Global Aerospace Coatings Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global aerospace coatings market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2015 & 2020. Aerospace coatings are made using multiple layers of materials to improve aircraft efficiency and overall performance. These coatings can withstand high temperatures and offer resistance against corrosion and ultraviolet (UV) rays, which helps to increase the lifespan of the aircraft. As a result, they are utilized to protect the exteriors of planes from harsh weather conditions, improve durability, reduce in-flight drag on wings, prevent surface icing and facilitate vacuum-suction waste evacuation. They are also used to keep the interiors like ceiling panels, galley carts, sidewalls and seats cool.



A significant rise in the demand for commercial aviation on account of the improving living standards of individuals and the thriving e-commerce and travel and tourism industry represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. Moreover, rapid globalization is encouraging the adoption of private jets for business travel, which is also contributing to the market growth. The increasing number of space missions is further escalating the demand for aerospace coatings.

Moreover, with the growing international border disputes, governing agencies of numerous countries are procuring advanced military warplanes, which is influencing the market growth. In line with this, several manufacturers are developing UV-cured aerospace coatings to reduce the emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs). They are also using lightweight materials and chrome-free technologies to reduce weight and fuel consumption, thereby minimizing the carbon footprint of the aircraft. This is anticipated to expand the applications of aircraft coatings in the coming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global aerospace coatings market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Aalberts Surface Treatment GmbH, Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Hentzen Coatings Inc., IHI Ionbond AG, Mankiewicz Gebr. & Co. (GmbH & Co. KG), PPG Industries Inc., Saint-Gobain S.A., The Sherwin-Williams Company and Zircotec Ltd.



