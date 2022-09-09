Global Advanced Ophthalmology Technologies Market to Reach $13.6 Billion by 2027

Sep 09, 2022, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Advanced Ophthalmology Technologies Market (2022-2027) by Type, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Advanced Ophthalmology Technologies Market is estimated to be USD 8.56 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 13.6 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.7%.
Market Segmentations
The Global Advanced Ophthalmology Technologies Market is segmented based on Type, End-User, and Geography.
- By Type, the market is classified into Diagnostic and Therapeutic.
- By End-User, the market is classified into Hospitals, Ophthalmic Clinic, and ASCs.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Advanced Ophthalmology Technologies Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the Global Advanced Ophthalmology Technologies Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growth in the Geriatric Population and Rising Cataract Surgery Rates
- Increasing Prevalence of Eye Diseases
- Government Initiatives to Raise Awareness and Control Visual Impairment
Restraints
- Expensive Ophthalmic Surgical Procedures
Opportunities
- Technological Advancements in Ophthalmic Devices
- Untapped Markets in Emerging Economies
Challenges
- Shortage of Skilled Ophthalmologists and Lower Penetration of Advanced Ophthalmology Technologies in Rural Areas
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
5 Market Analysis
6 Global Advanced Ophthalmology Technologies Market, By Type
7 Global Advanced Ophthalmology Technologies Market, By End-User
8 Americas' Advanced Ophthalmology Technologies Market
9 Europe's Advanced Ophthalmology Technologies Market
10 Middle East and Africa's Advanced Ophthalmology Technologies Market
11 APAC's Advanced Ophthalmology Technologies Market
12 Competitive Landscape
13 Company Profiles
14 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Alcon Vision LLC
- Alimera Sciences Inc.
- Bausch & Lomb Inc.
- Carl Zeiss Meditec Ag
- CooperVision, Inc.
- Essilor International SA
- Haag-Streit Ag
- HOYA Corp
- Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.
- Lumenis Be Ltd.
- MEDA Co., Ltd.
- Nidek Co. Ltd.
- OD-OS GmbH
- Optotek d. o. o.
- STAAR Surgical Company
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Topcon Corp.
- Toshbro Medicals Pvt. Ltd.
- Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems Ltd.
