Global Advisor, Colleen Goggins, Joins ZO® Skin Health's Board Of Directors Following Majority Investment By Blackstone

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZO® Skin Health, a premium California-based skincare brand sold internationally through physicians and skincare professionals, announced today that renowned global advisor and leader, Colleen Goggins, will be joining the board of directors. This follows the recent acquisition of a majority stake in the business in October by funds managed by Blackstone Tactical Opportunities.

As a partner and counsellor to a large variety of businesses and leaders around the world particularly within the consumer goods and healthcare realms, Colleen brings to the board an abundance of experience with strategically and profitably growing businesses and improving operating results.

"I am thrilled to be joining the board of ZO® Skin Health and excited to be working with the management team and Blackstone to help build ZO® into the world's leading physician-dispensed skincare brand," said Colleen on her new role at the company.

Mark Williams, President and CEO of ZO® Skin Health, said, "On behalf of ZO® Skin Health's management team, we are excited to welcome Colleen as a new member on the board of directors, and know we will benefit from her experience, insights, relationships and leadership as we grow the business globally."

"We are so pleased to have Colleen join us as we invest in the long term growth of ZO® Skin Health, she will be a strong resource for the team and a great addition to the Board," said Blackstone Senior Managing Directors Todd Hirsch and Ram Jagannath.

Founded in 2007 by world-renowned dermatologist Dr. Zein Obagi, the company continues to support their mission of providing healthy skin for all, regardless of age, ethnicity, unique skin condition or skin type, while utilizing the power of science to help pave the way for breakthrough in skincare.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is one of the world's leading investment firms. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $584 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow Blackstone on Twitter @Blackstone.

About ZO® Skin Health

ZO® Skin Health develops and delivers innovative skincare solutions that optimize skin health based on the latest advances in skin therapy technologies, unique delivery systems, bioengineered complexes and exclusive formulations. By providing comprehensive skincare programs for physicians and their patients, ZO® bridges the gap between therapeutic treatments and daily care, allowing patients to experience continuously healthy skin regardless of their age, ethnicity or unique skin condition. For more information, please visit www.zoskinhealth.com.

