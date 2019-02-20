Global Advertising Market Report 2019-2024 Featuring WPP Group, Omnicom, Publicis Groupe, Interpublic Group of Companies & Dentsu

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Advertising Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Advertising Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024 provides a deep insight into the global advertising industry.

Consumers across the world continue to increase their expenditure on media and entertainment. This includes spending their hard-earned money on acquiring internet access, reading newspapers and magazines, subscribing to television and radio, playing video games, going to the movies, etc.

Advertising companies, on the other hand, have never failed to follow consumer eyeballs and have continuously increased their spending on advertising within these media as well as out-of-home and digital advertising. As a result, the global advertising market continues to maintain a strong growth momentum. The pace of growth, however, differs significantly across various segments.

Segments such as mobile advertising have witnessed exponential growth over the past few years compared to print advertising which has seen its revenues declining over the same period. Similarly, the performance of the advertising market also differs widely from region to region. Western Europe and North America currently represent the slowest growing areas, exhibiting low-to-mid single digit growth rates. In contrast, emerging markets across Asia Pacific, Eastern and Central Europe, Middle East/Africa and Latin America are exhibiting high single-to-double digit growth rates.



The study covers all the aspects of the global advertising market. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, different mediums of advertising, recent trends, leading player profiles, SWOT analysis of the industry, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the advertising industry in any manner.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction to the Global Advertising Market

4.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

4.2 Performance of Various Segments

4.3 Performance of Various Regions

4.4 Key Players and their Market Shares

4.5 Market Forecast



5 Global Advertising Market: Industry Performance

5.1 Global Television Advertising Market

5.1.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

5.1.2 Performance of Various Segments

5.1.3 Performance of Various Regions

5.1.4 Contribution of Major Industries

5.1.5 Market Forecast

5.2 Global Print Advertising Market

5.2.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

5.2.2 Newspaper Advertising Market

5.2.3 Magazine Advertising

5.2.4 Contribution of Major Industries

5.2.5 Market Forecast

5.3 Global Radio Advertising Market

5.4 Global Outdoor Advertising Market

5.5 Global Internet Advertising Market

5.5.1 Current and Historical Trends

5.5.2 Performance of Various Regions

5.5.3 Search Advertising Market

5.5.4 Display Advertising Market

5.5.5 Classified Advertising Market

5.5.6 Video Advertising Market

5.5.7 Contribution of Major Industries

5.5.8 Most Visited Websites

5.5.9 Market Forecast

5.6 Global Mobile Advertising Market

5.7 Global Cinema Advertising Market



6 Global Advertising Market: SWOT Industry Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Strengths

6.3 Weaknesses

6.4 Opportunities

6.5 Threats



7 Global Advertising Market: Value Chain Analysis

7.1 Research

7.2 Content Development

7.3 Advertising Agency

7.4 Advertising Media

7.5 Audience



8 Global Advertising Market: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

8.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

8.4 Degree of Competition

8.5 Threat of New Entrants

8.6 Threat of Substitutes



9 Global Advertising Market: Top Players

9.1 WPP Group PLC

9.2 Omnicom Group

9.3 Publicis Groupe

9.4 Interpublic Group of Companies

9.5 Dentsu



