Global Advanced Air Mobility Markets, 2022-2026 - Growth Opportunities for Navigation, Traffic Management, Connectivity Solution, Infrastructure, and Maintenance Suppliers

DUBLIN, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Advanced Air Mobility Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study will offer insight into the evolving AAM ecosystem of aero taxi technology, urban integration, fleet management, fleet operations, and mobility-as-a-service aggregators; identify enabling technologies in the AAM value chain; explore growth drivers and restraints through 2026; examine how traditional aerospace players and technology disruptors are collaborating to make progress in the industry; and determine opportunities that relate to air navigation, unmanned air system traffic management, connectivity, infrastructure, fleet operations, maintenance, training, and mass transport integration.

While advanced air mobility (AAM) as a concept has been widely discussed throughout the modern aviation age, it was only in the past decade that a definite boom was apparent in the development of actual aircraft. This was in line with the technological advancements seen (or proposed) with respect to power systems, battery efficiency, energy storage, safety systems, and redundancies.



AAM platforms will give point-to-point commercial flight over short distances an altogether different meaning and make flight accessible to the masses on demand. Intercity and intracity air travel could one day rival the traditional airline industry.



The AAM technology space is becoming more complex as platforms move away from conventional fuels and hybrid systems to electric propulsion and advanced composites, artificial intelligence, collision-avoidance systems, and autonomous navigation are integrated into designs.



The majority of AAM companies today are in the development stage, integrating technological advancements and developing prototypes.



The study also explores growth opportunities for navigation, traffic management, connectivity solution, infrastructure, and maintenance suppliers.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Advanced Air Mobility Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Market Overview

Value Chain Summary

Scope of Services

Technology Supply Chain

Technology Development Partnerships

Technology Development Programs

Enabling Technologies

Evolution of Technology in Advanced Air Mobility

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Air Navigation, Traffic Management, and Connectivity Solution Suppliers

Growth Opportunity 2: AAM Infrastructure

Growth Opportunity 3: Fleet Operations, Maintenance and Training, and Mass Transport Integration

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ja6mf6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets