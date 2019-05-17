Global Advanced Composites Markets to 2024 - Focus on Aerospace, Automobile, Construction, Sports and Military Industries

DUBLIN, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advanced Composites Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2019-2024.



The global advanced composites market is currently experiencing strong growth. Advanced composites are high-performance materials that possess superior mechanical resistance along with strength and stiffness. These composites are light in weight and have excellent dimensional stability, and thermal and electrical conductivity.



Advanced composites are widely employed across verticals like aerospace, automobile, construction, sports and military. As these composites are used for manufacturing blades for wind turbines, an increase in the number of wind power stations around the world has also propelled the sales of advanced composites.



Global Advanced Composites Market Drivers:



In the aerospace industry, reducing the weight of an aircraft is essential for enhancing its performance and fuel efficiency. As advanced composites are highly durable, have low density and are resistant to chemical corrosion, they are rapidly substituting traditionally used metals for manufacturing aeronautical and aircraft components such as rudders, wings, elaborators, floor beams, landing gear and engine nacelles. These composites are also replacing alloys and metals in the automotive sector. This, coupled with the rising demand for high-performance luxury vehicles, is boosting the growth of the market across the globe.



Further, advanced polymer composites, such as HexPly and HexMC, are now being utilized in the production of sports equipment like snowboards, golf shafts, tennis racquets and surfboard fins. Inflating disposable incomes and a rising number of sports enthusiasts are creating strong demand for good quality sports equipment, thereby providing a thrust to the market growth.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global advanced composites market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global advanced composites industry?

What is the breakup of the global advanced composites market based on the resin type?

What is the breakup of the global advanced composites market based on the type of fiber?

What is the breakup of the global advanced composites market based on the manufacturing process?

What is the breakup of the global advanced composites market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global advanced composites market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global advanced composites market?

What is the structure of the global advanced composites market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global advanced composites market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Advanced Composites Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Resin Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Type of Fiber

5.5 Market Breakup by Manufacturing Process

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Resin Type

6.1 Advanced Thermosetting Composites

6.2 Advanced Thermoplastic Composites



7 Market Breakup by Type of Fiber

7.1 Glass

7.2 Carbon

7.3 Aramid



8 Market Breakup by Manufacturing Process

8.1 Hand Layup/Spray Layup

8.2 AFP and ATL

8.3 Filament Winding

8.4 Injection Molding

8.5 Pultrusion

8.6 Compression Molding

8.7 RTM/VARTM

8.8 Others



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Aerospace and Aviation

9.2 Automotive

9.3 Energy

9.4 Electronics

9.5 Marine

9.6 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.5 Latin America



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis

14.1 Price Indicators

14.2 Price Structure

14.3 Margin Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players



Voestalpine AG

Colfax Corporation

The Lincoln Electric Company

Air Liquide

Hyundai Welding Co. Ltd.

Obara Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Denyo Co. Ltd.

Fronius International GmbH

Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v6s96r

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

