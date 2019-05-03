Global Agricultural Equipment Finance Markets to 2023 - Increase in Farm Equipment Renting / Costlier Bank Lending Rates / Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Agricultural Equipment Finance Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The agricultural equipment finance market will register a CAGR of more than 4% by 2023.

Agricultural equipment finance provides quick and easy access to credit unlike traditional financial institutions, which may take more than a day to complete the paperwork for the loan application. Many banks also have policies that encourage them to provide loans to farmers due to government support. In addition, alternative finance caters to such businesses by providing quick and easy access to credit. Many alternative finance sources also provide small-to-medium scale unsecured loans, which allows small, asset-light businesses to obtain funding.

The growth of online finance platforms has also simplified access to funds for the agricultural sector participants. Agricultural entities such as farmers, contractors, and dealers can apply for credit on these platforms within minutes of registering, and funds are credited instantly once the application is approved. Hence, quick and easy access to loans will drive the growth of the global agricultural equipment finance market during the forecast period.

Market Overview

Increase in farm equipment renting

Renting equipment is a cost-effective option for farmers and contractors and enables them to use the latest equipment and machinery without incurring huge cost. The increasing number of agricultural equipment rental providers is encouraging finance companies to increase their funding for well-maintained quality equipment.

Costlier bank lending rates

Bank financing was considered the cheapest way of funding in the last decade; however, since then, banks have changed strategies to boost liquidity in the market. The financial institutions downsize the customer portfolio by demanding that the borrowers pay off their credit line balances at higher interest rates. Such factors have encouraged agricultural farmers to take equipment on lease rather buying their own equipment. This, in turn, will hinder the market's growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Lease - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Loan - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Line of credit - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS



PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

BNP Paribas

Deere & Company

DLL

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wells Fargo

PART 14: APPENDIX



