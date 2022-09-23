Global Aerospace and Defense Industry Report 2022: Globalization & Consolidation, Revolution in the US Defense Doctrine, Privatization & Commercialization of Services, Situation in Europe

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Analyzing the Global Aerospace and Defense Industry 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The year 2022 has been all about post-COVID recovery for the global aerospace and defense sector. Industry trends look much better, and the aerospace and defense sectors look set to recover as companies focus on future growth through new technologies and solutions while keeping in mind that the COVID threat will perhaps never be entirely over.

There's no denying that the global COVID vaccination drive has set the path toward air travel resuming once again. There is the hope of things coming back to normal. Looking at the current trends, it seems like small and medium-sized carriers will be able to recover back to their pre-COVID times, and aircraft manufacturers are also focusing more on developing narrow-body aircraft. After the lows witnessed in 2020 and 2021, revenues are expected to rebound strongly in 2022 with the return of air travelers.

Increasing merger and acquisition activity, ever-changing business models, and new technologies are expected to rapidly accelerate the ongoing shift towards digital processes. Companies in the aerospace and defense industry are expected to go further digital, with smart factories taking over the supply chain eventually, giving rise to more efficient production along with a faster design-to-delivery process.

This report on Analyzing the Global Aerospace and Defense Industry 2022 is precisely aimed at bringing an understanding of this wide and vast industry, which is emerging from the lows of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report takes an integrated approach towards both the segments of global Aerospace and Defense. This is further extended into building a comprehension of the global map of aerospace and defense participants. A very complex web of relationships exists in this industry and this report would help a decision maker ascertain to a fair degree the overall factors at play.

Over 25 companies that are leaders in the aerospace and defense industry worldwide are analyzed in this report. Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Airbus, Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, Bombardier, GE, Leonardo S.p.A., and many other industry stalwarts are looked at in the report.

Overall, this report on Analyzing the Global Aerospace and Defense Industry 2022 will equip a strategy owner as well as a market aspirant with comprehensive knowledge of this industry on a global scale. The value so delivered on a triad of strategy, statistics and comprehensive industry knowledge is a capsule of long term value addition to any baseline.

The report includes:

An in-depth analysis of the global aerospace and defense industry, especially a look at the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sector. Market statistics from 2015-2020 are included in the report. Competition in the industry, mergers, and acquisitions, market segment analysis, risks, industry trends, and rise in global defense spending are all analyzed.

Restructuring of the global defense industry and its impact on various countries are analyzed.

An in-depth forecast of the aerospace and defense industry by region is included. The forecast included is up to 2025 and 2030.

Countries analyzed in the report include:

Australia

Brazil

China

France

Germany

India

Italy

Japan

Mexico

Russia

South Africa

Spain

United Kingdom

United States

Key Topics Covered:

A. Executive Summary

Section 1: Global Aerospace & Defense Industry

B. Introduction

B.1 Industry Definition

B.2 Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

B.3 Overview of the Global Aerospace and Defense Industry

B.4 Market Segments

B.5 Competition in the Industry

B.6 Mergers and Acquisitions

B.7 Risks in the Aerospace and Defense Industry

B.8 Rise in Global Defense Spending

C. Restructuring in the Global Defense Industry

C.1 Globalization & Consolidation of the Industry

C.2 Revolution in the US Defense Doctrine

C.3 Increase in Costs

C.4 Privatization & Commercialization of Services

C.5 The Export Situation

C.6 Dominance of the United States

C.7 Situation in Europe

C.8 Other Countries

C.9 Strategies for Survival in the Emerging Defense Industry

C.10 Conclusion

D. Global Aerospace & Defense Industry Forecast

D.1 Overview

D.2 Asian A&D Industry Forecast

D.3 European A&D Industry Forecast

D.4 Commercial Aircraft Market Forecast

D.5 Global Defense Industry Forecast

D.6 Conclusion

Section 2: Country Analysis

A. Aerospace & Defense in Asia Pacific

A.1 Market Overview

A.2 Industry Value

A.3 Market Segments

A.4 Competition in the Industry

A.5 Defense Spending

B. Aerospace & Defense in Europe

C. Aerospace & Defense in Australia

D. Aerospace & Defense in Brazil

E. Aerospace & Defense in China

F. Aerospace & Defense in France

G. Aerospace & Defense in Germany

H. Aerospace & Defense in India

I. Aerospace & Defense in Italy

J. Aerospace & Defense in Japan

K. Aerospace & Defense in Mexico

L. Aerospace & Defense Industry in Russia

M. Aerospace & Defense in South Africa

N. Aerospace & Defense in Spain

O. Aerospace & Defense in United Kingdom

P. Aerospace & Defense in United States

Section 3: Leading Players in the Aerospace & Defense Industry (All companies are analyzed through a corporation overview, business segment analysis, financial analysis, and a SWOT analysis wherever possible)

A. The Boeing Company

A.1 Corporate Profile

A.2 Business Segment Analysis

A.3 Financial Analysis

A.4 SWOT Analysis

B. Lockheed Martin Corporation

C. Northrop Grumman Corporation

D. BAE Systems Plc

E. Raytheon Technologies

F. Honeywell International Inc

G. Airbus SE

H. Bombardier Inc.

I. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

J. General Electric Company

K. Saab AB

L. Leonardo S.p.A.

M. Thales Group

N. Babcock International Group Plc

O. Dassault Aviation SA

P. Loral Space & Communications Inc

Q. AAR Corporation

R. Embraer SA

S. MTU Aero Engines Holdings AG

T. Aeroflot

U. Safran SA

V. Arianespace

W. Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

X. Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX)

Y. Aviation Industry Corporation of China

