Global Advanced Ceramics Industry

NEW YORK, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Advanced Ceramics in US$ Million by the following Product Segments and End-Use Sectors: Product Segments - Monolithic Ceramics, Ceramic Coatings, and Ceramic Matrix Composites; End-Use Sectors - Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Machinery, Transportation, and Others.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 114 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Â Applied Ceramics, Inc.

- Ceradyne, Inc.

- CeramTec TopCo GmbH

- COI Ceramics, Inc.

- CoorsTek, Inc.

- Kyocera Corporation



ADVANCED CERAMICS MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Advanced Ceramics

Product Segments

Monolithic Ceramics

Ceramic Coatings

Ceramic Matrix Composites

End-Use Sectors

Electrical and Electronics

Transportation

Industrial Machinery

Chemicals

Other Markets





2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Advanced Ceramics - Engineering

Current & Future Analysis

Developed Markets - Traditional Revenue Contributors

Emerging Markets Offer Lucrative Opportunities

Monolithic Ceramics Dominates the Market

Demand for Ceramic Coatings on Rise

Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs) - The Fastest Growing Segment

Electrical & Electronics - A Major End-use market





3. MARKET TRENDS AND ISSUES



Industry Focus Grows on Innovative Material Manufacturing and Processing

Material Technology Advancements Drive Adoption of Electronic Ceramics

Growing Need for High Performance Materials for Roll Out of 5G Networks Raises Opportunities for Advanced Ceramics

Table 1: Global Number of 5G Subscriptions (2020-2025) (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Global Number of 5G Capex Spending (2018-2022) (in US$ Million) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Internet of Things and Artificial Technology Domains Create Significant Opportunities

Table 3: Global Installed Base of Internet of Thing (IoT) Connected Devices (2016-2024) (in Billion Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Wearables - A Promising Market with Strong Potential

Advanced Ceramics Evolve as Suitable Materials for Sensor Components

Electronic Devices Continue to Drive Demand

Table 4: Global Shipments of Electronic Devices (in Million Units) by Type for the Years 2018 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Global Semiconductor Industry CAPEX (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Piezo Ceramic Components Drive Opportunities

Renewable Energy Sector Furthers Demand for Advanced Ceramics

Table 6: World Renewable Energy Production (In Billion Kilowatt Hours) by Energy Source for the Years 2017, 2020, 2030 and 2040 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Fuel Cells and Batteries Promise a Huge Potential

SOFCs - An Emerging Growth Market

Superconductors Drive New Opportunities for Advanced Ceramics

Ceramic Matrix Composites - A Growing Area of R&D

Applications on Rise in Aerospace Industry

Medical Applications Emerge as a Major End-Use Area for Advanced Ceramics

Table 7: Global Medical Ceramics Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

New Frontiers in Neuromodulation

Silicon Nitride Ceramics in Orthopedic Surgery

Aging Population - An Indirect Growth Driver

Table 8: Elderly Population (60+ Years) as a Percentage of the Total Population: 2012 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Advanced Ceramics Gain Increased Space in Dentistry

Advanced Ceramics Increase Share in Automobiles

Table 9: World Passenger Car Production in 2010, 2016, 2020, & 2024 (in million Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

e-Mobility Drives Consumption of Advanced Ceramics

Rise in Demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Hybrid Vehicles to Drive Momentum

Table 10: Global Electric Vehicles Sales in Million Units (2014-2024) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





4. MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS



Global Economy and Growth Prospects

Table 11: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % for the Years 2017, 2018 & 2019 by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Global PMI Remains Sluggish

Table 12: Global Manufacturing PMI: 2015 to 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI): 2018 by Month (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Ceramics

Traditional Ceramics

Advanced Ceramics

Manufacture of Advanced Ceramics

A Segmental Analysis

Product Segments

Monolithic Ceramics

Ceramic Coatings

Ceramic Matrix Composites

End-Use Markets

Electronic Components Market

Electrical Parts Market

Transportation

Industrial Machinery

Chemicals

Other Markets

Important End-Use Markets and Key Application Areas of Advanced Ceramics





6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Competition

6.1 Focus on Select Global Players

Applied Ceramics, Inc. (USA)

Ceradyne, Inc. (USA)

CeramTec TopCo GmbH (Germany)

COI Ceramics, Inc. (USA)

CoorsTek, Inc. (USA)

Kyocera Corporation (Japan)

Materion Corporation (USA)

Momentive Performance Materials, Inc. (USA)

Morgan Advanced Materials (UK)

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Japan)

NGK Insulators Ltd. (Japan)

Rauschert Steinbach GmbH (Germany)

Compagnie De Saint-Gobain (France)

6.2 Product Launches/Developments

BAF Industries Introduces Synergy Ceramic Coatings

Axalta Launches Eleglas Glass, Ceramic Coatings

Morgan Advanced Material Develops Ceramic Reflector for High Performance Laser System

Materion Corporation introduces ThermaloxÂ® V Advanced Ceramic

Materion Adds DuroxÂ® 98 to its Alumina Ceramic Material Range

Materion Adds DuroxÂ® 98 to its Alumina Ceramic Material Range

6.3 Recent Industry Activity

Wuxi Murata Electronics Sets up Facility for Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors Production

Safran Ceramics Opens New Research Center for Ceramic Matrix Composites

NGK Develops Chip-type Ceramic Secondary Battery

Artemis Capital Acquires Superior Technical Ceramics

Izumo Murata Commences Construction of New Manufcaturing Facility for Ceramic Multilayer Capacitors

HÃ¶ganÃ¤s Acquires the H.C. Starck Groupâ€™s Surface Technology & Ceramic Powder division

Fukui Murata Manufacturing to Start New Production Plant for Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor

GE Aviation to Expand Production of Ceramic Matrix Composites for Jet Engines

BC Partners Acquire Ceramtec

NGK Insulators to Set up Production Site for Ceramics

Oerlikon to Acquire Scoperta

Kyocera Expands Industrial Ceramic Manufacturing Operations in the US

NGK Insulators Commence Operations at the Ishikawa Plant

CeramTec to Acquire UK Electro-Ceramics from Morgan Advanced Materials





7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



9. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 114 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 130) The United States (65) Canada (2) Japan (11) Europe (44) - France (6) - Germany (17) - The United Kingdom (11) - Rest of Europe (10) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8)

