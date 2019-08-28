Global Aerospace Plastics Market Outlook 2017-2019 & 2026: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aerospace Plastics - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Aerospace Plastics market accounted for $12.32 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $26.79 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.0%.



The rise in a number of aircraft manufactured, increasing demand for lightweight components and growing demand for plastics in several aerospace applications are the factors driving the market growth. However, the high cost 0f fabrication and a limited range of material options are hampering the market.



Aerospace Plastics highly engineered polymers used in manufacturing various parts and components in the aerospace industry. Some of them are polycarbonates, acrylics, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), and polyvinyl chloride (PVC). These plastics are viable alternatives used in military, rotary, freighter planes, and general aviation planes as compared to other conventional materials including steel and aluminum and the inadequate benefits they offer for aviation performance.



Based on aircraft type, commercial & freighter aircrafts segment has a significant growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for penetration of air transportation, growing the number of deliveries of commercial aircraft and rising fuel costs that have led to the demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft.



By geography, North America has the largest market share during the forecast period due to the presence of leading aircraft manufacturers, increasing demand for fuel-efficient aircraft and high replacement rate are some of the factors driving the market growth in this region.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Aerospace Plastics Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Aramid Reinforced Plastic

5.3 Glass Reinforced Plastic

5.4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic



6 Global Aerospace Plastics Market, By Aircraft Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Military Aircraft

6.3 Commercial and Freighter Aircrafts

6.3.1 Regional Jets

6.3.2 Single-Aisle Aircraft

6.3.3 Wide Body Aircraft

6.4 Rotary Aircraft

6.5 General & Business Aircraft

6.6 Other Aircraft Types



7 Global Aerospace Plastics Market, By Polymer Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Polycarbonate (Pc)

7.3 Polyetheretherketone (Peek)

7.4 Polymethyl Methacrylate (Pmma)

7.5 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (Abs)

7.6 Polyphenyl Sulfide (Pps)

7.7 Other Polymer Types



8 Global Aerospace Plastics Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Aircraft Panels

8.2.1 Ceiling Panels

8.2.2 Side Panels

8.2.3 Floor Panels

8.3 Cabin Windows and Windshields

8.4 Aircraft Canopy

8.5 Overhead Storage Bins

8.5.1 Translating Bin

8.5.2 Shelf Bin

8.5.3 Pivot Bin

8.6 Cabin Lighting

8.7 Propulsion systems

8.8 Satellites

8.9 Equipment, Systems & Support

8.10 Aerostructure

8.11 Construction and Insulation Components

8.12 Cabin Interiors

8.13 Wings and Rotor Blades

8.14 Airframe and Fuselage

8.15 Flight Deck and Cockpit

8.16 Other Applications

8.16.1 Empennage

8.16.2 Engine

8.16.3 Tooling Board

8.16.4 Wing Box



9 Global Aerospace Plastics Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 BASF

11.2 Toray Carbon Fibers America Inc.

11.3 Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

11.4 Polyflour Plastics

11.5 Zoltek Companies, Inc.

11.6 Paco Plastics & Engineering Inc.

11.7 Hexcel Corporation

11.8 Evonik Industries AG

11.9 3P - Performance Plastics Products

11.10 Big Bear Plastics

11.11 HITCO Carbon Composites

11.12 Grafix Plastics

11.13 Cytec Industries Inc.

11.14 Loar Group

11.15 Holding Company Composite

11.16 Curbell Plastics

11.17 Solvay

11.18 Ensinger GmbH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sci3no

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

