Global Aerospace Raw Materials Market Report 2020-2025 Featuring Profiles of Key Players Including VSMPO-AVISMA Corp, Allegheny Technologies, TIMET, Alcoa Corp, and Kaiser Aluminum

This strategic assessment report provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's aerospace raw material market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.

The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, Product portfolio, New Product Launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors

Market Highlights

Aircraft designing and manufacturing depend upon various factors including comfort, safety, efficiency, and reliability and their intensity varies from aircraft to aircraft. Aircraft manufacturing is always highly regulated where many quality checks and legal documentation are required across the supply chain, before their use in an aircraft. This is a time-consuming process and any delay in aircraft manufacturing, due to shortage of raw materials, can lead to catastrophic results and put enormous pressure on OEMs with loss of millions of dollars.

Some of the raw materials have witnessed a remarkable journey in the aerospace industry over the eons. Titanium and composite materials have been at the top in the list of materials contributing higher in OEMs' strategies for next-generation aircraft. Other materials, such as superalloys, have also witnessed fair growth over the years. It is anticipated that titanium and composites will remain an apple of the eye for the market stakeholders in the industry in years to come.

Raw materials majorly used in the aerospace industry are aluminum & alloys, titanium & alloys, composites, steel & alloys, and superalloys. Composite materials have been witnessing the most unsettling journey especially in the aerospace & defense industry where the penetration of advanced composites has increased to more than 50% of the structural weight in the next-generation aircraft programs, such as A350XWB and B787, with an aim to enhance fuel efficiency.

The year 2019 was challenging for the aerospace industry, especially for commercial aerospace, with several setbacks, compelling the industry giants to reconfigure their strategies. Grounding of B737 Max, P&W 1100G engine series failure (A320neo), delayed deliveries of upcoming aircraft programs such as B777X, and revised production rates of key aircraft programs, A350XWB and B787, due to cancellation of Boeing's orders from China and other parts of the world, are some of the burning challenges of the industry, negatively impacting the entire supply chain including the demand for raw materials.

However, the long-term outlook is still extremely promising with good growth opportunities across regions. Boeing in its 2019-2038 outlook, anticipated the total new commercial and regional aircraft deliveries to be 44,040 aircraft units during 2019-2038. Similarly, Airbus anticipated the 39,210 commercial and regional aircraft deliveries during the same period.

Several other factors are also mushrooming the growth of raw materials in the aerospace industry in which some of the most noticeable ones are increasing commercial aircraft fleet size, aging aircraft fleet size, growing global satellite industry, increasing penetration of composites in newer variants of aircraft, increasing use of titanium alloys and powders, and increasing production of LEAP engines.

The aerospace raw materials market is gradually heading towards consolidation as the industry recorded good number of mergers & acquisitions to tap growing opportunities in this briskly expanding market. For instance; in 2015, Solvay SA acquired Cytec Industries Inc. to enhance its advanced material portfolio. Similarly, in 2018, Toray, the world's largest supplier of carbon fiber, acquired TenCate Advanced Composites Holding B.V. (TCAC) from Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V. Also, in 2015, Alcoa Corporation, the world's leading supplier of aluminum, acquired RTI International Metals, gaining excellent capabilities in the aerospace titanium market.

The market is segmented based on the platform type as commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, military aircraft, helicopter, and spacecraft. Commercial aircraft is expected to remain the largest as well as the fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. Strong order backlogs of the best-selling aircraft programs, such as B737 and A320 including their variants; upcoming aircraft programs, such as C919 and MC-21; and large aircraft fleet size are likely to create a healthy demand for raw materials in the commercial aircraft segment. The grounding of B737Max across the world may have some short-term impact on the demand for raw materials. The long-term outlook still seems impressive with good growth opportunities across the world.

Based on the material type, the market is segmented as titanium & alloys, aluminum & alloys, steel & alloys, composites, and others. In terms of value, titanium & alloys are expected to remain the largest segment of the market during the forecast period. Over the decades, there has been a greater penetration of titanium parts as new aircraft programs are built with higher titanium content. In terms of volume, aluminum & alloys hold a significant share as all the legacy aircraft platforms, such as B737 and A320, are built with extensive use of aluminum alloys.

In terms of regions, North America is expected to remain the largest market for aerospace raw materials during the forecast period.



The USA is the growth engine of the region's market and has one of the largest fleets of commercial and military aircraft in the world. Due to the presence of major companies, the region is the early go-getter in the industry concerning technology and material adoption. Opening of assembly plants of the A320 and A220 aircraft programs by Airbus in the USA further assures a healthy growth of the market in the region.

Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth during the same period, driven by a host of factors including increasing demand for commercial aircraft to support rising passenger traffic, increasing defense budget of key economies, opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus, and upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraft (COMAC C919 and Mitsubishi SpaceJet).

The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, intermediate product manufacturers, aerospace component manufacturers, aircraft and engine OEMs, airlines, aircraft leasing companies, and MRO companies. Key players in the market are VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation; Allegheny Technologies, Inc.; TIMET (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.); Alcoa Corporation; Kaiser Aluminum; Constellium SE; Hexcel Corporation; Solvay S.A.; Toray Industries, Inc.; and Carpenter Technology Corporation.

All the major raw material suppliers have different growth strategies based on their synergies, product portfolio, market reach, geographical presence, and market positioning. However, formation of long-term contracts, new product developments, and strategic alliances are some of the key strategies adopted by major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

