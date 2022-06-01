Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Driving (AD) Industry Outlook Report 2022: Opportunities in Assisted, Piloted Driving and Automated Vehicle Parking Features

DUBLIN, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Driving (AD) Industry, Outlook 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analyst discusses the global autonomous vehicle forecast, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD) feature penetration, regional analysis, and critical predictions in this outlook report.



The automotive industry is among the most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing semiconductor shortage. The resulting economic crisis impacted overall vehicle sales, leading to a delay in value chain components supply and technology introduction and a shift in consumer preferences.



Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and value chain partners are realigning their research and development budgets, product strategies, road maps, and launch timelines to adapt to the challenges. They reduced large investments in level (L) 4 autonomous development and rerouted investments to assisted and piloted driving to gain short-term returns.



In 2022, the analyst expects many OEMs to offer L2+ hands-off driving systems in mass-market vehicles in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and Korea, while Europe remains at L2 hands-on driving. We anticipate only a few premium OEMs to launch L3 piloted driving features in their flagship models due to the low value proposition.

The report also identified 4 market trends and 4 technology trends that we expect to register fast advancements, focusing on the commercialization of highly automated vehicles.



The market trends are:

AD function-on-demand

Challenges in L4 robotaxi commercialization

Enabling software tools for AD development

Chip shortage impact on AD

The technology trends are:

Off-the-shelf L3 AD software

Life on board for AD

4D imaging radar for ADAS and AD

Metaverse in AD

Key Topics Covered:



1. Growth Environment

Autonomous Driving - 2021 Highlights

COVID-19 Pandemic - Industry Challenges

The 2021 Global AD - Actuals Versus Forecast

Autonomous Vehicle (AV) Regulations - Global

ADAS and AD - Top Predictions for 2022

2. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the AD Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Research Scope



4. Definitions and Segmentations

Vehicle Segmentation

SAE International Definition for Levels of Driving Automation

Market Segmentation - ADAS and AD Features by Autonomy Level

5. 2022 Global Economic Outlook

Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2021

Top 5 Global Predictions for 2022 - Macroeconomic Trends

Global GDP Growth

2022 Scenario Analysis - Quarterly Global Growth

2022 Scenario Analysis - Assumptions

2022 Global GDP Growth Snapshot

Predictions for 2022 - Advanced Economies

Predictions for 2022 - Emerging Economies

Overview - Top 12 Transformation Shifts

Global AV Sales Trends, 2022-2028

Market Assumptions

Technology Assumptions

Forecast by Autonomy Level

Global AV Forecast, 2021-2028

Analysis by Region - North America

Analysis by Region - Europe and UK

and UK Analysis by Region - APAC

6. Global AD Outlook, 2022 - Market Trends

Market Trends

AD Function-on-Demand

Key OEMs' ADAS/AD Function-on-Demand Offerings

L4 Robotaxi - Commercialization Challenges

L4 Robotaxi Players - Commercialization Roadmap

AD - Chip Shortage Impact

Chip Shortage Mitigation Strategies

AD Development - Enabling Software Tools

Enabling Software Tool Developers

7. Global AD Outlook, 2022 - Technology Trends

Technology Trends

Off-the-shelf L3 AD Software

Continental's Driving Planner Software

4D Imaging Radar for ADAS and AD

Vayyar's 4D Imaging Radar

Life on Board for AD

Mercedes F 015 Luxury in Motion Concept

Metaverse in AD

Nissan Concept - Invisible-to-visible (I2V)

8. AD Market Segment Outlook, 2022

Growth Opportunities by Autonomy Level

Companies to Watch

9. Predictions by Region, 2022

Predictions - US

Predictions - Europe (excluding UK)

(excluding UK) Predictions - UK

Predictions - Japan

Predictions - China

Predictions - India

10. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Robotaxi Operations in North America and China

and Growth Opportunity 2 - L2 and L2+ Assisted Driving

Growth Opportunity 3 - 4D Radar for ADAS and AD

11. Conclusions



Companies Mentioned

Continental

Mercedes

Nissan

Vayyar

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dfe9mj

