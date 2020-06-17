Global Aerospace & Defence Market, Forecast to 2025 - Includes Profiles of Major Players Airbus Group, Boeing, Lockheed, United Technologies, and Kawasaki Heavy Industries

DUBLIN, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Aerospace & Defence Market [(By Region - North America (The US & Mexico), Europe (The UK, Germany & France) & Asia Pacific (Japan, China & India)] Outlook 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the global aerospace and defence market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,600 billion in the year 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% in the period 2019 to 2025. Growth of the market is driven by factors such as boom in commercial aircrafts segment, surge in global airline traffic, and rise in military expenditure.



The aerospace and defence industry comprises of companies dealing with manufacturing of civil and military procurements. Global aerospace industry has undergone rapid transition over recent years as traditional leading market players have experienced coldness in domestic markets. Moreover, increased geopolitical uncertainty has led to higher defence spending.



The global aerospace and defence industry is increasingly witnessing higher demand for next-generation, fuel-efficient aircrafts. This move is mainly seen as a result of rise in oil prices which is negatively impacting growth of the industry.



Report Scope



This report provides a detailed analysis of the global aerospace and defence market from qualitative and quantitative outlooks during the forecast period across various market segments. It also provides coverage on market dynamics with potential impact on the market during the forecast period and an in-depth analysis of the leading companies operating in the market.



Parameter Description

Base year: 2014

Forecast period: 2019-2025

Market sizing Revenue in US$ Billions & CAGR for the period 2019 to 2025

Geographical coverage North America (The US & Mexico ), Asia-Pacific ( Japan , China & India ) and Europe (The UK, Germany & France )

(The US & ), ( , & ) and (The UK, & ) Vendor scope Airbus Group SE, The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corp, United Technologies Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd

Report coverage Revenue forecast, market share analysis, company analysis, competitive landscape, market growth drivers, market restraints, market trends and company profiles

Key Questions Answered

Historical market size in terms of value of aerospace and defence industry from 2014 to 2018 in US$ Billions.

Projected market growth in the forecasted period 2019 to 2025 with estimated revenue for each year in US$ Billions.

Regional and country of aerospace and defence industry in the period 2014 to 2025 in US$ Billions.

Market drivers, restraints and industry trends that has impact on revenue.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. Aerospace & Defense

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Commercial Aircraft

3.1.2 Defense Industry

3.2 Supply Chain Analysis

3.2.1 Value Chain Analysis



4. Market Analysis

4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

4.2 Market Share Analysis

4.2.1 Market Share by Category

4.2.2 Market Share by Region



5. Regional Analysis

5.1 North America

5.1.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.1.2 Market Share by Category

5.1.3 Market Share by Nations

5.1.4 The US

5.1.4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.1.4.2 Market Share by Category

5.1.5 Mexico

5.1.5.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.1.5.2 Market Share by Category

5.2 Europe

5.3 Asia-Pacific



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Industry Trends & Developments

6.1.1 Mergers & Acquisitions in the Industry

6.1.2 Higher Demand for Next-Generation Aircrafts

6.1.3 Decline in the US A&D Exports

6.1.4 Growth of Commercial Aerospace in Developing Nations

6.2 Growth Drivers

6.2.1 Boom in Commercial Aircraft Segment

6.2.2 Surge in Global Airline Traffic

6.2.3 Rise in Military Expenditure

6.3 Challenges

6.3.1 Regulatory Compliance

6.3.2 Geopolitical & Economic Volatility

6.3.3 Increasing Fuel Prices

6.3.4 Issues in Supply Chain Management



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Financial Analysis

7.2 Market Share Analysis

7.2.1 Global

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific

7.2.2.1 Japan

7.2.2.2 China

7.2.2.3 India

7.2.3 North America

7.2.3.1 The US

7.2.3.1 Mexico

7.2.4 Europe

7.2.4.1 The UK

7.2.4.2 France

7.2.4.3 Germany



8. Company Profiles

8.1 Airbus Group SE

8.2 The Boeing Company

8.3 Lockheed Corp.

8.4 United Technologies Corporation

8.5 Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.



