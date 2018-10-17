Global Aerospace Foams Market Estimates & Forecasts 2016-2024 - Key Noteworthy Market Trends, Drivers & Issues
The "Aerospace Foams - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Aerospace Foams in US$ Million. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report profiles 40 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Aerofoam Industries (USA)
- Armacell International S.A. (Germany)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- Boyd Corporation (USA)
- ERG Materials and Aerospace Corp. (USA)
- Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
- General Plastics Manufacturing Company (USA)
- Grand Rapids Foam Technologies (USA)
- Greiner Aerospace GmbH (Germany)
- Mueller (USA)
- Polymer Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Rogers Corporation (USA)
- SABIC Innovative Plastics Holding BV (Netherlands)
- Sekisui Voltek, LLC (USA)
- Solvay Specialty Polymers (USA)
- UFP Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Zotefoams Plc (UK)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definition and Scope of Study
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Foams: A Versatile & Important Engineering Material
Continued Recovery in Global GDP Promises Stronger Growth for the A&D Industry
Opportunities for Aerospace Foams in Aircraft Manufacturing Get an Encouraging Boost from High Order Backlogs
Key Noteworthy Market Trends, Drivers & Issues
Healthy Growth of the Commercial Aviation Sector Presents Opportunities Across the Aircraft Manufacturing Supply Chain
A Peek Into Secondary Market Forces in the Commercial Aviation Sub-Sector Supporting the Business Climate for Aerospace Foams
Growing Number of Low Cost Carriers Spur Demand for New Low-Margin Aircraft
Population Explosion, Emerging Middle Class & Urbanization: The Megatrends Driving Air Travel
Continuing Quest for Quieter Cabins Fuels Interest in High Performance Aerospace Foams
Focus on Aircraft Cabin Retrofits to Differentiate the Airline Brand Image Spurs Opportunities in the Aftermarket
Fast-Growing UAV Market Spurs Demand for Advanced Aerospace Grade Foams
Growth in High Net Worth Individuals Bodes Well for Sales of Private Jets & Volume Consumption of Aerospace Foam
Foam Insulation Assumes Critical Importance in Luxury Jets
Expected Growth in High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs): A Critical Driver for Jet Planes
Rise in Jet Plane Deliveries to Strengthen Opportunities for Aerospace Foams
Healthy Global Defense Spending Outlook to Spur Opportunities for Aerospace Foams in Military Aircraft
Stringent Emission Regulations & Rising Aviation Fuel Prices Encourage Aircraft Upgrades, Triggering Rise in New Orders
Expected Recovery in Global Trade Brightens the Outlook for Freighter Aircraft Orders
Continuous Technology Innovations in Materials Remains Crucial to Future Growth in the Market
Market Outlook
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Aerospace Foams
Types of Foams
Polyurethane Foam
Types of Polyurethane Foam
Properties and Applications of Polyurethane Foams
Melamine Foam
Aerospace Applications of Melamine Foam
Metal Foams
Characteristics and Properties of Metal Foams
Pros and Cons of Metal Foams:
Classification of Metal Foam
Aluminum Foam
Copper Foam
Silicon Carbide Foam
Carbon Foam
4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
4.1 Focus on Select Players
4.2 Product Introductions
BASF Launches World's First Particle Foam
General Plastics Launches LAST-A-FOAM FR-4800 Tooling Board
General Plastics to Launch LAST-A-FOAM Rigid Foam Series
Rogers Introduces BISCO HT-350 Silicone Foam Solution
General Plastics Unveils LAST-A-FOAM FR-3800 FST
Boyd Launches Densified SOLIMIDE Foam
4.3 Recent Industry Activity
TransDigm Acquires Skandia
One Rock to Acquire FXI
Evonik to Expand its Performance Foams Business
5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
6. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
6.1 The United States
Market Analysis
6.2 Canada
Market Analysis
6.3 Japan
Market Analysis
6.4 Europe
6.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Booming Commercial Aviation Sector Offers Plenty of Opportunities Aerospace Foams Vendors
B. Market Analytics
6.5.1 China
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
China to Dominate the Global Commercial Aircraft Market
B. Market Analytics
6.5.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Robust Commercial Aviation Sector Creates Opportunities for Aerospace Foams
B. Market Analytics
6.6 Rest of World
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Buoyant Commercial Airlines Market to Spur Demand for Aircraft, Aerospace Foams
B. Market Analytics
7. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 40 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 45)
- The United States (21)
- Europe (20)
- Germany (3)
- The United Kingdom (7)
- Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (9)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)
- Middle East (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k63hhh/global_aerospace?w=5
