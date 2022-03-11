Global Aerospace Adhesives & Sealants Markets Report 2021-2028 Featuring 3M, Huntsman International, PPG Industries, Henkel AG & Co., Cytec Solvay Group, Bostic, Hexcel, DowDuPont, H.B. Fuller, Lord

DUBLIN, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aerospace Adhesives & Sealants Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Resin; By Aircraft; By Technology; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aerospace adhesives & sealants market size is expected to reach USD 1.36 billion by 2028



The gradual push towards lightweight airframes has expanded the usage of carbon-fiber composites in large aerospace structural applications such as fuselage, wings, and control surfaces. This intends to push the industry for adhesives and composite parts that cannot be riveted with metal fastening systems and are preferably being assembled and bonded using adhesive.



The epoxy resin segment remains the workhorse of the market driven by its high load-bearing capability, excellent chemical resistance, and extreme glass transition temperature resistance. It is also highly compatible with carbon-epoxy composite parts, which dominate aerospace composite applications. These extensive characteristics of epoxy resins are attributed to driving the market demand for epoxy resin-based adhesive & sealants during the forecast period.



North America to retain its gigantic share in the global demand driven by its ever-increasing push in escalating usage of high-end composite materials and adhesives and sealants in new and upcoming aircraft platforms. Boeing's B777x, an upcoming wide-body aircraft, has incorporated carbon-epoxy prepreg composite materials into its primary structures such as empennage, floor beams, and in its wings, which is believed to be the world's largest composite wing so far.



This is likely to s- U.Stantiate penetration of the bonding solutions which are the prime bonding solutions for composite-based parts and structures. The region's leadership is also backed by its dominance in military aircraft and business jet production. Industry participants such as 3M, Huntsman International LLC., PPG Industries Inc., Henkel AG & Co., Cytec Solvay Group, Bostic, Hexcel Corporation, DowDuPont, H.B. Fuller, Lord Corporation are some of the key players competing in the global demand.



Major adhesive suppliers have been launching technologically advanced products to serve the market with a unique set of offerings. In June 2021, Solvay SA announced the launch of new AeroPaste 1000, 1009, 1100 adhesive pastes to increase part assembly efficiency, process flexibility thereby enabling rapid assembly and automation.

