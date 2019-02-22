Global Agricultural Biologicals Market 2015-2018 & 2027 - Technological Developments and Growth Opportunities/Investments

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Agricultural Biologicals Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Agricultural Biologicals Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increased awareness and product knowledge of biostimulants, advent of liquid biofertilizers, recent technological developments in agricultural biologicals and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increased Awareness and Product Knowledge of Biostimulants

3.1.2 Advent of Liquid Biofertilizers

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Agricultural Biologicals

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Agricultural Biologicals Market, By Source

4.1 Biochemicals

4.2 Microbials

4.3 Biorationals

4.4 Other Sources



5 Agricultural Biologicals Market, By Type

5.1 Biofertilizers

5.2 Biopesticides

5.3 Biostimulants



6 Agricultural Biologicals Market, By Mode of Application

6.1 Seed Treatment

6.2 Foliar Sprays

6.3 Soil Treatment



7 Agricultural Biologicals Market, By Application

7.1 Fruits & Vegetables

7.2 Cereals & Grains

7.3 Oilseeds & Pulses

7.4 Other Applications



8 Agricultural Biologicals Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 US

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.2 U.K

8.2.3 Italy

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 Spain

8.2.6 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Australia

8.3.5 New Zealand

8.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.4.1 Saudi Arabia

8.4.2 UAE

8.4.3 Rest of Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

8.6.1 South Africa

8.6.2 Others



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 BASF

10.2 Bayer

10.3 Dowdupont

10.4 Monsanto Bioag Alliance

10.5 Syngenta

10.6 Biolchim

10.7 Certis USA LLC

10.8 Marrone Bio Innovations

10.9 Valent Biosciences

10.10 Arysta Lifescience

10.11 Isagro

10.12 Koppert

10.13 Valagro

10.14 Novozymes India

10.15 T Stanes & Co Limited

10.16 Camson Bio Technologies

10.17 Stockton Group

10.18 Verdesian Life Sciences

10.19 Rizobacter Argentina



