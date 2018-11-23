Global Aerospace and Defense Market Report 2018 Featuring 60 Key Players

DUBLIN, Nov 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Analyzing the Global Aerospace and Defense Industry 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on Analyzing the Global Aerospace and Defense Industry 2018 is precisely aimed at bringing an understanding of this wide and vast industry which at times enjoys the distinction of being one of the few recession proof industries.

The year 2017 witnessed the recovery of the global aerospace and defense industry worldwide, though the industry still lagged behind other industries in terms of the global GDP (gross domestic product). Revenues of the global aerospace and defense industry crossed US$686 billion by the end of 2017, though the overall growth of the sector was still weaker as compared to 2016. This decline the industry underwent was primarily due to the slowdown of the delivery of twin-aisle aircraft in the United States. While the commercial aerospace sector in Europe experienced strong growth, the same sector in the United States remained weak. Europe also saw a higher number of aircraft deliveries during 2017 as compared to the US.

Meanwhile, the global defense industry recorded a jump of 4% as worldwide governments increased their spending on defense. By the end of 2017, the global defense industry posted revenues of more than US$ 362 billion. The US was the biggest contributor to this as 2017 saw the US Department of Defense increase it's funding for the defense sector. Compared to the US, the defense sector in Europe witnessed a growth of 2.5% in 2017. The European defense sector grew due to the pressure from the present US administration on NATO countries for increasing their expenditure on the military.

The global aerospace and defense industry also witnessed an improvement in the operating margins in 2017 as compared to 2016. This improvement was also led by the US aerospace and defense industry, which experienced a growth of nearly 13%. The global industry further got a boost from the incredibly strong core operating earnings at The Boeing Company.

The report takes an integrated approach towards both the segments of global Aerospace and Defense. This in-depth report on the Global Aerospace and Defense Industry begins with an introduction to the industry.

Key Topics Covered:



A. Executive Summary



Section 1: Global Aerospace & Defense Industry



B. Introduction

B.1 Industry Definition

B.2 Overview of the Global Aerospace and Defense Industry

B.2.1 Global Scope of the Industry

B.2.2 High Technology Requirement

B.2.3 Long Lived Business Cycles

B.2.4 Cyclical Demand

B.2.5 Long Cash Flow Cycle

B.2.6 Fluctuations in Working Capital

B.3 Market Segments

B.4 Competition in the Industry

B.5 Mergers and Acquisitions

B.6 Risks in the Aerospace and Defense Industry

B.7 Rise in Global Defense Spending



C. Market Forecast

C.1 Overview

C.2 Asian A&D Industry Forecast

C.3 European A&D Industry Forecast

C.4 Commercial Aircraft Market Forecast

C.5 Global Defense Industry Forecast

C.6 Conclusion



D. Role of Suppliers in the Global Aerospace Industry

D.1 Introduction

D.2 Similarities with the Automobile Sector

D.3 Changing Role of Suppliers

D.4 Supplier Trends

D.4.1 Globalization

D.4.2 Consolidation

D.4.3 Supply Chain Integration

D.4.4 Lean Manufacturing

D.5 Conclusion



E. Outsourcing to China



F. Looking at Civil Aerospace

F.1 Market Overview

F.2 Economic Activity Driving Air Traffic Demand

F.3 Boom in International Traffic

F.4 Regulatory Framework

F.5 Major Business Factors of the Future

F.5.1 Growth in Travel to Asia-Pacific

F.5.2 Emergence of a New Customer Base

F.5.3 Growth in Regional Carriers

F.5.4 Determining the Environmental Impact of Aviation



G. Looking at the Airbus - Boeing Rivalry

G.1 Overview

G.2 Product Comparison

G.3 Airbus A380 versus Boeing 747

G.4 EADS/Northrop Grumman KC-45A versus Boeing KC-767

G.5 Comparing the Technology

G.6 Comparison of Production Costs

G.7 Comparing Orders & Deliveries

G.8 Competition on Outsourcing

G.9 Other Modes of Competition



H. Global Aviation Security Products & Services

H.1 Introduction

H.2 Looking at Demand for Private Aviation Security

H.3 Major Demand Areas

H.3.1 Asia Pacific

H.3.2 Western Europe

H.3.3 United States

H.4 Aviation Security Products

H.4.1 Access Controls & Biometrics

H.4.2 Automated EDS

H.4.3 Biometric Access

H.4.4 Burglar & Fire Alarm

H.4.5 Card & Key

H.4.6 Closed Circuit Television (CCTV)

H.4.7 Contraband Detection

H.4.8 Facial Recognition Biometrics

H.4.9 Trace Detection

H.4.10 Traditional X-Ray & Metal Detection

H.4.11 Full Body Scanners

H.5 Issues & Challenges

H.6 Market Forecast

H.7 Global Leading Players

H.7.1 Argenbright Security

H.7.2 Cash Technologies

H.7.3 Command Security Corporation

H.7.4 Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide

H.7.5 Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (ASUR)

H.7.6 ICTS International N.V

H.7.7 L-3 Technologies

H.7.8 Savi Technology



I. Restructuring in the Global Defense Industry

I.1 Globalization & Consolidation of the Industry

I.2 Revolution in the US Defense Doctrine

I.3 Increase in Costs

I.4 Privatization & Commercialization of Services

I.5 The Export Situation

I.6 Dominance of the United States

I.7 Situation in Europe

I.8 Other Countries

I.9 Strategies for Survival in the Emerging Defense Industry

I.10 Conclusion



Section 2: Country Analysis



Section 3: Leading Players in the Aerospace & Defense Industry



Section 4: Porter's Five Forces Strategy Analysis



A. Russian A&D Industry Porter's Five Forces Analysis



B. US A&D Industry Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Section 5: Conclusion



Companies Mentioned



AAR Corporation

Aeroflot

Airbus SE / EADS

Arianespace SA

Astrotech Corporation

Aviation Industry Corporation of China

AVIC Aircraft Co Ltd

Babcock International Group Plc

BAE Systems Plc

BBA Aviation Plc

Bombardier Incorporated

China Ordnance Industries Group Corporation Limited (NORINCO)

Cobham Plc

CPI Aerostructures, Inc.

Daimler AG

Dassault Aviation SA

DynCorp International

Elbit Systems

Embraer SA

Esterline Technologies Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

General Electric Company

GKN Plc

Harris Corporation

Hexcel Corporation

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

Honeywell International Inc.

Irkut Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

Korea Aerospace Industries

Leonardo S.p.A. (formerly Finmeccanica SpA)

LMI Aerospace, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Loral Space & Communications Inc.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Moog Inc

MTU Aero Engines

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Precision Castparts Corporation

QinetiQ Group Plc

Raytheon Company

Rockwell Collins

Rolls Royce

RUAG

Saab AB

Safran SA

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC)

Smiths Group PLC

Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX)

SpaceDev, Inc.

Spirit AeroSystems

ST Engineering

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Textron Inc

Thales Group

The Boeing Company

TransDigm Group

United Technologies Corporation

Zodiac Aerospace SA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/spq2nc/global_aerospace?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

