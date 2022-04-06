Global Aerostructures Market to 2026 - Adoption of 3D Printing for Aerostructure Manufacturing Presents Opportunities

Apr 06, 2022, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Aerostructures Market by Material(Composites, Alloys & Superalloys and Metals), Component, End User (OEM, Aftermarket), Platform (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, UAVs, Advanced Air Mobility) & Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for Aerostructures is estimated to be USD 49.0 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 75.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.
Increasing need new aircraft, new designs and adoption of composites are fueling the fuselage market which is projected to be the highest in the Aerostructures market during the forecast period
Based on component, the fuselage segment is estimated to lead the market during the forecast period, with a share of 39% in 2021. Fuselage controls the position and stabilize the surface with regards to lifting surfaces and ensures maneuverability and stability of the aircraft. Fuselage is an aircraft's main body section. It holds crew, passengers, or cargo. In single-engine aircraft, it will usually contain an engine is mounted on a pylon attached to the fuselage, which in turn is used as a floating hull.
The composites segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on material, the composites segment is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the Aerostructures market during the forecast period. Composite materials have played a major role in weight reduction, and hence they are used for both structural applications and components for all spacecraft and aircraft such as fighter planes, space shuttle and passenger airliners. The development of next-generation composite materials with lightweight and high-temperature resistance will help in designing high-performance, economical aircrafts.
The OEM segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on the end user, the OEM segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the Aerostructures market during the forecast period. Technological advancements and the need for better connectivity and communication in the aviation industry are additional factors influencing the growth of the Aerostructures market.
The UAV segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on aircraft type, the UAV segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the Aerostructures market during the forecast period. The increasing applicability of UAVs in the defense sector has boosted the Aerostructures market. UAVs have less demanding flight profiles and environmental standard requirements than manned aircraft, and hence, the antennas used in UAVs are smaller and have lower mass as compared to those used in manned aircraft.
The North American market is projected to contribute the largest share from 2021 to 2025
The key factor responsible for North America leading the Aerostructures market is the high demand for new aircraft in the region. The growing demand for aircraft for commercial applications and their increasing utility in the defense sector to carry out transport and surveillance activities are additional factors influencing the growth of the North American Aerostructures market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Aerostructures Market
4.2 Aerostructures Market, by Component
4.3 Aerostructures Market, by Material
4.4 Aerostructures Market, by Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.3 Drivers
5.3.1 Growing Demand for Air Travel Around the World
5.3.2 Increasing Demand for Outsourced Aerostructure Manufacturing
5.3.3 Rise in Adoption of Composite Aerostructures
5.4 Restraints
5.4.1 Recyclability Issues of Composite Materials
5.5 Opportunities
5.5.1 Adoption of 3D Printing for Aerostructure Manufacturing
5.5.2 Use of Morphing Technologies for Wings
5.5.3 Increasing Adoption of Hybrid-Electric and Evtol Aircraft
5.5.4 Decline in Cost of Composite Materials
5.6 Challenges
5.6.1 High Cost of Transportation and Hurdles in Supply Chain
5.6.2 Uncertainties in Failure Prediction of Composites
5.7 Operational Data
5.8 Range and Scenarios
5.9 Aerostructures Market Ecosystem
5.9.1 Prominent Companies
5.9.2 Private and Small Enterprises
5.9.3 End-users
5.10 Disruption Impacting Customer's Business
5.11 Value Chain Analysis
5.12 Case Study Analysis
5.13 Trade Data Analysis
5.14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.15 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria
5.16 Average Selling Price
5.17 Volume Data
5.18 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023
5.19 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Emerging Trends
6.2.1 Internet of Things (Iot)
6.2.2 Artificial Intelligence (Ai)
6.2.3 4D Printing
6.2.4 Industry 4.0
6.2.5 Advanced Materials and Manufacturing
6.2.6 Morphing Technology for Wings
6.3 Technology Analysis
6.3.1 Robotics
6.3.2 Additive Manufacturing (Am)
6.4 Innovation & Patent Analysis
6.5 Impact of Megatrend
7 Aerostructures Market, by Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Fuselage
7.2.1 Need for New Modern Aircraft Increases Need for Different Fuselage Designs
7.3 Empennage
7.3.1 Increase in R&D of Aircraft Will Lead to New Varieties of Empennages
7.4 Flight Control Surfaces
7.4.1 Increase in New Technologies Drives Flight Control Surfaces Segment
7.5 Wings
7.5.1 Need for Reduced Fuel Consumption Drives Wings Segment
7.6 Nose
7.6.1 Development of Complex Machining Techniques Drives Nose Segment
7.7 Nacelle & Pylon
7.7.1 Demand for New Technologies in Engines Increases Development of Nacelles
7.8 Doors & Skids
7.8.1 Increase in Number of Helicopters Drives Skids Segment
8 Aerostructures Market, by Material
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Composites
8.2.1 Reduction in Weight and Improved Efficiency Drive Use of Composites
8.3 Alloys & Super Alloys
8.3.1 Need for Lightweight and Corrosion-Resistant Material Boost Segment Growth
8.4 Metals
8.4.1 High Strength and High Corrosion Resistance Make Metals Suitable for Aerostructure Manufacturing
9 Aerostructures Market, by End-user
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Original Equipment Manufacturers (Oem)
9.2.1 Increasing Need for New Aircraft Drives Growth
9.3 Aftermarket
9.3.1 Need for Reduced Repair Time and Improved Readiness Increases Need for Aftermarket Refurbishment
10 Aerostructures Market, by Platform
10.1 Fixed-Wing Aircraft
10.1.1 Commercial Aviation
10.1.1.1 Increased Aircraft Orders Drive Segment Growth
10.1.2 Narrow-Body Aircraft
10.1.2.1 Increasing Domestic Air Travel Drives Market for Aerostructures in Narrow-Body Aircraft
10.1.3 Wide-Body Aircraft
10.1.3.1 Wide-Body Aircraft to Lead Market in Terms of Growth Rate
10.1.4 Regional Transport Aircraft
10.1.4.1 Increasing Demand for Short-Distance Transport Fuels Demand for Aerostructures in Regional Jets
10.2 Business & General Aviation
10.2.1 Business Jets
10.2.1.1 Increasing Customization in Jets Increases Need for Aerostructures
10.2.2 Light Aircraft
10.2.2.1 Increasing Use of Light Aircraft for Business Travel Fuels Market
10.2.3 Ultralight Aircraft
10.2.3.1 Increasing Use of Ultralight Aircraft for Training Fuels Aerostructure Demand
10.3 Military Aviation
10.3.1 Fighter Aircraft
10.3.1.1 Increasing Modernization Programs by Militaries Drive Market for Fighter Aircraft
10.3.2 Special-Mission Aircraft
10.3.2.1 Demand for Special-Mission Aircraft Increases Demand for Aerostructures
10.3.3 Transport Aircraft
10.3.3.1 Increasing Need for Transport Aircraft for Military Supplies Fuels Demand for Aerostructures
10.4 Rotary-Wing Aircraft
10.4.1 Commercial Helicopters
10.4.1.1 Demand for Civil Helicopters for Domestic Use Expected to Drive Market
10.4.2 Military Helicopters
10.4.2.1 Increasing Procurement of Military Helicopters by Emerging Economies Boosts Market for Aerostructures
10.5 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (Uav)
10.5.1 Fixed-Wing Uavs
10.5.1.1 Use of Uavs Presents New Market Opportunity for Aerostructure Manufacturers
10.5.2 Fixed-Wing Hybrid Vtol Uavs
10.5.2.1 Long Flight and Large Payload Capacity Drive Segment
10.5.3 Rotary-Wing Uavs
10.5.3.1 Demand for Rotary-Wing Uavs Increases Opportunities for Aerostructure Manufacturers
10.6 Advanced Air Mobility
10.6.1 Air Taxis
10.6.1.1 Countries Eager to Adopt Air Taxis to Cope with Rapidly Expanding Megacities
10.6.2 Air Shuttles & Air Metro
10.6.2.1 Need for Rapid Transportation Vehicles Increases Demand for Aerostructure
10.6.3 Personal Aerial Vehicles
10.6.3.1 Private Air Transport Vehicles Offer Convenience, Speed, and Routing Efficiency
10.6.4 Cargo Air Vehicles (Cav)
10.6.4.1 Development of Cargo Air Vehicles by Key Evtol Aircraft Manufacturers to Boost Aerostructures Market
10.6.5 Air Ambulances & Medical Emergency Vehicles
10.6.5.1 Increasing Developments in Evtol Aircraft Enabling Organ Transport to Drive Segment
10.6.6 Last-Mile Delivery Vehicles
10.6.6.1 Rising Adoption of Autonomous Vehicles Fuels Aerostructures Market
11 Aerostructures Market, by Region
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Market Share Analysis, 2020
12.3 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players, 2020
12.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant
12.4.1 Star
12.4.2 Emerging Leaders
12.4.3 Pervasive
12.4.4 Participants
12.5 Start-Up Evaluation Quadrant
12.5.1 Progressive Companies
12.5.2 Responsive Companies
12.5.3 Starting Blocks
12.5.4 Dynamic Companies
12.6 Competitive Scenario
12.6.1 Deals
12.6.2 Product Launches
12.6.3 Others
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Key Players
13.2.1 Spirit Aerosystems, Inc.
13.2.2 Airbus Se
13.2.3 Saab Ab
13.2.4 Triumph Group
13.2.5 Leonardo S.P.A
13.2.6 Gkn Aerospace
13.2.7 Safran Sa
13.2.8 Arconic
13.2.9 Elbit Systems Ltd.
13.2.10 Facc Ag
13.2.11 Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.
13.2.12 Products Offered
13.2.13 Collins Aerospace
13.2.14 The Boeing Company
13.2.15 Sonaca Group
13.2.16 St Engineering
13.2.17 Ruag Group
13.2.18 Latecoere
13.3 Other Players
13.3.1 Iai (Israel Aerospace Industries)
13.3.2 The Nordam Group LLC
13.3.3 Aernnova Aerospace S.A
13.3.4 Magellan Aerospace Corporation
13.3.5 Cyient
13.3.6 Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation (Aidc)
13.3.7 Korea Aerospace Industries
13.3.8 Turkish Aerospace Industries, Inc.
13.3.9 Sabca Nv
13.3.10 Mhi Canada Aerospace, Inc.
13.3.11 Daher
14 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ke0e60
