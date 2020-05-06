Global Aerospace Composites Market Outlook 2020-2025: Focus on Carbon, Ceramic, Glass and Other Fiber Composites
DUBLIN, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aerospace Composites Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global aerospace composites market reached a value of US$ 37.6 billion in 2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 55.5 billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.7% during 2020-2025.
Significant growth in the aviation and aerospace industries is among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing need to develop fuel-efficient aircraft is also providing a boost to the market growth. Manufacturers are building commercial aircraft with composite materials due to their low-weight, high mechanical strength and weather resistance properties. Additionally, increasing air traffic and tourism activities, especially in the emerging economies, is acting as another growth-inducing factor.
Airlines are replacing outdated aircraft with technologically advanced and modern airplanes that are equipped with increased payload capacities and cost-efficiency. This has resulted in the widespread adoption of aerospace composites across the globe. Apart from this, increasing space exploratory activities using drones, spaceships and aircraft is also favoring the market growth. Composites safeguard the aircraft and the equipment against damages caused by accidents, climatic changes and collisions.
Other factors, including favourable government policies to improve air transport infrastructure, increasing trade activities and extensive research and development (R&D), are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Bally Ribbon Mills, Hexcel Corporation, Materion Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holding Corporation, Renegade Materials Corporation, Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V., SGL Carbon SE, Solvay, Teijin Limited, Toray Industries Inc., etc.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global aerospace composites market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the fiber type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the resin type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the aircraft type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the manufacturing process?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global aerospace composites market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Aerospace Composites Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Fiber Type
6.1 Carbon Fiber Composites
6.2 Ceramic Fiber Composites
6.3 Glass Fiber Composites
6.4 Other Fiber Composites
7 Market Breakup by Resin Type
7.1 Epoxy
7.2 Phenolic
7.3 Polyester
7.4 Polyimides
7.5 Thermoplastics
7.6 Ceramic and Metal Matrix
7.7 Others
8 Market Breakup by Aircraft Type
8.1 Commercial Aircraft
8.2 Business Aviation
8.3 Civil Helicopters
8.4 Military Aircraft & Helicopters
8.5 Others
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Interior Parts
9.2 Exterior Parts
10 Market Breakup by Manufacturing Process
10.1 AFP/ATL
10.2 Layup
10.3 RTM/VARTM
10.4 Filament Winding
10.5 Others
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 North America
11.2 Asia Pacific
11.3 Europe
11.4 Latin America
11.5 Middle East and Africa
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Price Indicators
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
- Bally Ribbon Mills
- Hexcel Corporation
- Materion Corporation
- Mitsubishi Chemical Holding Corporation
- Renegade Materials Corporation
- Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V.
- SGL Carbon SE
- Solvay
- Teijin Limited
- Toray Industries Inc.
