Global Advanced Ceramics Markets, 2022-2023 & 2028: Growing Demand for Electro-ceramics, Increasing Use of Ceramic Coatings, and Rising Sales of High-Performance Ceramics

Global Advanced Ceramics Market was valued at USD 69.75 Billion in the year 2021

The majority of companies responded that end customers are continuously growing in the Electronics and Automotive sector. Demand will be driven by new applications as well as increasing adoption in already established applications due to Advanced Ceramics' superior material and performance properties.

Based on the Material Type, Alumina accounts for the largest share in the year 2022E. The most commonly used type of Advanced or Technical Ceramics is Alumina, Zirconia, Titanate and Silicon Nitride. The widespread use in Alumina, Zirconia and Titanate segments are expected to remain the most opportunistic categories by present material types. Hence the companies are focusing on material type and end-use industries.

Asia Pacific has lucrative growth in the Advanced Ceramics industry, accounting for over 46% of the worldwide market share. Growing demand for electroceramics, increasing use of ceramic coatings, and rising sales of high-performance ceramics driving the market growth. The rise of major end-use sectors such as building and infrastructure in China is expected to drive market growth. Because of the easy availability of low-cost raw materials and labor, the electronics sector of China is predicted to grow significantly.

Leading Advanced Ceramics manufacturers are working diligently to develop cutting-edge technology for unusual applications. To meet the growing demand, the major players in the market for Advanced Ceramics are making huge investments in their product lines and production capabilities.

Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Piezoelectric Materials Market by value (USD Billion).

The report analyses the Advanced Ceramics Market by Material Type (Alumina, Zirconia, Titanate, Silicon Carbide, Silicon Nitride, Others - Aluminium Nitride, Ferrite).

The report analyses the Advanced Ceramics Market by Class Type (Monolithic Ceramics, Ceramic Matrix Composites, Ceramic Coatings)

The report analyses the Advanced Ceramics Market by End-User (Electrical & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Chemical, Energy, Others (Medical, Defense & security, Aerospace, etc.))

The Global Advanced Ceramics Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, India).

The Global Advanced Ceramics Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, Mexico, Rest of Americas, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Rest of APAC)

, , , Rest of Americas, , , , Rest of , , , , , Rest of APAC) The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Material Type, Class Type and End-User

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include - KYOCERA Corporation, 3M , Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., CeramTec, CoorsTek Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials, Corning Inc., Saint-Gobain, NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD., Materion Corp.

, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., CeramTec, CoorsTek Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials, Corning Inc., Saint-Gobain, NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD., Materion Corp. The report presents the analysis of Advanced Ceramics market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the estimated year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Advanced Ceramics Overview

1.2 Scope of Research



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Market Dashboard

2.2 Regional Insights

2.3 Market Ecosystem Factors



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Data Collection Process

3.2 Market Trajectory Estimation

3.3 Market Size Calculation



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Trends

4.5 Impact assessment of Market Dynamics



5. Value Chain Analysis

5.1 Raw material Suppliers

5.2 Manufacturers

5.3 Distributors

5.4 End Use Industry



6. Covid-19 Impact Assessment

6.1 Assessment of Degree of Impact of Covid-19 on Advanced Ceramics Market

6.2 Region-Wise Quarterly Covid Impact Analysis



7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



8. Macro Economic Indicator Outlook

8.1 Global, Region wise GDP Growth

8.2 Investments in Infrastructures

8.3 Energy Consumption by Industries

8.4 Manufacturing Sector

8.5 Electronics Industry Growth



9. Average Selling Price Analysis

9.1 Average Selling Price, By Region

9.2 Average Selling Price, By Material Type



10. Competitive Positioning

10.1 Companies' Material Positioning

10.2 Market Position Matrix

10.3 Market Share Analysis

10.3.1 Kyocera Corporation

10.3.2 3M

10.3.3 Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

10.3.4 CeramTec

10.3.5 CoorsTek, Inc.

10.3.6 Morgan Advanced Materials

10.3.7 Corning Inc.

10.3.8 saint-Gobain

10.3.9 NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd.

10.3.10 Materion Corp.



11. Global Advanced Ceramics Market Trends and Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, USD Billion & CAGR

11.1 Macro Economic Factor Impact Index

11.2 Global Advanced Ceramics Market: Dashboard

11.3 Global Advanced Ceramics Market Size, By Value, 2018-2021 (USD Billion)

11.4 Global Advanced Ceramics Market Size, By Value, 2022-2028 (USD Billion)

11.5 Global Advanced Ceramics Market: Summary



12. Global Advanced Ceramics Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Material Type

12.1 Global Advanced Ceramics Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Material Type: Snapshot

12.2 Alumina

12.3 Zirconia

12.4 Titanate

12.5 Silicon Carbide

12.6 Silicon Nitride

12.7 Others (Aluminium Nitride, Ferrite, etc.)



13. Global Advanced Ceramics Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Class Type

13.1 Global Advanced Ceramics Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Class Type: Snapshot

13.2 Monolithic Ceramics

13.3 Ceramic Matrix Composites

13.4 Ceramic Coatings



14. Global Advanced Ceramics Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By End-User

14.1 Global Advanced Ceramics Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Class Type: Snapshot

14.2 Electrical & Electronics

14.3 Energy & Transportation

14.4 Industrial

14.5 Chemical

14.6 Energy

14.7 Others (Medical, Defense & security, Aerospace, etc.)



15. Global Advanced Ceramics Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Region

15.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

