GLOBAL ADVENTURER, MOUNTAINEER AND POLAR-EXPLORER, ALISON LEVINE NAMED GODMOTHER OF NEW SEABOURN VENTURE

"With her extraordinary history of travel and adventure, familiarity with the most striking of destinations, and her deep roots in the expedition world, Alison is a perfect choice to send Seabourn Venture off to explore the most-remote corners of the globe," said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn . "We are excited for Alison to take the mantle as Godmother of our first expedition vessel, and we're certain she will embrace her role with the same passion she brings to everything she does."

"I am truly honored and beyond excited to have been asked to become Godmother of Seabourn Venture and to be part of the line's new chapter in expedition cruising," said Levine. "I'm thrilled to be representing a company that embodies what the true adventure and expedition spirit is all about."

Levine is an idyllic choice for Godmother of Seabourn Venture, which is being built to seek out adventure and natural wonders around the world. A native of Phoenix, she served as team captain of the first American Women's Everest Expedition in 2002, and in 2010 completed her bid for the Explorer's Grand Slam which includes climbing the Seven Summits – the highest peak on each continent – as well as skiing to the North and South Poles.

Levine has also seen success in the business world. She earned her MBA from Duke University and worked in the pharmaceutical industry as well as on Wall Street with Goldman Sachs. After turns as deputy finance director for Arnold Schwarzenegger's successful bid to become Governor of California and as an adjunct professor in the Department of Behavioral Sciences & Leadership at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, she went on to become one of the world's most in-demand leadership consultants and keynote speakers. She is the author of the New York Times bestseller, "On the Edge: Leadership Lessons from Mount Everest and Other Extreme Environments", which chronicles the lessons she learned on her various expeditions. In 2019 she received the Ellis Island Medal of Honor, an award she shares with seven U.S. Presidents and numerous Nobel Prize winners.

Levine has also shared her experiences, insights and tales of adventure with guests of Seabourn through Seabourn Conversations, the line's popular onboard enrichment program, aboard Seabourn Sojourn in December 2019. It was her first-ever cruise – a trip she never thought she would do – but she admits she is hooked and looks forward to more travels by ship in the future.

Seabourn Venture and its sister expedition ship, Seabourn Pursuit, will feature 132 luxurious oceanfront veranda suites and take travelers to some of the most awe-inspiring places in the world, some of which are only accessed by ship. Further information on the new ships, suites and public spaces of the ship can be found here. Itineraries for the first season of travel aboard Seabourn Venture are now open for booking on the Seabourn website.

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel. The line's all-inclusive, boutique ships offer: all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe travel, visiting with more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways.

Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

For more details about the award-winning Seabourn fleet, or to explore the worldwide selection of Seabourn cruising options, contact a professional travel advisor, call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com.

About Seabourn:

Ultra-luxury Seabourn currently operates a fleet of five modern ships with two under construction and is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines. The exclusive alliance also includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, Costa Cruises, AIDA, P&O Cruises UK, and P&O Cruises Australia. Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL andNYSE: CUK). Our highest responsibility and top priorities are compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, crew, shoreside employees, and the people and communities our ships visit.

Find Seabourn on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest.

Seabourn is consistently ranked among the world's top travel choices by professional critics and the discerning readers of prestigious travel publications such as Departures, Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler. Its stylish, distinctive expedition cruising vacations are known for:

Purpose-built expedition ships, PC6 ice-strengthened hull, with advanced maneuvering technology for superior stability, safety and comfort

World-class Expedition Team, delivering immersive experiences

All veranda, all ocean-front suites luxuriously appointed

Handcrafted itineraries developed for the expedition traveler to the most coveted and familiar remote destinations in the world

Intimate ships with a private club atmosphere

Intuitive, personalized service provided by staff passionate about exceeding guests' expectations

Inclusive expedition experiences with Zodiacs, scuba diving and snorkeling

Optional expedition experiences with kayaks and custom-built, 6-guest submarines giving the option to extend your expedition further for greater ocean exploration**

Welcome Champagne and complimentary in-suite bar stocked with your preferences

Open bridge policy*, hosted by members of the Expedition Team providing firsthand access to the ship's command center and officers navigating your journey

World-class dining venues are all complimentary, dine where, when and with whom you wish

Tipping is neither required, nor expected

Complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times

Meticulous and purposeful adventurers' resort at sea designed for the luxury traveler with unique attributes and spaces to enhance your experience

Spa & Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil , featuring an exclusive mindful living program**

, featuring an exclusive mindful living program** Committed to environmental stewardship and sustainability

*At the Captain's discretion

**Optional programs, for additional charge

SOURCE Seabourn