Global Agricultural Biologicals Market Report 2022-2030: Development of Novel Biological Control Solutions to Support Sustainability & Carbon Reduction Goals

Nov 02, 2022, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Agricultural Biologicals Market, Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service provides qualitative and quantitative analyses of agricultural biologicals by segment: biopesticides and biostimulants.
Growing adoption of sustainable farming practices will remain the key growth driver. The establishment of regulatory frameworks and harmonization of regulatory standards across geographies will drive demand during the forecast period (2022-2030).
During the forecast period, microbial crop protection products will hold majority share of the agricultural biologicals market and experience healthy growth while biostimulants will see double-digit growth, driven primarily by increasing product awareness and innovations.
SCOPE
- The biopesticides segment is divided by type (bioherbicides, bioinsecticides, biofungicides, and bionematicides) and by source (microbials and biochemicals).
- The biostimulants segment is divided only by type (acid-based biostimulants, seaweed and plant extracts, amino acid and protein hydrolysates, microbial inoculants/biofertilizers and others).
- The report also provides segmentation based on application method (foliar application, soil treatment, and seed treatment).
KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED:
- What was the size of the market in 2021, and what is its expected size by the end of 2030?
- At what rate is the market growing?
- What are the key micro and macro factors impacting market growth?
- How will these trends influence market dynamics in the near term?
- What impact has COVID-19 had on the market?
- What are the key technological and product innovations across different types of biologicals?
- How will emerging regulations impact the market in the near term?
- Who are the market leaders and what are the product and technology innovations being targeted by key participants across the market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Agricultural Biologicals Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Global Agricultural Biologicals Market
- Scope of Analysis
- Key Questions this Study will Answer about the Global Agricultural Biologicals Market
- Segmentation
- Market Definitions
- Key Competitors
- Value Chain
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Drivers Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraints Analysis
- Regulatory Landscape - United States
- Regulatory Landscape - Europe
- Regulatory Landscape - APAC
- Regulatory Landscape - Latin America and MEA
- Impact of COVID-19 - Global
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Type
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Application Method
- Forecast Discussion by Application Method
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Landscape
- Recent Product Launches - Biostimulants Market (2021-2022)
- Recent Product Launches - Biopesticides Market (2021-2022)
- Key Market Activity (Partnerships/Collaborations) - Agricultural Biologicals Market (2021-2022)
- Key M&A Activity - Agricultural Biologicals Market (2020-2022)
- Key Innovative Start-ups - Biostimulants & Biofertilizers
- Key Innovative Start-ups - Biopesticides
3 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Biopesticides Market
- Growth Metrics
- Product Development Stages
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Discussion by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Type
- Forecast Discussion by Type
- Revenue Forecast by Source
- Forecast Discussion by Source
4 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Biostimulants & Biofertilizers Market
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Discussion by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Type
- Forecast Discussion by Type
5 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Development of Novel Biological Control Solutions to Support Sustainability & Carbon Reduction Goals
- Growth Opportunity 2: Product Promotion, Marketing, & Post-sales Support to Expand Penetration, Especially across Small-holder Farmers
- Growth Opportunity 3: Research Focus on Carrier & Delivery Technologies to Improve Formulation Efficiency
6 Next Steps
