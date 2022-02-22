Global Agribusiness Innovators Unite to Launch Agtech Powerhouse, EverAg

"Transforming agricultural commodities into finished goods is an intricate, interconnected process, that together, we are uniquely positioned to support," said Scott Sexton, Chief Executive Officer, EverAg. "Through our combined portfolio, we have all of the expertise and solutions necessary to help clients efficiently and cost effectively move food from farm to fork."

As one integrated company, EverAg has 450 team members in seven global locations. On a daily basis, it supports over 600 companies at 3,000 locations, ultimately serving over 200,000 farms.

"The new brand embodies our vision for providing the industries we support with everlasting resources. We strive to enable them to operate more efficiently, sustainably and strategically – every day," Sexton continued.

Clients use EverAg's technology and services in multiple places throughout the supply chain; from helping farmers reduce risk using modern financial instruments, to providing manufacturing plants with the visibility they need to reduce waste, to enabling retailers to be stronger advisors to growers, and increasingly for supporting sustainability initiatives.

About EverAg

EverAg offers a wide range of innovative agtech solutions that empower agriculture, food and beverage supply chains to feed a growing world. The breadth of our portfolio is uniquely capable of supporting the complex needs of companies involved in dairy, livestock, crops, and agribusiness. With decades of experience and industry-leading innovations, our technology, risk management, and market intelligence provide our customers with the tools and insights they need to operate more efficiently, sustainably, and strategically across every stage of the supply chain. To learn more, visit news.ever.ag.

