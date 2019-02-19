Global Aerospace Pressure Bulkheads Markets, 2013-2018 & 2019-2024

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aerospace Pressure Bulkheads Market by Aircraft Type, by Platform Type, by Material Type, by Shape Type, by Manufacturing Process Type, and by Region, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pressure bulkheads market for the aerospace industry is estimated to grow at an above industry growth rate over the next five years to reach an estimated value of US$ 505.5 million in 2024.

This report studies the global aerospace pressure bulkheads market over the trend period from 2013 to 2018 and the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. The report provides detailed insights into the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

The Global Aerospace Pressure Bulkheads Market: Highlights

Pressure bulkhead of an aircraft is an essential component that covers the front and rear end of a fuselage. It maintains the pressure required for the cabin of an aircraft; hence, it is considered very important for the safety of passengers and crew members. There are typically two pressure bulkheads present in an aircraft, one at the front end of fuselage and other at the rear end. Front pressure bulkhead is located near the nose landing gear and maintains front cabin pressure, whereas rear pressure bulkhead seals the pressurized passenger compartment.



The market is served by aircraft OEMs producing bulkheads in-house for some of their bulkheads as well as independent suppliers/tier players producing bulkheads for different aircraft OEMs. Major aircraft OEMs, such as Airbus and Bombardier, are producing pressure bulkheads, generally front one, for some of their aircraft programs. Also, major tier players including Spirit AeroSystems and RUAG, are also present in the market, primarily producing rear pressure bulkheads. However, tier players also produce front pressure bulkheads.



The market has experienced a remarkable transition over a period of time, especially in terms of design, material, and size among which composite pressure bulkhead is in limelight. Both major commercial aircraft manufacturers: Boeing and Airbus, have played a crucial role in the development of composite pressure bulkheads targeting further improvements in the safety of the aircraft. Composite pressure bulkheads are highly corrosion resistant and offer high strength-to-weight ratio, low maintenance requirement, and contain a reduced number of parts. For instance, Airbus manufactures composite pressure bulkheads for its A380 program using carbon fiber-reinforced plastics and saves up to 40 kg (88 lbs.) than the similar-sized metallic bulkheads. Boeings B737, B737 Max, B787 and Airbus' A330, A350XWB, A380, A220, and COMAC's C919 are equipped with composite pressure bulkhead.



The excellent growth of the market is driven by a host of factors including the increasing production rates of the best-selling aircraft including B737, A320, B787, A220, and A350XWB, introduction of the fuel-efficient variant of the key aircraft programs including B737Max, B777x, A320neo, A330neo, and E-2 jets, an increased demand for lightweight composite pressure bulkheads, and an advancement in the manufacturing technology.



The market is segmented based on the aircraft type as Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Very Large-Body Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, and Business Jet. Narrow-body aircraft is expected to remain the largest segment of the global aerospace pressure bulkheads market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2024, whereas wide-body aircraft is expected to experience the highest growth during the same period. Increasing commercial aircraft deliveries to support rising passenger and freight traffic, introduction of fuel-efficient next-generation aircraft, and rising commercial aircraft fleet size across regions are the key factors propelling the demand for pressure bulkheads in the segment.



Based on the material type, the is segmented as Metal Pressure Bulkheads and Composite Pressure Bulkheads. Metal pressure bulkhead is projected to remain the most dominant segment of the market over the next five years as well. Metal pressure bulkheads, generally aluminum, have an excellent strength-to-weight ratio and are easy to repair as compared to composite ones. Low cost is another key countable factor for its preference over composite pressure bulkheads.



Composite pressure bulkhead is projected to remain the faster-growing segment during the forecast period. The aerospace industry is demanding lightweight components that can contribute to its goal of achieving higher fuel efficiency and reducing the emissions. This has resulted in an increased demand for composite pressure bulkheads. Rear pressure bulkheads of aircraft are more often made with composites compared to the forward ones. But now, composites are also gaining the traction in the forward location.



Based on the shape type, the market is segmented as Flat-shaped Bulkheads and Curved-Shaped bulkheads. Flat pressure bulkhead is projected to remain the most dominant segment of the market over the next five years. Pressure bulkhead structure is highly dependent upon the structure of an aircraft. Rear pressure bulkheads are generally curved, whereas the front ones are flat; however, Boeing, in its major program B737, has replaced curved pressure bulkhead to flat one in the rear location in order to increase more cabin space and add more seats.



In terms of region, North America is projected to remain the largest market during the forecast period as the region is the manufacturing capital of the aerospace industry with the presence of several large- to small-sized aircraft OEMs and tier players. The USA would remain the growth engine of the North American market. North America is the hub of the major pressure bulkhead manufacturers, such as Triumph Group, Inc., Bombardier Inc., and Spirit AeroSystems GmbH.



Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR over the next five years, propelled by several factors including upcoming commercial and regional aircraft, such as C919 and MRJ, and an opening of assembly plants in China by Boeing and Airbus. China, Japan, and India are expected to remain the growth engines of the Asia-Pacific's market during the forecast period.



Companies Mentioned



Aernnova Aerospace S.A.

Airbus Group

AVIC SAC Commercial Aircraft Company Ltd.

Bombardier Inc.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Premium AEROTEC GmbH

RUAG Holding AG

Spirit AeroSystems GmbH

Triumph Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jc4g2f/global_aerospace?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

