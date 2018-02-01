Global Advanced Phase Change Materials Market 2018-2023 - Market Value is Projected to Exceed US$ 2,118 Million

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Advanced Phase Change Materials Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market reached a value of US$ 847 Million in 2017.

The advanced phase change materials market is currently being catalyzed by a rising demand for energy efficient and environment friendly technology.

Advanced PCMs are mainly segmented into organic PCMs, inorganic PCMs, bio-based PCMs and other PCMs, based on the technology of the material used in the application. Organic PCMs are additionally segmented as paraffin and non-paraffin materials, and inorganic PCMs are further categorized in metallic and salt hydrate. Bio-based APCMs are generally extracted from animal fat or plant oil and postures higher biodegradability over others.

The factors driving the demand for advanced phase change materials include an increasing awareness towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strict building codes and a rising demand for renewable sources of energy. Additionally, the augmented demand for these materials from the building and construction industry is further fueling the growth of the market.

Moreover, due to the adoption of these materials across a diverse range of applications, such as packaging, HVAC, refrigeration, electronics, textiles, etc., the advanced phase change materials market is expected to register continuous growth in the near future.

Furthermore, factors such as a growing awareness for energy conservation, continued technological developments and rising levels of urbanization in developing countries are expected to be additional drivers for this market.

Looking forward, the market value is projected to exceed US$ 2,118 Million by 2023, exhibiting a CAGR of around 16.5% during 2018-2023.

Key Topics Covered:







1 Preface







2 Scope and Methodology







3 Executive Summary







4 Introduction







5 Global Advanced Phase Change Materials Market







6 Market Breakup by Type







7 Market Breakup by Form







8 Market Breakup by Application







9 Market Breakup by Region







10 Advanced Phase Change Materials Manufacturing Process







11 Competitive Landscape





BASF

Cryopak

Entropy Solutions

Honeywell International

Outlast Technologies

Climator

Croda International

PCM Products

Phase Change Energy Solutions

PLUSS Advanced Technologies

RGEES

Rubitherm Technologies

Salca

SGL Group.

