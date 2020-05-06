Global Aerospace Composites Market Outlook 2020-2025: Focus on Carbon, Ceramic, Glass and Other Fiber Composites

DUBLIN, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aerospace Composites Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aerospace composites market reached a value of US$ 37.6 billion in 2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 55.5 billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.7% during 2020-2025.



Significant growth in the aviation and aerospace industries is among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing need to develop fuel-efficient aircraft is also providing a boost to the market growth. Manufacturers are building commercial aircraft with composite materials due to their low-weight, high mechanical strength and weather resistance properties. Additionally, increasing air traffic and tourism activities, especially in the emerging economies, is acting as another growth-inducing factor.



Airlines are replacing outdated aircraft with technologically advanced and modern airplanes that are equipped with increased payload capacities and cost-efficiency. This has resulted in the widespread adoption of aerospace composites across the globe. Apart from this, increasing space exploratory activities using drones, spaceships and aircraft is also favoring the market growth. Composites safeguard the aircraft and the equipment against damages caused by accidents, climatic changes and collisions.



Other factors, including favourable government policies to improve air transport infrastructure, increasing trade activities and extensive research and development (R&D), are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Bally Ribbon Mills, Hexcel Corporation, Materion Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holding Corporation, Renegade Materials Corporation, Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V., SGL Carbon SE, Solvay, Teijin Limited, Toray Industries Inc., etc.



Key Questions Answered



How has the global aerospace composites market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the fiber type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the resin type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the aircraft type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the manufacturing process?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global aerospace composites market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Aerospace Composites Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Fiber Type

6.1 Carbon Fiber Composites

6.2 Ceramic Fiber Composites

6.3 Glass Fiber Composites

6.4 Other Fiber Composites



7 Market Breakup by Resin Type

7.1 Epoxy

7.2 Phenolic

7.3 Polyester

7.4 Polyimides

7.5 Thermoplastics

7.6 Ceramic and Metal Matrix

7.7 Others



8 Market Breakup by Aircraft Type

8.1 Commercial Aircraft

8.2 Business Aviation

8.3 Civil Helicopters

8.4 Military Aircraft & Helicopters

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Interior Parts

9.2 Exterior Parts



10 Market Breakup by Manufacturing Process

10.1 AFP/ATL

10.2 Layup

10.3 RTM/VARTM

10.4 Filament Winding

10.5 Others



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 North America

11.2 Asia Pacific

11.3 Europe

11.4 Latin America

11.5 Middle East and Africa



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Price Indicators



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players



Bally Ribbon Mills

Hexcel Corporation

Materion Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Holding Corporation

Renegade Materials Corporation

Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V.

SGL Carbon SE

Solvay

Teijin Limited

Toray Industries Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8druf5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

