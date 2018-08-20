Global Aftermarket Fuel Additives Market to 2023 by Type, Application, End-user Industry, and Geography - Growing Awareness & Importance of Aftermarket Fuel Additives in Developing Countries

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Aftermarket Fuel Additives Market - Segmented by Type, Application, End-user Industry, and Geography - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aftermarket fuel additives market is expected to register a moderately high growth rate during the forecast period, 2018-2023. In 2017, North America dominated the global aftermarket fuel additives market.

Deposit Control Additives - The Majorly Used Aftermarket Fuel Additive

Fuel additives are used to enhance the qualities of the base fuel or to add new required performance features. In 2017, deposit control additives dominated the global aftermarket fuel additives market. The addition of deposit control additives (DCA) helps to keep the whole fuel system completely clean and free of extraneous matter. If they are not in adequate quantity in gasoline, harmful deposits can build up inside the engine. Owing to such factors, and various other advantages provided by them, they have acquired a significant importance in the aftermarket fuel additive market.

Gasoline - The Largest Application Market





In 2017, gasoline application dominated the global market. The growing demand for high performance gasoline owing to stringent emission regulations is driving the need for continuous advancements in equipment technologies, which, in turn, is driving up the need for aftermarket fuel additives in gasoline through the years. Furthermore, with ethanol usage rising continuously, the need for high performance gasoline has increased more than ever.

North America - the Dominating Regional Market





North America accounted for the largest market for aftermarket fuel additives primarily owing to the stringent emission regulations laid down by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Furthermore, growing demand for improved fuel economy, more engine power, and better equipment protection by the consumers too has added to the growing market of aftermarket fuel additives in North America.

Notable Developments





May 2017 : Cummins, Inc., the world's largest manufacturer of diesel engines, officially endorsed and recommended two Power Service products (fuel additives) - Diesel Kleen + Cetane Boost and Diesel Fuel Supplement + Cetane Boost - for use in diesel engines

Key Topics Covered







1. Introduction



1.1 Scope of the Report



1.2 Market Definition



1.3 Study Assumptions



1.4 Study Deliverables



1.5 Research Phases







2. Executive Summary







3. Market Insights



3.1 Industry Value Chain Analysis



3.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers



3.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers



3.2.3 Threat of New Entrants



3.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services



3.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



3.3 Government Policies & Regulations







4. Market Dynamics



4.1 Drivers



4.1.1 Ongoing Need for Maintenance Solutions in the Automotive Industry



4.1.2 Effectiveness to Improve Fuel Efficiency



4.1.3 Other Drivers



4.2 Restraints



4.2.1 Lack of Awareness of Aftermarket Fuel Additives



4.2.2 Other Restraints



4.3 Opportunities



4.3.1 Growing Awaress and Importance of Aftermarket Fuel Additives in Developing Countries



4.3.2 Other Opportunities







5. Market Segmentation and Analysis (Market Size, Growth, and Forecast)



5.1 By Type



5.1.1 Deposit Control Additives



5.1.2 Cetane Improvers



5.1.3 Antioxidants



5.1.4 Corrosion Inhibitor



5.1.5 Lubricity Improvers



5.1.6 Octane Boosters



5.1.7 Cold Flow Improvers



5.1.8 Demulsifiers



5.1.9 De-icing additives



5.1.10 Biocide



5.1.11 Others



5.2 By Application



5.2.1 Gasoline



5.2.2 Diesel



5.2.3 Jet Fuel



5.2.4 Others



5.3 By End-user Industry



5.3.1 Transportation



5.3.1.1 Automotive



5.3.1.1.1 Passenger Cars



5.3.1.1.2 Light Commercial Vehicles



5.3.1.1.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles



5.3.2 Oil & Gas







6. Regional Analysis (Market Size, Growth, and Forecast)



6.1 Asia-Pacific



6.1.1 China



6.1.2 India



6.1.3 Japan



6.1.4 South Korea



6.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific



6.2 North America



6.2.1 United States



6.2.2 Canada



6.2.3 Mexico



6.2.4 Rest of North America



6.3 Europe



6.3.1 Germany



6.3.2 United Kingdom



6.3.3 France



6.3.4 Italy



6.3.5 Rest of Europe



6.4 South America



6.4.1 Brazil



6.4.2 Argentina



6.4.3 Rest of South America



6.5 Middle East & Africa (MEA)



6.5.1 Saudi Arabia



6.5.2 South Africa



6.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)







7. Future of the Market







8. Competitive Landscape



8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements



8.2 Market Share Analysis**



8.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players







9. Company Profiles (Overview, Financials**, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)



9.1 BRB International



9.2 Chevron Oronite Company LLC



9.3 The Lubrizol Corporation



9.4 BIZOL



9.5 Afton Chemical Corporation



9.6 Total S.A.



9.7 Innospec Inc



9.8 Lucas Oil Products Inc.



9.9 BASF SE



9.10 Infineum International Ltd.



9.11 Evonik Industries AG



9.12 BG Products, Inc.



9.13 Ashland Inc.







