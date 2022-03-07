Global Advanced Air Mobility Markets, 2022-2026 - Growth Opportunities for Navigation, Traffic Management, Connectivity Solution, Infrastructure, and Maintenance Suppliers

Mar 07, 2022, 15:45 ET
This study will offer insight into the evolving AAM ecosystem of aero taxi technology, urban integration, fleet management, fleet operations, and mobility-as-a-service aggregators; identify enabling technologies in the AAM value chain; explore growth drivers and restraints through 2026; examine how traditional aerospace players and technology disruptors are collaborating to make progress in the industry; and determine opportunities that relate to air navigation, unmanned air system traffic management, connectivity, infrastructure, fleet operations, maintenance, training, and mass transport integration.
While advanced air mobility (AAM) as a concept has been widely discussed throughout the modern aviation age, it was only in the past decade that a definite boom was apparent in the development of actual aircraft. This was in line with the technological advancements seen (or proposed) with respect to power systems, battery efficiency, energy storage, safety systems, and redundancies.
AAM platforms will give point-to-point commercial flight over short distances an altogether different meaning and make flight accessible to the masses on demand. Intercity and intracity air travel could one day rival the traditional airline industry.
The AAM technology space is becoming more complex as platforms move away from conventional fuels and hybrid systems to electric propulsion and advanced composites, artificial intelligence, collision-avoidance systems, and autonomous navigation are integrated into designs.
The majority of AAM companies today are in the development stage, integrating technological advancements and developing prototypes.
The study also explores growth opportunities for navigation, traffic management, connectivity solution, infrastructure, and maintenance suppliers.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Advanced Air Mobility Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Market Overview
- Value Chain Summary
- Scope of Services
- Technology Supply Chain
- Technology Development Partnerships
- Technology Development Programs
- Enabling Technologies
- Evolution of Technology in Advanced Air Mobility
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Air Navigation, Traffic Management, and Connectivity Solution Suppliers
- Growth Opportunity 2: AAM Infrastructure
- Growth Opportunity 3: Fleet Operations, Maintenance and Training, and Mass Transport Integration
