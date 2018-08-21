Global Aerospace and Defense Materials (Commercial, Military, Business & General Aviation) Market 2018-2025: Market is Estimated to Reach $27.44 Billion

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Aerospace and Defense Materials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Aircraft Part, By Aircraft Type (Commercial, Military, Business & General Aviation), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aerospace & defense materials market size is estimated to reach USD 27.44 billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period







Increasing demand for lightweight materials in order to reduce the weight and increase fuel efficiency of an aircraft is projected to boost market growth.







The aerospace & defense materials market exhibits low competitive rivalry due to limited number of players offering suitable products to aircraft manufacturers. Moreover, aircraft manufacturers prefer to enter in long-term supply agreements with reliable material suppliers, thereby further reducing the competitive rivalry.







Price of materials, such as aluminum, is influenced by growing exports of products from China. Furthermore, spiraling demand for aluminum due to dynamic growth of the building & construction industry in developing economies is poised to have a notable impact on prices.







Air Transport Association (ATA) introduced emission policy options in 2010 to reduce aircraft emissions in order to protect the environment. This has encouraged aircraft manufacturing companies to incorporate lightweight materials into structure to reduce overall weight and increase fuel efficiency.







Industry participants in North America and Europe are anticipated to face disruptive competition due to emerging players in Asia, especially China and Japan, which are offering comparatively low-cost material solutions. Material manufacturers are investing significantly in research & development to provide high strength and lightweight materials at competitive costs.







Further key findings from the report suggest:

Composites are likely to register the highest growth of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025, owing to their superior characteristics such as lightweight, high strength, and ability to withstand impact

Commercial aircraft is expected to be valued at USD 16.20 billion by 2025, owing to increasing demand from developing economies coupled with rising use of alloys and composites in aircraft construction

North America was the leading revenue contributor in the market, representing more than 50.0% in 2017, owing to presence of major aircraft and component manufacturers in the region

was the leading revenue contributor in the market, representing more than 50.0% in 2017, owing to presence of major aircraft and component manufacturers in the region Major companies in the market focus on mergers & acquisitions in order to expand their business and technological capabilities. Hexcel Corporation acquired aerospace & defense business of Oxford Performance Materials in December 2017 in order to expand its portfolio in additive manufacturing for aerospace & defense component manufacturing

Key Topics Covered:







Chapter 1. Report Scope



1.1. Research Methodology



1.2. Research Scope & Assumptions







Chapter 2. Methodology



2.1. List of Secondary Sources



2.2. List of Primary Sources



2.2.1. Primary respondent details



2.2.2. Primary Interview Breakup







Chapter 3. Executive Summary



3.1. Market Snapshot







Chapter 4. Market Definitions



4.1. Market Segmentation







Chapter 5. Industry Outlook



5.1. Business Segment Trends



5.1.1. Aerospace & Defense Market Analysis



5.1.2. Aerospace & Defense Market: Regional Analysis



5.2. Value Chain Analysis



5.3. Raw Material Trend Analysis



5.3.1. Aluminum



5.3.2. Steel



5.4. Product Price Trend Analysis



5.4.1. Aluminum



5.4.2. Steel



5.5. Market Variable Analysis



5.5.1. Driver



5.5.1.1. Rise in passenger & freight traffic



5.5.1.2. Growing demand for lightweight materials



5.5.2. Restraint



5.5.2.1. Reduced defense expenditure



5.6. Business Environment Analysis Tools



5.6.1. PESTLE Analysis



5.6.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis







Chapter 6. Regulatory Forces



6.1. Regulatory Landscape







Chapter 7. Aerospace & Defense Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis



7.1. Aerospace & defense market: Product movement analysis, 2017 & 2025



7.2. Aluminum



7.3. Titanium



7.4. Composites



7.5. Superalloys



7.6. Steel



7.7. Plastics



7.8. Others







Chapter 8. Aerospace & Defense Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



8.1. Aerospace & defense market: Application movement analysis, 2017 & 2025



8.2. Aerostructure



8.3. Components



8.4. Cabin Interiors



8.5. Propulsion System



8.6. Equipment, System, & Support



8.7. Satellite



8.8. Construction and Insulation Components







Chapter 9. Aerospace & Defense Market: Aircraft Type Estimates & Trend Analysis



9.1. Aerospace & defense market: Aircraft Type movement analysis, 2017 & 2025



9.2. Commercial



9.3. Business & General Aviation



9.4. Military



9.5. Others







Chapter 10. Aerospace & Defense Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis







Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape



11.1. Participant Categorization



11.2. Strategic Initiatives & Outcome Analysis



11.3. Competitive Landscape



11.4. Vendor Analysis







Chapter 12. Company Profiles





Huntsman International, LLC

Toray Composites, America, Inc.

Sabic Innovative Plastics

Arconic Inc. (Alcoa Corp.)

Kobe Steel , Ltd.

, Ltd. DowDuPont Inc.

Cytec Solvay Group

Hexcel Corporation

Aleris International, Inc.

Constellium N.V.

