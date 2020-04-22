Global Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Industry

NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 19.9%. Organic PCM, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 19.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.9 Billion by the year 2025, Organic PCM will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 17.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$111.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$92.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Organic PCM will reach a market size of US$91.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 25.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$744.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Advansa

Cryopak Inc.

E. I. du Pont De Nemours and Company

Microtek Laboratories Inc.

Outlast Technologies LLC

Phase Change Energy Solutions

Pluss Polymers Pvt., Ltd.

Sonoco Packaging Company









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



A Prelude to Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM)

Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM): An Introduction

Global Competitor Market Shares

Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Research Study on Phase Change Materials

Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Innovations and Advancements

Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market Share

Infographics Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM)





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



IV. COMPETITION



ADVANSA

CRYOPAK

E. I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY

MICROTEK LABORATORIES INC.

OUTLAST TECHNOLOGIES LLC.

PHASE CHANGE ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC.

PLUSS POLYMERS PVT., LTD.

SONOCO PACKAGING COMPANY

V. CURATED RESEARCH

