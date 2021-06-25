FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 9; Released: February 2021 Executive Engagements: 1204 Companies: 59 - Players covered include 3M Company; AG PRO TECHNOLOGY CORP; Asahi Chemical Research Laboratory Co., Ltd.; Cermet Materials, Inc.; Chimet S.p.A.; DOWA Electronics Materials Co. Ltd.; DuPont de Nemours, Inc.; Ferro Corporation; Fukuda Metal Foil & Powder Company; Henkel AG & Company KGaA; Heraeus Holding; Johnson Matthey; KYOCERA Corporation; METALOR Technologies SA; Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd.; Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd; Targray Technology International Inc and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Application (Thermal Interface Material, EMI Shielding); End-Use (Electronics, Automotive, Other End-Uses) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; India; South Korea; Taiwan; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-



Global Ag Paste Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2026

Silver is a precious white metal that can be transformed into various forms including paste. Silver paste has applications in numerous industries, with energy and electronics being the key sectors. With lower prices and relatively lesser price volatility, silver is one of the most popular materials for electrical and thermal conductivity. As such, silver finds extensive usage in automotive, electrical & electronics, and photovoltaic (PV) industries. The electronics industry is by far the largest consumer of Ag paste, while the solar cells segment is expected to offer the highest growth opportunities owing to the increasing focus on renewable energy across the world. The increasing focus on renewable energy is driving the market for PV cells, which in turn is driving the market for Ag paste. The excellent thermal conductivity properties of silver paste make it ideal for usage in the electronics industry for the manufacture of various electronic components such as print circuit boards, conductors, and resistors among others.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ag Paste estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period. Thermal Interface Material, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.4% CAGR to reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the EMI Shielding segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 36% share of the global Ag Paste market. Thermal interface materials are the most popular as they find extensive application in the electronics, and solar cells industries.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $458.2 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $673.6 Million by 2026

The Ag Paste market in the U.S. is estimated at US$458.2Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 19.76% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$673.6 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 7.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$745.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific region dominates market growth fueled by large concentration of electronic components and solar cells industries. The increasing industrialization in the region, coupled with investments in renewable energy, as well as the large automotive manufacturing base, are expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the region. Europe, with its focus on renewable energy, is also expected to offer significant growth opportunities for silver paste. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.strategyr.com

