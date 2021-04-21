Global Advanced Carbon Materials Market Report 2021 with Profiles of 300+ Players

DUBLIN, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Advanced Carbon Materials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Advanced Carbon Materials such as carbon fiber, carbon foams, graphene, carbon nanotubes, etc., possess unique mechanical, electrical, biological and chemical properties that have led to a variety of applications in electronics, energy storage, catalysis, filtration and sensing.

Advanced Carbon Materials covered include:

Carbon fibers.

Special graphite (Isotropic, isostatic, molded, extruded).

Graphene.

Carbon nanotubes.

2D materials.

Fullerenes.

Nanodiamonds.

Graphene quantum dots.

Carbon Foam.

Diamond-like carbon (DLC) coatings.

The report contents include:

Market drivers and trends.

Properties and synthesis methods.

Market segment analysis. Markets covered include composites, electrochemical energy storage devices (batteries and supercapacitors), sensors, thermal management, adsorption, electromagnetic shielding, catalyst support, sensors and more.

Price and price drivers.

Industry developments 2020-2021

Market consumption of advanced carbon materials, total, by market and by region.

More than 300 company profiles. Companies profiled include Hexcel Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc., Carbitex, LLC, Teijin, UMATEX, Ibiden Co., Ltd., Mersen, Nippon Techno-Carbon Co.,Ltd., Cabot Corporation, Graphenea, Haydale Graphene Industries, Nanocyl SA, OCSiAl and many more.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 The advanced carbon materials market

1.2 Market impact from COVID-19

2 CARBON FIBERS

2.1 Market drivers and trends

2.2 Industry developments in carbon fibers 2020-21

2.3 Markets for carbon fibers

2.3.1 Composites

2.4 Carbon fiber producers

2.4.1 Production capacities

2.5 Global demand 2018-2031, tons

2.5.1 By market

2.5.2 By region

2.6 Company profiles

3 SPECIAL GRAPHITE

3.1 Isotropic Graphite

3.1.1 Properties

3.1.2 Applications

3.2 Isostatic graphite

3.3 Molded graphite

3.4 Extruded graphite

3.5 Global demand 2018-2031, tons

3.5.1 By market

3.5.2 By region

3.6 Company profiles

4 GRAPHENE

4.1 Types of graphene

4.2 Properties

4.3 Industry developments in graphene 2020-2021

4.4 Graphene market challenges

4.5 Graphene producers

4.5.1 Production capacities

4.6 Price and price drivers

4.6.1 Pristine graphene flakes pricing/CVD graphene

4.6.2 Few-Layer graphene pricing

4.6.3 Graphene nanoplatelets pricing

4.6.4 Graphene oxide (GO) and reduced Graphene Oxide (rGO) pricing

4.6.5 Multilayer graphene (MLG) pricing

4.6.6 Graphene ink

4.7 Global demand 2018-2031, tons

4.7.1 By market

4.7.2 By region

4.8 Company profiles

5 CARBON NANOTUBES

5.1 Properties

5.1.1 Comparative properties of CNTs

5.2 Multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWCNTs)

5.2.1 Applications and TRL

5.2.2 Industry developments in multi-walled carbon nanotubes 2020-2021

5.2.3 Producers

5.2.3.1 Production capacities

5.2.4 Price and price drivers

5.2.5 Global demand 2018-2031, tons

5.2.5.1 By market

5.2.5.2 By region

5.2.6 Company profiles

5.3 Single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs)

5.3.1 Properties

5.3.2 Applications and TRL

5.3.3 Industry developments in single-walled carbon nanotubes 2020-2021

5.3.4 Producers

5.3.4.1 Production capacities

5.3.5 Price and price drivers

5.3.6 Global market demand, tons

5.3.7 Company profiles

5.4 Other types

5.4.1 Double-walled carbon nanotubes (DWNTs)

5.4.2 Vertically aligned CNTs (VACNTs)

5.4.3 Few-walled carbon nanotubes (FWNTs)

5.4.4 Carbon Nanohorns (CNHs)

5.4.5 Carbon Onions

5.4.6 Boron Nitride nanotubes (BNNTs)



6 OTHER 2D MATERIALS

6.1 Types of 2D materials, properties, applications, commercial availability

6.2 Producers

7 FULLERENES

7.1 Properties

7.2 Applications and TRL

7.3 Prices

7.4 Global demand 2018-2031, tons

7.4.1 By market

7.4.2 By region

7.5 Producers

8 NANODIAMONDS

8.1 Types

8.1.1 Fluorescent nanodiamonds (FNDs)

8.2 Applications and TRL

8.3 Price and price drivers

8.4 Global demand 2018-2031, tons

8.4.1 By market

8.4.2 By region

8.5 Company profiles

9 GRAPHENE QUANTUM DOTS

9.1 Comparison to quantum dots

9.2 Properties

9.3 Synthesis

9.3.1 Top-down method

9.3.2 Bottom-up method

9.4 Applications

9.5 Graphene quantum dots pricing

9.6 Graphene quantum dot producers

10 CARBON FOAM

10.1 Types

10.2 Properties

10.3 Applications

10.4 Company profiles

11 DIAMOND-LIKE CARBON (DLC) COATINGS

11.1 Properties

11.2 Applications and markets

11.3 Company profiles

12 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



13 REFERENCES

Companies Mentioned

Adamas Nanotechnologies, Inc.

Cabot Corporation

Carbitex, LLC

Carbodeon Ltd.

Graphenea

Haydale Graphene Industries

Hexcel Corporation

Ibiden Co., Ltd.

Koatsu Gas Kogyo Co. Ltd

Mersen

Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc.

Nanocyl SA

Nippon Techno-Carbon Co.,Ltd.

OCSiAl

Ray-Techniques Ltd.

Teijin

UMATEX

