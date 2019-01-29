Global Aerogels Market Outlook Report 2018: Market Accounted for $443.0 Million in 2017 and is Expected to Reach $1.31 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Aerogels market accounted for $443.0 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1319.78 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2017 to 2026.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are superior thermal resistance, advancements & innovations in materials and growing demand from various end-use industries. However, poor mechanical strength and high manufacturing cost are hindering the market growth.

Aerogel is a microporous, dense foam in which the fluid part is replaced by gas, making it the lightest solid. It can hold up to 4000 times its own weight. Aerogel sponge can be recycled after use, thus representing its environmental nature. It presents high temperature resistance, high degree of porosity, low optical index of refraction, low density, low dielectric constant, high specific surface area, and thermal, acoustic, and impact damping properties.

By Type, silica aerogel is estimated to have a considerable growth in the market. Silica aerogels have attracted increasingly more attention due to their extraordinary properties and their existing and potential applications in wide variety technological areas. Silica aerogel is a nanostructured material with high specific surface area, high porosity, low density, low dielectric constant and excellent heat insulation properties. Its solidity and high strength properties make it more advantageous in building and construction sector.

Based on geography, North America is predicted to have a significant growth in the market mainly due to huge consumer responsiveness and increasing demand from the oil & gas and construction applications. In addition, the strong key market players, U.S being the top consumer of aerogel materials are also fuelling the growth of the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Aerogels Market, By Form

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Monolith

5.3 Blanket

5.4 Panel

5.5 Particle



6 Global Aerogels Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Carbon Aerogel

6.3 Silica Aerogel

6.4 Polymer Aerogel

6.5 Alumina

6.6 Other Types

6.6.1 Metal Chalcogenides Aerogels

6.6.2 Metal Aerogel

6.6.3 Metal Oxide Aerogel



7 Global Aerogels Market, By Processing

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Additives

7.3 Composites

7.4 Virgin Aerogel



8 Global Aerogels Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Supercritical Drying

8.3 Other Technologies



9 Global Aerogels Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Construction

9.3 Oil & Gas

9.4 Day-Lighting & LVHS

9.5 Performance Coating

9.6 Transportation

9.6.1 Automotive

9.6.2 Marine

9.6.3 Aerospace

9.7 Fire Protection

9.8 Health care

9.9 Industrial & Cryogenics

9.10 Other End User



10 Global Aerogels Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.10 Middle East & Africa

10.10.1 Saudi Arabia

10.10.2 UAE

10.10.3 Qatar

10.10.4 South Africa

10.10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Active Aerogels

12.2 American Aerogel Corporation

12.3 BASF SE

12.4 Green Earth Aerogel Technologies

12.5 Nano High-Tech Co. Ltd.

12.6 TAASI Corporation

12.7 JIOS Aerogel

12.8 DowDupont

12.9 Airglass AB

12.10 Aspen Aerogels

12.11 Aerogel Technologies

12.12 Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech Co. Ltd.

12.13 Cabot Corporation

12.14 Svenska Aerogel AB

12.15 Acoustiblok UK Ltd



