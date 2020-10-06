Global Aerospace Lightning Strike Protection Market Report 2020: COVID-19 Impact, Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis, 2014-2019 & 2020-2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aerospace Lightning Strike Protection Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aerospace lightning strike protection market is expected to decline in 2020 due to the global economic recession led by COVID -19. However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 2% to 4% from 2019 to 2025.



The future of the global aerospace lightning strike protection market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial, regional, and military aircraft markets. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing penetration of composites in aircraft programs, proliferating aircraft deliveries, and aviation regulations and certification standards regarding the use of Lightning Strike Protection (LSP) in aircraft.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the development of lightweight LSP materials, nano-enhanced lightning strike protection, and replacing metals structures with composites.

The report forecasts that expanded foil will remain the largest segment in the aerospace lightning strike protection market due to several advantages over other lightning strike protection technologies, such as conductivity, formability, low maintenance, lightweight, and good corrosion resistance.



North America will remain the largest region and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to growth in its aerospace composites market.



Some of the aerospace lightning strike protection company profiles in this report include Dexmet Corporation, GKD Gebr. Kufferath AG, Technical Fibre Products Inc, Astroseal Products Mfg. Inc., Lord Corporation, and Lightning Diversion system.

Features of the Global Aerospace Lightning Strike Protection Market

Market Size Estimates: Aerospace Lightning Strike Protection market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment and volume shipments (M Sq Ft).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: The aerospace lightning strike protection market size by various segments, such as product type, and regions in terms of value.

Regional Analysis: Aerospace Lightning Strike Protection market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

, , , and the Rest of the World. Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different types of products, and regions of the aerospace lightning strike protection market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the aerospace lightning strike protection market.

Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global aerospace LSP market?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the aerospace lightning strike protection market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the aerospace lightning strike protection market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this aerospace lightning strike protection market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the aerospace lightning strike protection market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the aerospace lightning strike protection market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the aerospace lightning strike protection market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the aerospace lightning strike protection market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1. Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2. Supply Chain

2.3. Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trend and Forecast Analysis from 2014 to 2025

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2014-2019) and Forecast (2020-2025)

3.2. Global Aerospace Lightning Strike Protection Market Trends (2014-2019) and Forecast (2020-2025)

3.3. Global Aerospace LSP Market by Type

3.3.1. Expanded Foil

3.3.2. Interwoven Wire

3.3.3. Coating and Painting

3.3.4. Metalized Fabrics and Fibers

3.3.5. Lightning Fiber Strips

3.3.6. Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1. Global Aerospace LSP Market by Region

4.2. North American Aerospace LSP Market

4.3. European Aerospace LSP Market

4.4. APAC Aerospace LSP Market

4.5. ROW Aerospace LSP Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1. Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2. Ranking of Major Players

5.3. Geographical Reach

5.4. Operational Integration

5.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1. Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1. Growth Opportunities for the Global Aerospace LSP Market by Type

6.1.2. Growth Opportunities for the Global Aerospace LSP Market by Region

6.2. Emerging Trends in the Global Aerospace Lightning Strike Protection Industry

6.3. Strategic Analysis

6.3.1. New Product Development

6.3.2. Technology Development

6.3.3. Mergers and Acquisitions in the Global Aerospace Lightning Strike Protection Industry

6.3.4. Expert Opinions



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1. Dexmet Corporation

7.2. GKD - GEBR. KUFFERATH AG

7.3. Astroseal Products Mfg. Corporation/Astrostrike

7.4. Technical Fibre Products, Inc.

7.5. LORD Corporation

7.6. Hollingsworth & Vose Company

7.7. Lightning Diversion System

7.8. Wallner tooling/EXPAC

7.9. Toho Tenax America, Inc.

7.10. Niles Expanded Metals & Plastic

7.11. Henkel

