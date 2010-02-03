Global Agricultural Fumigants Market 2018-2023 - Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.8% to Reach USD 1,750.4 Million

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Agricultural Fumigants Market By Type, Application, Form, Pest Control Method And Crop Type - Global Forecast To 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global agricultural fumigants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2018 to 2023 to reach USD 1,750.4 million by 2023.

Growing adoption of improved agricultural practices and advancement in storage technology, growing reduction in arable land, rising need to increase agriculture production, increasing post-harvest losses, and high prevalence of pest attacks are majorly driving the global agricultural fumigants market.

However, stringent government regulations, human and environmental hazards with the use of chemical fumigants, growing organic farming and demand for organic foods, and increase in use of alternatives to chemical fumigants may hinder the growth of this market to some extent.







The phosphine fumigant dominated the global agricultural fumigants market in 2017. The growth of this segment is mainly driven by its increasing use as an alternative to methyl bromide; and its high degree of penetration, easy availability, less toxic nature, and more effectiveness as compared to other fumigants. Moreover, growing need of grain disinfection in the warehouses and storages and increasing government financial assistance to warehouse industry, especially in developing countries, further propel the growth of this segment.







Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness a fastest growth during the forecast period, mainly due to large area under the agriculture production, easy availability of the agriculture production inputs, improved agriculture practices & storage technology, increasing awareness towards reducing post-harvest losses, and rising farm income.





Key Topics Covered:





1. Introduction







2. Research Methodology







3. Executive Summary







3.1. Introduction



3.2. Product Analysis



3.3. Regional Analysis



3.4. Key Players







4.1. Introduction







4.2. Drivers



4.2.1. Adoption of Improved Agricultural Practices and Advancement in Storage Technology



4.2.2. Rising Reduction in Arable Land



4.2.3. Growing Need to Increase Agriculture Production



4.2.4. Increase in Post-Harvest Losses



4.2.5. High Prevalence of Pest Attacks



4.3. Restraints



4.3.1. Stringent Government Regulations



4.3.2. Human and Environmental Hazards with the Use of Chemical Fumigants



4.3.3. Growing Organic Farming and Demand for Organic Foods



4.3.4. Emergence of Alternatives to Chemical Fumigants



4.4. Opportunities



4.4.1. Emerging Economies: Asia Pacific and Latin America







5. Global Agricultural Fumigants Market, by Type







5.1. Introduction



5.2. Phosphine



5.3. Chloropicrin



5.4. 1,3-Dichloropropene



5.5. Metam Sodium



5.6. Others







6. Global Agricultural Fumigants Market, by Application







6.1. Introduction



6.2. Warehouse & Silos



6.3. Soil







7. Global Agricultural Fumigants Market, by Form







7.1. Introduction



7.2. Liquid



7.3. Solid



7.4. Gaseous







8. Global Agricultural Fumigants Market, by Crop Type







8.1. Introduction



8.2. Grains and Cereals



8.3. Oilseeds and Pulses



8.4. Fruits & Vegetables



8.5. Turfs and Ornaments



8.6. Others







9. Global Agricultural Fumigants Market, by Pest Control Method







9.1. Introduction



9.2. Tarpaulin Fumigation



9.3. Structural Fumigation (Tent)



9.4. Vacuum Chamber Fumigation



9.5. Others







10. Geographic Analysis







10.1. Introduction



10.2. North America



10.2.1. Introduction



10.2.2. U.S.



10.2.3. Canada



10.2.4. Mexico



10.3. Europe



10.3.1. Introduction



10.3.2. Spain



10.3.3. France



10.3.4. Italy



10.3.5. Germany



10.3.6. U.K.



10.3.7. Rest of Europe



10.4. Asia-Pacific



10.4.1. Introduction



10.4.2. China



10.4.3. India



10.4.4. Japan



10.4.5. Australia



10.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific



10.5. Rest of World



10.5.1. Introduction



10.5.2. Latin America



10.5.2.1. Brazil



10.5.2.2. Argentina



10.5.2.3. Chile



10.5.2.4. Rest of Latin America



10.5.3. Middle East & Africa







11. Competitive Landscape







11.1. Introduction



11.2. Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations



11.3. Mergers and Acquisitions



11.4. Expansion







12. Company Profiles







12.1. The Dow Chemical Company



12.2. Syngenta International AG



12.3. Nufarm Limited



12.4. AMVAC Chemical Corporation



12.5. ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.



12.6. BASF SE



12.7. UPL Limited



12.8. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.



12.9. Isagro S.p.A.



12.10. Arkema



12.11. Solvay Group



12.12. Eastman Chemical Company



12.13. DEGESCH America, Inc. (DAI)



12.14. Reddick Fumigants, LLC.



12.15. Vietnam Fumigation J.S Company





For more information about this report, visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pnlbvn/global?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716





SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

