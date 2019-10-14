Global Aerogels Industry
Aerogels market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 21%. Silica, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 22.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.1 Billion by the year 2025, Silica will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 19.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$95.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$80.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Silica will reach a market size of US$109.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 25% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$495 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Aerogel Technologies, LLC; Aspen Aerogels, Inc.; BASF SE; Cabot Corporation; Dow Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Aerogels Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Aerogels Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Aerogels Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Aerogels Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Silica (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Silica (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Silica (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Polymer (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Polymer (Product) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Polymer (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Carbon (Product) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Carbon (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Carbon (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Products (Product) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Other Products (Product) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Other Products (Product) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Oil & Gas (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Oil & Gas (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Oil & Gas (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Building & Construction (Application) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years
2018 through 2025
Table 20: Building & Construction (Application) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years
2009 to 2017
Table 21: Building & Construction (Application) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Automotive, Aerospace & Marine (Application) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 23: Automotive, Aerospace & Marine (Application) Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Automotive, Aerospace & Marine (Application)
Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Performance Coatings (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Performance Coatings (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Performance Coatings (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Other End-Use (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Other End-Use (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Other End-Use (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Aerogels Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 31: United States Aerogels Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Aerogels Market in the United States by Product: A
Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 33: United States Aerogels Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States Aerogels Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Aerogels Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 36: Aerogels Market Share Breakdown in the United States
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Aerogels Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Canadian Aerogels Historic Market Review by Product
in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 39: Aerogels Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Canadian Aerogels Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Aerogels Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017
Table 42: Canadian Aerogels Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Aerogels: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
2018-2025
Table 44: Aerogels Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: Japanese Aerogels Market Share Analysis by Product:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Aerogels
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Japanese Aerogels Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 48: Aerogels Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Aerogels Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Aerogels Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Aerogels Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 52: Chinese Demand for Aerogels in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Aerogels Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Aerogels Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Aerogels Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in
%) for 2019 & 2025
Table 55: European Aerogels Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: Aerogels Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: European Aerogels Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Aerogels Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025
Table 59: Aerogels Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Product:
A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European Aerogels Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Aerogels Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 62: Aerogels Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: European Aerogels Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 64: Aerogels Market in France by Product: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: French Aerogels Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Aerogels Market Share Analysis by Product:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Aerogels Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 68: French Aerogels Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: French Aerogels Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 70: Aerogels Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
2018-2025
Table 71: German Aerogels Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 72: German Aerogels Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Aerogels Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 74: German Aerogels Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Aerogels Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Aerogels Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Aerogels Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Aerogels Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Italian Demand for Aerogels in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Aerogels Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: Italian Aerogels Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Aerogels: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Aerogels Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: United Kingdom Aerogels Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Aerogels in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: United Kingdom Aerogels Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 87: Aerogels Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 88: Spanish Aerogels Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Spanish Aerogels Historic Market Review by Product in
US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 90: Aerogels Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 91: Spanish Aerogels Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Aerogels Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017
Table 93: Spanish Aerogels Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russian Aerogels Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Aerogels Market in Russia by Product: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 96: Russian Aerogels Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Russian Aerogels Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Aerogels Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 99: Aerogels Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Aerogels Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025
Table 101: Aerogels Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe Aerogels Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Rest of Europe Aerogels Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 104: Aerogels Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Europe Aerogels Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Aerogels Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 107: Aerogels Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Aerogels Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Aerogels Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Aerogels Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Aerogels Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Aerogels Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Aerogels Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Aerogels Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: Aerogels Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
2018-2025
Table 116: Australian Aerogels Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 117: Australian Aerogels Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Aerogels Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 119: Australian Aerogels Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 120: Aerogels Market Share Distribution in Australia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 121: Indian Aerogels Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Indian Aerogels Historic Market Review by Product in
US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 123: Aerogels Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 124: Indian Aerogels Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Aerogels Market in India: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017
Table 126: Indian Aerogels Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: Aerogels Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean Aerogels Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 129: Aerogels Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Aerogels Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 131: South Korean Aerogels Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 132: Aerogels Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Aerogels: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Aerogels Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Aerogels Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Aerogels in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Aerogels Market in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 138: Aerogels Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 139: Latin American Aerogels Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 140: Aerogels Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Aerogels Market Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 142: Latin American Aerogels Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 143: Aerogels Historic Market Analysis in Latin America
in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Aerogels Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 145: Latin American Demand for Aerogels in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 146: Aerogels Market Review in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 147: Latin American Aerogels Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 148: Argentinean Aerogels Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025
Table 149: Aerogels Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Argentinean Aerogels Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Argentinean Aerogels Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 152: Aerogels Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 153: Argentinean Aerogels Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 154: Aerogels Market in Brazil by Product: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian Aerogels Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian Aerogels Market Share Analysis by Product:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Aerogels Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 158: Brazilian Aerogels Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 159: Brazilian Aerogels Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 160: Aerogels Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
2018-2025
Table 161: Mexican Aerogels Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 162: Mexican Aerogels Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Aerogels Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 164: Mexican Aerogels Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 165: Aerogels Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Aerogels Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Aerogels Market in Rest of Latin America by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 168: Rest of Latin America Aerogels Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Aerogels Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Aerogels Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin
America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 171: Aerogels Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 172: The Middle East Aerogels Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 173: Aerogels Market in the Middle East by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 174: The Middle East Aerogels Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 175: The Middle East Aerogels Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: The Middle East Aerogels Historic Market by Product
in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 177: Aerogels Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 178: The Middle East Aerogels Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Aerogels Market in the Middle East: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 180: The Middle East Aerogels Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 181: Iranian Market for Aerogels: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
2018-2025
Table 182: Aerogels Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Iranian Aerogels Market Share Analysis by Product:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Aerogels
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: Iranian Aerogels Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 186: Aerogels Market Share Shift in Iran by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 187: Israeli Aerogels Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025
Table 188: Aerogels Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Israeli Aerogels Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Israeli Aerogels Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 191: Aerogels Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 192: Israeli Aerogels Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Aerogels Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Aerogels Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Aerogels Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Aerogels in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 197: Aerogels Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Aerogels Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 199: Aerogels Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Aerogels Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 201: Aerogels Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Aerogels Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Aerogels Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 204: Aerogels Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 205: Aerogels Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Aerogels Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 207: Rest of Middle East Aerogels Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Aerogels Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Aerogels Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 210: Aerogels Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle
East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 211: African Aerogels Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: Aerogels Market in Africa by Product: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 213: African Aerogels Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: African Aerogels Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 215: Aerogels Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 216: Aerogels Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AEROGEL TECHNOLOGIES, LLC
ASPEN AEROGELS
BASF SE
CABOT CORPORATION
DOW INC.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Share this article