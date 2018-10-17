Global Aerospace Foams Market Estimates & Forecasts 2016-2024 - Key Noteworthy Market Trends, Drivers & Issues

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Aerospace Foams - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Aerospace Foams in US$ Million. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



The report profiles 40 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Aerofoam Industries ( USA )

) Armacell International S.A. ( Germany )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) Boyd Corporation ( USA )

) ERG Materials and Aerospace Corp. ( USA )

) Evonik Industries AG ( Germany )

) General Plastics Manufacturing Company ( USA )

) Grand Rapids Foam Technologies ( USA )

) Greiner Aerospace GmbH ( Germany )

) Mueller ( USA )

) Polymer Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) Rogers Corporation ( USA )

) SABIC Innovative Plastics Holding BV ( Netherlands )

) Sekisui Voltek, LLC ( USA )

) Solvay Specialty Polymers ( USA )

) UFP Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) Zotefoams Plc (UK)

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definition and Scope of Study



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Foams: A Versatile & Important Engineering Material

Continued Recovery in Global GDP Promises Stronger Growth for the A&D Industry

Opportunities for Aerospace Foams in Aircraft Manufacturing Get an Encouraging Boost from High Order Backlogs

Key Noteworthy Market Trends, Drivers & Issues

Healthy Growth of the Commercial Aviation Sector Presents Opportunities Across the Aircraft Manufacturing Supply Chain

A Peek Into Secondary Market Forces in the Commercial Aviation Sub-Sector Supporting the Business Climate for Aerospace Foams

Growing Number of Low Cost Carriers Spur Demand for New Low-Margin Aircraft

Population Explosion, Emerging Middle Class & Urbanization: The Megatrends Driving Air Travel

Continuing Quest for Quieter Cabins Fuels Interest in High Performance Aerospace Foams

Focus on Aircraft Cabin Retrofits to Differentiate the Airline Brand Image Spurs Opportunities in the Aftermarket

Fast-Growing UAV Market Spurs Demand for Advanced Aerospace Grade Foams

Growth in High Net Worth Individuals Bodes Well for Sales of Private Jets & Volume Consumption of Aerospace Foam

Foam Insulation Assumes Critical Importance in Luxury Jets

Expected Growth in High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs): A Critical Driver for Jet Planes

Rise in Jet Plane Deliveries to Strengthen Opportunities for Aerospace Foams

Healthy Global Defense Spending Outlook to Spur Opportunities for Aerospace Foams in Military Aircraft

Stringent Emission Regulations & Rising Aviation Fuel Prices Encourage Aircraft Upgrades, Triggering Rise in New Orders

Expected Recovery in Global Trade Brightens the Outlook for Freighter Aircraft Orders

Continuous Technology Innovations in Materials Remains Crucial to Future Growth in the Market

Market Outlook



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Aerospace Foams

Types of Foams

Polyurethane Foam

Types of Polyurethane Foam

Properties and Applications of Polyurethane Foams

Melamine Foam

Aerospace Applications of Melamine Foam

Metal Foams

Characteristics and Properties of Metal Foams

Pros and Cons of Metal Foams:

Classification of Metal Foam

Aluminum Foam

Copper Foam

Silicon Carbide Foam

Carbon Foam



4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



4.1 Focus on Select Players



4.2 Product Introductions

BASF Launches World's First Particle Foam

General Plastics Launches LAST-A-FOAM FR-4800 Tooling Board

General Plastics to Launch LAST-A-FOAM Rigid Foam Series

Rogers Introduces BISCO HT-350 Silicone Foam Solution

General Plastics Unveils LAST-A-FOAM FR-3800 FST

Boyd Launches Densified SOLIMIDE Foam



4.3 Recent Industry Activity

TransDigm Acquires Skandia

One Rock to Acquire FXI

Evonik to Expand its Performance Foams Business



5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



6. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



6.1 The United States

Market Analysis



6.2 Canada

Market Analysis



6.3 Japan

Market Analysis



6.4 Europe



6.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Booming Commercial Aviation Sector Offers Plenty of Opportunities Aerospace Foams Vendors

B. Market Analytics



6.5.1 China

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

China to Dominate the Global Commercial Aircraft Market

B. Market Analytics



6.5.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Robust Commercial Aviation Sector Creates Opportunities for Aerospace Foams

B. Market Analytics



6.6 Rest of World

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Buoyant Commercial Airlines Market to Spur Demand for Aircraft, Aerospace Foams

B. Market Analytics



7. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 40 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 45)

The United States (21)

(21) Europe (20)

(20) Germany (3)

(3)

The United Kingdom (7)

(7)

Italy (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (9)

(9) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)

(Excluding Japan) (3) Middle East (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k63hhh/global_aerospace?w=5



Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

