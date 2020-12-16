Global Aesthetic Services Market Report 2020-2027: Developed Regions Dominate, Developing to Drive Market Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2020 The "Aesthetic Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Consisting of Services Involving Close Physical Proximity, Aesthetic Services Suffers the Ravages of Physical Distancing as a Key Measure Against COVID-19 Spread

The global market for Aesthetic Services is expected to slump by -8.7% in the year 2020 and thereafter recover and grow to reach US$24.9 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027.

With COVID-19 restricting the type of care to only essential services during the quarantine period, elective surgeries, non-essential medical, surgical, and aesthetic procedures witnessed a significant decline in revenues. A good percentage of these clinics completely halted operations while others resorted to reducing the number of working hours leading to significant reductions in their revenues. Clinics had to follow completely new protocols of working for continuing safe operations which also proved to be expensive. Medical aesthetic practitioners found it increasingly difficult to run clinics even after reopening of activities.

One of the major problems was the fear among patients to leave safety of their homes even after lifting of restrictions. With consumers migrating to do-it-yourself, over the counter, at-home beauty solutions a quick recovery in the year 2020 remains hampered. Second wave of infection surge in the U.S. & several European countries is additionally resulting in low consumer footfall, post re-opening. In many countries, around 70 percent decrease in patient numbers, during the initial reopening period, was reported. Another challenge was the extreme shortage of PPEs such as face shields, N95 masks, disposable gowns etc.

In countries like Australia, there was also this issue of not enough clarity with regard to reopening of aesthetic services across regions. Revenues in the SPA & beauty salon market are expected to erode by $19.2 billion in the year 2020.

Since the pandemic, many practitioners adopted the practice of virtual waiting rooms where patients wait in their own cars, or just text the clinic to know the right time to arrive. Staff at the clinics also became more comfortable with the new processes as they would enable them to better manage patients. The time of non-activity was also used effectively by many practitioners to better connect to their clients. Social networking sites were used for regularly sending broadcasts and updates to clients. Policies for various procedures were explained through telehealth.

Protecting and maintaining communication with and trust of clients was the primary goal of all such strategies. New marketing strategies also included showing clients how safe the clinics were. Videos of staff wearing masks, using hand sanitizers and organization of waiting rooms in such a way that patients do not cross paths are all examples. Maintaining good ventilation in all the areas of the clinics has also been one of the practices increasingly followed at aesthetic medical clinics. Opening all windows and switching on exhaust fans for better airflow has been one of the important practices. Offering telehealth to suitable clients has been another important practice adopted by aesthetic medical clinics during the pandemic.

An appropriate questionnaire prior to entry of patients into the clinic, recording of temperatures, protocols for notifying patients about their appointments, maintaining clean waiting areas, ensuring maximized ventilation, following strict protocols for hand hygiene, ensuring sanitizers at all places, cleaning all surfaces after the work day, and sterilization of masks have been the most important practices followed in general by all aesthetic medical clinics in countries across the world. It has also been important for clinics to remain updated about new hygiene rules and ensure that they have adequate amounts of PPEs and other safety supplies at all times. Government guidelines, various sources on the internet for instance, Physician's First Watch, and health bulletins have been some of the sources for latest updates on hygiene rules.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Disruptions Impact Aesthetic Services Market

Aesthetic Clinics to Follow Infection-Prevention Measures to Mitigate Risk of COVID-19 Infection Transmission

Market Outlook

Developed Regions Dominate, Developing to Drive Market Growth

Surgical Procedures Dominate, Non-Surgical Aesthetic Services to Witness Faster Growth

SEGMENT INFORMATION

New Implant Options and Surgical Techniques Shape Market Prospects for Breast Augmentation

Advances in Laser Technology Drives New Opportunities in Medical Aesthetics

Dermal Fillers and BOTOX Witness Rapid Growth

Botulinum Toxin Gains Popularity among Millennials

Non-Invasive Body Contouring Witnesses Rapid Growth

Body Injectables & Shapely Rears

Muscle Sculpting

VelaShape III to Reduce Cellulite

World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Allergan PLC

Galderma SA

Cynosure, A Hologic Company

Cutera, Inc.

Fotona d.o.o

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Establishment Labs S.A.

GC Aesthetics

human med AG

Alma Lasers Ltd.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Select Key Trends for 2020 and Beyond

Tweakments

Fractional Facelift

Skin Treatments

Vaginal Rejuvenation

Hair Thinning Treatments for Women

Alternatives to Brazilian Butt Lifts

New Advanced Medical Aesthetic Treatments Gain Traction

Surge in Injectables Demand

Preventative Injectables

Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) for Hair Loss and Skin Resurfacing

Increasing Popularity of Vaser Liposuction

Other Popular Liposuction Procedures

New Fillers & Picosecond Lasers Make a Foray

Encouraging Breakthroughs in Aesthetic Lasers for Enhanced Efficacy & Safety Profiles

Innovative Laser-based Devices

Versatile, Multi-Application Laser Systems

Devices Combining Radiofrequency & Microneedling

New Devices for Fat, Collagen & Skin Tightening

Body Treatments Undergo Makeover

Emphasis on Natural Looks Drive Market Growth

Focus on All Skin Tones & Types

Technology Trends Creating Buzz in Aesthetic Services for Medical Spa

Proliferation of Skin Conditions Create Need for Advanced Technology

Couture Lips Gain Increasing Popularity

LitLift Gains Traction

Masseter Botox for Slim Jaw Line and TMJD

Longer Life Expectancy and Rising Disposable Incomes Propel Aesthetic Services Market

Increase in Healthcare Spending Stirs Demand for BTX in Therapeutic Applications

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 76

