticides Market by Application

4.2.1. Government

4.2.2. Commercial

4.2.3. Residential



5. Regional Analysis

5.1. North America

5.1.1. United States

5.1.2. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. UK

5.2.2. Germany

5.2.3. Italy

5.2.4. Spain

5.2.5. France

5.2.6. Rest of Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. China

5.3.2. India

5.3.3. Japan

5.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4. Rest of the World



6. Company Profiles

6.1. ADAPCO LLC

6.2. BASF

6.3. Bayer Environmental Science

6.4. Central Life Sciences

6.5. Clarke

6.6. Valent BioSciences

