Global Aerospace Composites Market Report 2022: Post-Pandemic Rebound in Air Travel Increases Aircraft Orders and Delivery Enhancing the Growth Pipeline

DUBLIN, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Aerospace Composites Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aerospace sector is one of the leading end-use industries in material development innovation, which has led to the adoption of composites in other major end-use industries such as automotive, medical, construction, and electronics. Composites are forecast to become a highly-critical material in aerospace manufacturing by the end of the forecast period in 2028.



The study highlights the key market participants and critical competitive factors to achieve organic growth and gain a solid foothold in the market. The current size of the aerospace composites market is assessed by factors such as air traffic recovery, post-pandemic air travel trends, material substitution potential, and shifting political, socioeconomic, regulatory, environmental, raw material, and technology trends. The study also examines the demand for air travel and offers an in-depth scenario of the substitution potential of composites replacing metals in structural applications. The study also assesses the top growth opportunities for composite manufacturers over the forecast period.



Research Scope



This study assesses the global aerospace composites market in 2021 and provides a CAGR forecast over the 2022 to 2028 period. It discusses the different value chain tiers and estimates volume and revenue for aerospace composites. The research scope encompasses three major aerospace end industries: Commercial Aviation, Defense Aviation, and General Aviation.



These primary segments are divided into the following sub-segments:

Fiber (carbon fiber, glass fiber, and aramid fiber)

Resin (epoxy, phenolics, high-performance polymers) and Others (polyurethanes, vinylesters, and PP)

End Use (OEM and MRO)

Application (airframe, interiors, and engine)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Aerospace Composites Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Geographic Scope

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Value Chain Analysis

Aerospace Composites Value Chain Analysis

Selection Criteria of Lightweight Materials in Aerospace

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Average Price Forecast

Volume Forecast by End Industry

Revenue, Volume, and Average Price Forecast Analysis

Volume Forecast by Resin

Volume Forecast Analysis by Resin

Volume Forecast by Fiber

Volume Forecast Analysis by Fiber

Volume Forecast by Application

Volume Forecast Analysis by Application

Volume Forecast by End Use

Volume Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast Analysis by End Use and Region

Competitive Environment

Market Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Commercial Aviation

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Growth Metrics

Composite Material Use Snapshot

Composite Penetration Overview by Model - Airbus and Boeing

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Average Price Forecast

Revenue, Volume, and Average Price Forecast Analysis

Volume Forecast by Resin

Volume Forecast Analysis by Resin

Volume Forecast by Fiber

Volume Forecast Analysis by Fiber

Volume Forecast by Application

Volume Forecast Analysis by Application

Volume Forecast by End Use

Volume Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast Analysis by End Use and Region

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Defense Aviation

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Growth Metrics

Composite Material Use Snapshot

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Average Price Forecast

Revenue, Volume, and Average Price Forecast Analysis

Volume Forecast by Resin

Volume Forecast by Fiber

Volume Forecast Analysis by Resin and Fiber

Volume Forecast by Application

Volume Forecast Analysis by Application

Volume Forecast by End Use

Volume Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast Analysis by End Use and Region

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - General Aviation

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Growth Metrics

Composite Material Use Snapshot

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Average Price Forecast

Revenue, Volume, and Average Price Forecast Analysis

Volume Forecast by Resin

Volume Forecast by Fiber

Volume Forecast Analysis by Resin and Fiber

Volume Forecast by Application

Volume Forecast by End Use

Volume Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast Analysis by Application, End Use, and Region

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Investing in Aerospace Composite Parts Manufacturing in Saudi Arabia to Take Advantage of the Favorable Environment

to Take Advantage of the Favorable Environment Development of Thermoplastic Composites to Enhance Recyclability

3D Printable Composites to Transform Aerospace Manufacturing and MRO

Companies Mentioned

Airbus

Boeing

