Global Advanced Carbon Materials Markets, 2021-2031 with 300+ Profiles

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Advanced Carbon Materials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Advanced Carbon Materials such as carbon fiber, carbon foams, graphene, carbon nanotubes, etc., possess unique mechanical, electrical, biological and chemical properties that have led to a variety of applications in electronics, energy storage, catalysis, filtration and sensing.

Report contents include:

Market drivers and trends.

Properties and synthesis methods.

Market segment analysis. Markets covered include composites, electrochemical energy storage devices (batteries and supercapacitors), sensors, thermal management, adsorption, electromagnetic shielding, catalyst support, sensors and more.

Price and price drivers.

Market consumption of advanced carbon materials, by type.

More than 300 company profiles. Companies profiled include Hexcel Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc., Carbitex, LLC, Teijin, UMATEX, Ibiden Co., Ltd., Mersen, Nippon Techno-Carbon Co., Ltd., Cabot Corporation, Graphenea, Haydale Graphene Industries, Nanocyl SA, OCSiAl and many more.

Advanced Carbon Materials covered include:

Carbon fibers.

Iso-graphite.

Graphene.

Carbon nanotubes.

2D materials.

Fullerenes.

Nanodiamonds.

Graphene quantum dots.

Carbon Foam.

Diamond-like carbon (DLC) coatings.

Key Topics Covered:



1 The Advanced Carbon Materials Market2 Carbon Fibers

2.1 Market drivers and trends

2.2 Markets for carbon fibers

2.2.1 Composites

2.2.1.1 Aerospace

2.2.1.2 Wind energy

2.2.1.3 Sports

2.2.1.4 Automotive

2.2.1.5 Pressure vessels

2.3 Carbon fiber producers

2.3.1 Production capacities

2.4 Global demand 2018-2031, metric tonnes

2.5 Company profiles 35 (17 company profiles)

3 Isostatic/Isotropic Graphite (Iso-Graphite)

3.1 Properties

3.2 Applications

3.3 Production capacities

3.4 Global demand 2018-2031, metric tonnes

3.5 Company profiles 54 (16 company profiles)

4 Graphene

4.1 Types of graphene

4.2 Properties

4.3 Graphene market challenges

4.4 Graphene producers

4.4.1 Production capacities

4.5 Price and price drivers

4.5.1 Pristine graphene flakes pricing/CVD graphene

4.5.2 Few-Layer graphene pricing

4.5.3 Graphene nanoplatelets pricing

4.5.4 Graphene oxide (GO) and reduced Graphene Oxide (rGO) pricing

4.5.5 Multilayer graphene (MLG) pricing

4.5.6 Graphene ink

4.6 Global demand 2018-2031, tons

4.7 Company profiles 91 (280 company profiles)

5 Carbon Nanotubes

5.1 Properties

5.1.1 Comparative properties of CNTs

5.2 Multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWCNTs)

5.2.1 Applications

5.2.2 Producers

5.2.3 Price and price drivers

5.2.4 Global demand 2018-2031, tons

5.2.5 Company profiles 332 (110 company profiles)

5.3 Single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs)

5.3.1 Properties

5.3.2 Applications

5.3.2.1 Production capacities

5.3.3 Global market demand, tonnes

5.3.4 Company profiles 421 (12 company profiles)

5.4 Other types

5.4.1 Double-walled carbon nanotubes (DWNTs)

5.4.2 Vertically aligned CNTs (VACNTs)

5.4.3 Few-walled carbon nanotubes (FWNTs)

5.4.4 Carbon Nanohorns (CNHs)

5.4.5 Carbon Onions

5.4.6 Boron Nitride nanotubes (BNNTs)

6 Other 2D Materials

6.1 2d Materials Production Methods

6.1.1 Top-down exfoliation

6.1.2 Bottom-up synthesis

6.2 HEXAGONAL BORON-NITRIDE (h-BN)

6.3 MXenes

6.4 Transition Metal Dichalcogenides (TMDC)

6.5 Borophene

6.6 Phosphorene

6.7 Graphitic Carbon Nitride (g-C3N4)

6.8 Germanene

6.9 Graphdiyne

6.10 Graphane

6.11 Rhenium Disulfide (ReS2) and Diselenide (ReSe2)

6.12 Silicene

6.13 Stanene/Tinene

6.14 Antimonene

6.15 Indium Selenide

6.16 Layered Double Hydroxides (LDH)

6.17 2D Materials Producer And Supplier Profiles (7 company profiles)

7 Fullerenes

7.1 Properties

7.2 Products

7.3 Markets and applications

7.4 Technology Readiness Level (TRL)

7.5 Global consumption in metric tonnes, 2010-2031

7.6 Prices

7.7 Producers 494 (20 company profiles)

8 Nanodiamonds

8.1 Types

8.1.1 Fluorescent nanodiamonds (FNDs)

8.2 Applications

8.3 Price and price drivers

8.4 Global demand 2018-2031, tonnes

8.5 Company profiles 517 (30 company profiles)

9 Graphene Quantum Dots

9.1 Comparison to quantum dots

9.2 Properties

9.3 Synthesis

9.3.1 Top-down method

9.3.2 Bottom-up method

9.4 Applications

9.5 Graphene quantum dots pricing

9.6 Graphene quantum dot producers 553 (9 company profiles)

10 Carbon Foam

10.1 Types

10.1.1 Carbon aerogels

10.1.1.1 Carbon-based aerogel composites

10.2 Properties

10.3 Applications

10.4 Company profiles 566 (9 company profiles)

11 Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) Coatings

11.1 Properties

11.2 Applications and markets

11.3 Global market size

11.4 Company profiles (9 company profiles)

12 Research Methodology

13 References

Companies Mentioned

Cabot Corporation

Carbitex, LLC, Teijin, UMATEX, Ibiden Co., Ltd.

Graphenea

Haydale Graphene Industries

Hexcel Corporation

Mersen, Nippon Techno-Carbon Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc.

Nanocyl SA

OCSiAl

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d17upt

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

