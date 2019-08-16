Global Agricultural and Municipal Pipes Markets 2017-2018 & 2019-2023
DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pipes for Agricultural and Municipal Sectors: Global Markets to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study provides in-depth coverage of many of the most important economic, technological, political, regulatory and environmental considerations associated with the global markets for the production and use of various types of pipes in the municipal and agricultural sectors. Pipes are made from materials ranging from inorganic clays and concrete to iron and steel and to commodity and specialty polymers. This study focuses on all types of pipes used for water distribution, wastewater, and irrigation.
Over the past decade, the industry has continued to use the same materials, essentially for the same applications. The change that has occurred is that older piping materials are being replaced by plastic resins, especially high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC).
Newer technology continues to focus on the trenchless method, a technique that can repair an old pipe or install a new one without having to excavate and prepare a bed for a new pipe and then install the pipe and backfilling. Trenchless technology involves sliplining - that is, inserting a new liner, usually plastic, inside an older deteriorating pipe - and pipe bursting ahead of new pipe insertion.
This report includes key technologies (and new technologies), the markets and some key companies that make up the industry, and all of their ramifications.
Demands are estimated for the base period of 2017 and 2018 and forecast for five years through 2023. All market volume figures usually are rounded to the nearest billion in U.S. dollars. All five-year growth rates are compounded and signified as compounded annual growth rates (CAGRs). The estimates are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Because of this rounding, some growth rates may not agree exactly with figures in the market tables, especially for differences in small volumes.
The Report Includes:
- A detailed overview and industry analysis of global markets for pipes for agricultural and municipal sectors
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Regional dynamics of the global pipe industry (municipal and irrigation pipes) covering five major regions North America, Europe, APAC, LATAM and MEA
- Historical perspective of the piping industry, materials used in the production of these pipes, their applications and unique properties, and dimensions of common pipes
- Information on major drivers and regional dynamics of polyethylene pipes market and current trends within the industry
- Discussion of environmental and governmental regulatory issues and factors that affect the piping industry, with emphasis on important codes, standards and related factors
- An analysis of patents issued to various companies for related technologies and new developments in piping technology
- Company profiles of the leading market players, including Amiantit Group, Endot Industries Inc., Jindal SAW Ltd., National Pipe & Plastics Inc., Saint-Gobain PAM, U.S. Pipe and Wienerberger
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Piping Industry Overview
- Historical Perspective
- The Pipe Industry
- Definitions and Descriptions
- Materials Used
- Desirable Physical and Chemical Properties
- Applications
- Prices of Pipe and Tubing
Chapter 4 Technology
- Introduction
- Wastewater Networks
- Trenchless Installation Techniques
- Materials Used in Municipal and Agricultural Pipes
- Clay Pipe
- Concrete Pipe
- Copper Pipe
- Iron Pipe
- Steel Pipe
- Plastic Pipe
- Trenchless Technology
- Cured-in-Place Pipe (CIPP)
- Sliplining
- Microtunneling
- Pipe Extraction
- Pipe bursting
- Close-Fitting Liners
- Spray Lining Systems
- Pipe Reaming
- Thermoformed Pipe Liners
- TT for Municipal Water, Sewer and Gas Pipe Repair
- Plastic Pipe Materials Used in Trenchless Technology
- Piping System Design
- Piping System Fabrication and Joining
- Pipeline Inspection
- Pipeline Locating
Chapter 5 Global Value of Municipal and Irrigation Pipe Networks
- Global Municipal and Irrigation Pipe Networks
- Urbanization and Population Growth
- Aging Infrastructure
- Losses from Non-revenue Water
- Growing Interest in Wastewater Treatment
- Climate Change and Water Scarcity
- Funding Problems
- European Municipal and Irrigation Pipe Networks
- North American Municipal and Irrigation Pipe Networks
- Asian Municipal and Irrigation Pipe Networks
- LATAM Municipal and Irrigation Pipe Networks
- MEA Municipal and Irrigation Pipe Networks
Chapter 6 Company Profiles
- Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.
- Aliaxis Group S.A./N.V.
- Amanco
- Amiantit Group
- Asahi/America
- Can Clay
- Charter Plastics
- Electrosteel Castings Ltd.
- Era/Yonggao Co. Ltd.
- Endot Industries Inc.
- Future Pipe Industries (Fpi)
- GF Piping Systems
- Hobas
- Jindal Saw Ltd.
- Jm Eagle
- Kubota
- Lesso
- Mcwane
- National Pipe & Plastics Inc.
- North American Pipe Corp.
- Northern Pipe Products Inc.
- Northwest Pipe Co.
- Performance Pipe
- Saint-Gobain Pam
- Sekisui Chemical
- U.S. Pipe
- Water Transmission Group (WTG)
- Wavin
- Wienerberger Ag
- Xinxing
