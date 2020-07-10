Global Aero-Engine Coatings Market and COVID-19 Pandemic, 2025 - Aircraft OEMs Announced Revised Production Rates of Their Best-Selling Aircraft Programs, Adapting to the Current Market Scenario

DUBLIN, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aero-Engine Coatings Market by Aircraft Type, by Engine Type, by Process Type, by Form Type, by Application Type, and by Region, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This strategic assessment report provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's aero-engine coatings market realities and future growth possibilities for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed manner in order to provide a panoramic view of the market.

The report also provides compelling evidence to support the market participants as well as investors in the identification of the low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate their growth strategies.

The Aero-Engine Coatings Market: Highlights

The aerospace industry was booming for the last 16 years with recording a gradual increase in the air passenger traffic, which impelled the major OEMs to increase the production rates of their best-selling aircraft programs. The outbreak of COVID-19 left no options to governments of many countries except the implementation of travel restrictions and the complete lockdown of several countries and cities.

The Lockdown of major economies or cities has resulted in a drastic drop in the air passenger traffic and has forced airlines to reduce their capacity for international and domestic flights. Many airlines have either put their orders for new airplanes on hold or canceled orders. This pandemic disease has also affected the major aircraft OEMs and has forced them to temporarily halt their production.

Airbus has temporarily halted the production of its A220 and A320 passenger jets in the USA and has paused the assembly line of its commercial jets at their German sites. Boeing has also temporarily shut down its B787 plant in the USA due to the stay-at-home order by South Carolina's governor. Production halt by both the major aircraft OEMs is also affecting the aircraft engine and its coatings markets.

Major aircraft engine manufacturers are also taking a break from manufacturing to align themselves with aircraft production cuts of their major customers. The exact impact of COVID-19 is still unpredictable, but it is expected that the outbreak will have a short-term impact on the industry.

Aircraft OEMs have also announced revised production rates of their best-selling aircraft programs, adapting to the current market scenario.

Airbus has announced the slash in production rates of their key aircraft programs by one-third, the revised rates are A320s at 40 per month, A330s at 2 per month, and A350s at 6 per month. A similar announcement of slash in their wide-body aircraft programs is expected from Boeing as well. The long-term outlook of the industry still seems promising with attractive growth opportunities across regions, especially in Asia-Pacific. Expected rise in passenger traffic and expanding LCCs may rejuvenate currently depleted aircraft deliveries.

Undoubtedly, the demand for aero-engine coatings market could not escape from such market trends and may fluctuate in the near term. However, the long-term outlook of the market still healthy with good growth opportunities by 2025. The market for aero-engine coatings is expected to reach a milestone figure of US$ 1 by 2025. An expected recovery in the commercial aircraft deliveries post 2020, the FAA and other regulatory authorities' approvals to Boeing for the B737Max, incorporation of advanced materials in the crucial sections of engines, and advancements in the coating systems and techniques are foremost ones, are likely to bring back the market to the growth track. Also, the development of high-thrust engines coupled with the requirement of high-performance coatings and coatings on complex-shaped engine parts are driving the coating suppliers to develop new coating systems as well as sophisticated deposition techniques.

Aero-engine OEMs keep looking for advanced materials with an aim to improve fuel efficiency, to reduce MRO cost, and to increase the lifespan of components.

Several advanced materials including titanium and ceramic matrix composites are strategically incorporated by engine OEMs in their latest engine series to maximize the benefits. Such adoption of advanced materials is shuffling the dynamics of the aero-engine coatings market. Major coating suppliers are working for the development of advanced coating systems addressing the industry requirements. For instance; the development of oxidation-resistant coatings for titanium aluminide, latter is approved for high-pressure compressor sections of the next-generation engines.

Based on the aircraft type, the market is segmented into commercial aircraft, military aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, and helicopter.

Commercial aircraft are likely to remain the growth engine of the market during the forecast period. Market entry of new players such as COMAC's C919 and Irkut's MC-21 and an expected increase in commercial aircraft deliveries are primary growth drivers of the aero-engine coatings in the commercial aircraft segment.

Based on the engine type, the market is segmented into turbofan engine, turbojet engine, turboprop engine, and turboshaft engine.

Turbofan engine is expected to remain the dominant and the fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. Turbofan engine preferably used in commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, and business jets. B777X, B737, B787, A320, A330neo, and A350XWB are the key platforms for the turbofan engines. GE's LEAP, GEnx, and GE9x; Pratt & Whitney's PW1000G; and Rolls-Royce's Trent XWB, 1000, and 7000 are estimated to remain the biggest demand generators for coatings in the turbofan engine segment. Key aero-engine manufacturers are collaborating with aero-engine coating manufacturers to develop innovative solutions for their jet engines, this ongoing trend is expected to drive the aero-engine coating market for turbofan engines.

Based on the form type, the market is segmented into powder coating, liquid coating, and wired coating.

Powder coatings are expected to remain dominant as well as the fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. Powder coatings deliver cost-effective solutions with improved performance. Further, these coating materials are free from volatile organic compounds unlike solvent-based coatings, which results in its significant demand in the aircraft industry.

Based on the application type, the market is segmented into turbine section, combustion section, compressor section, afterburner section, and bearings & accessories.

Turbine section is expected to remain the dominant as well as the fastest-growing application type in the market during the forecast period. High-pressure turbines of an aero-engine undergo the most severe conditions as they rotate at more than 10,000 rpm. In these extreme conditions, turbine blades may suffer from oxidation and corrosion. In order to avoid degradation of blades, oxidation resistance coatings and thermal barrier coatings are applied upon them as well as in other components of the turbine section.

In terms of region, North America is projected to maintain its dominance in the global aero-engine coatings market during the forecast period.

The number of cases of COVID-19 has been increasing in the USA, forcing governments to announce lockdown and shut down manufacturing facilities. This, in turn, is negatively impacting the growth of the region's aviation industry including aero-engine coatings. However, the engine assembly plants of all the major aero-engine suppliers, such as GE Aviation, CFM International, and Pratt & Whitney, assure the region's unassailable lead in the global market.

The USA is the growth engine of the region's market and has one of the largest fleets of commercial aircraft across the world. The country also owns the largest fleet of military, regional, and general aviation aircraft. Presence of all major aircraft OEMs, aero-engine OEMs, tier players, aero-engine coating suppliers, and raw material suppliers are primarily driving the aero-engine coatings market in the region.

Despite the outbreak of COVID-19 in China, the biggest aviation market in Asia-Pacific, the region is likely to witness the highest growth in the next five years, driven by a host of factors including increasing demand for commercial aircraft to support rising passenger traffic, the opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus for B737, A320, and A330 in China, upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraft (COMAC C919 and Mitsubishi SpaceJet), and increasing aircraft fleet size. The opening of new facilities in the region by key aero-engine manufacturers to produce aero-engine parts is expected to further fuel the demand for aero-engine coatings in the region.

The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, aero-engine coating manufacturers, coating service providers, tier players, aero-engine OEMs, aircraft OEMs, airlines, aircraft leasing companies, and MRO companies.

The key players in the aero-engine coatings market are Praxair Inc., OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, Chromalloy Gas Turbine LLC, PPG Industries Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Dupont de Nemours, Inc., Indestructible Paint Ltd., A&A Company Inc., APS Materials, Inc., and Lincotek Group S.p.A. The development of high-performance coatings, expansion in untapped and growing markets, and execution of mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors

Companies Profiled



A&A Company Inc.

Airbus

AkzoNobel N.V.

APS Material, Inc.

Boeing

Chromalloy Gas Turbine LLC

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Indestructible Paint Ltd.

Lincotek Group S.p.A.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG

PPG Industries, Inc.

Praxair Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/801qju

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

