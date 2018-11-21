Global Agricultural Compact Tractor Market 2018-2022: Launches of New Products, Investments in the Development of the Sector & Technological Advances

DUBLIN, Nov 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The agricultural compact tractor market will register a CAGR of almost 4% by 2022.

With the increasing number of product launches, there is a growing demand for agricultural compact tractors. Vendors in the global agricultural compact tractor market are concentrating on various product launches with improved features. For instance, KUBOTA UK launched the L1361 compact utility tractor, which is equipped with a 36.6-HP, three-cylinder KUBOTA D1803-M-E2 engine with manual or three-range hydrostatic transmission, and a 38-liter capacity tank.

Market Overview

Growing use of compact tractors by small-scale farmers

Compact tractors are being increasingly adopted by small-scale farmers as they much smaller in size than the average agricultural tractors and are priced much lower. Despite of the low cost, compact tractors can help the farmers accomplish many tasks with the help of farm implements like back-hoes and front-end loaders, and save the expenses on labor wages.

Consolidation of agricultural land

Agricultural land is becoming increasingly consolidated in regions like Europe and the Americas, which is leading to adoption of larger and higher capacity agricultural equipment and machinery and this factor may pose a challenge for the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including AGCO and CNH Industrial the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increasing number of new product launches and growing use of compact tractors by small-scale farmers, will provide considerable growth opportunities to agricultural compact tractor manufactures. AGCO, CNH Industrial, Deere & Company, KUBOTA, and Mahindra & Mahindra are some of the major companies covered in this report.

Report Summary:

One trend affecting this market is the increasing number of new product launches. Vendors in the global agricultural compact tractor market are concentrating on various product launches with improved features.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the growing use of compact tractors by small-scale farmers. The manual method of threshing involves the beating of a sack on a wooden board which is a time-consuming process and the chances of crop losses are high. In addition, the portability of the threshing machine makes it a feasible agricultural equipment for farmers to increase the quality of threshing, which is expected to fuel the demand for agricultural threshers.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the consolidation of agricultural land. Agricultural land is becoming increasingly consolidated in regions like Europe and the Americas, which is leading to adoption of larger and higher capacity agricultural equipment and machinery and this factor may pose a challenge for the growth of the market.

