Global Agricultural Harvester Markets 2018-2019 & Forecast to 2024 - Increasing Food Demand, Rising Rural Incomes, Increasing Adoption of Modern Farming Practice
Apr 25, 2019, 19:30 ET
DUBLIN, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agricultural Harvester Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global agricultural harvester market was worth US$ 26.2 Billion in 2018
Agricultural harvesters are employed by farmers to harvest grain crops. They perform three major tasks - reaping, threshing and winnowing. These harvesters are used to increase farm production in a short time and their utilization has proved to be better than conventional harvesting methods. Moreover, agricultural practices are steadily becoming dependent on machines and tools, such as harvesters, as they help to minimize farm drudgery, enhance productivity, lower crop production costs and significantly bring down harvest losses.
Several regions across the globe are experiencing a shortage of labor force which has led farmers to make a shift towards mechanization. In line with this, numerous governments are promoting the use of equipment to boost farm output. They are offering subsidies and necessary training to farmers which, in turn, is propelling the sales of these harvesters.
Furthermore, vendors are consistently upgrading their equipment with telemetry and intelligent sensing technologies to enhance convenience and efficiency. Other new features such as GPS and navigation systems have also been incorporated in these harvesters to help in carrying out operations with more precision. Other factors driving the demand of harvesters include increasing food demand, rising rural incomes, increasing adoption of modern farming practices, etc.
Looking forward, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 36.5 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of around 6% during 2019-2024.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global agricultural harvester market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global agricultural harvester industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the drive type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global agricultural harvester industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global agricultural harvester industry?
- What is the structure of the global agricultural harvester industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global agricultural harvester industry?
- What are the profit margins in the global agricultural harvester industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Agricultural Harvester Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Drive Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Application
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Combine Harvester
6.2 Forage Harvester
7 Market Breakup by Drive Type
7.1 Four-Wheel Drive Harvester
7.2 Two-Wheel Drive Harvester
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Wheat
8.2 Rice
8.3 Maize
8.4 Barley
8.5 Others
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 North America
9.2 Asia Pacific
9.3 Europe
9.4 Middle East and Africa
9.5 Latin America
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Deere & Company (John Deere)
14.3.2 CNH Industrial
14.3.3 AGCO Corporation
14.3.4 CLAAS
14.3.5 Mahindra Tractor
14.3.6 Krone North America Inc.
14.3.7 Yanmar Company Limited
14.3.8 Bernard Krone Holding
14.3.9 Alois Pottinger Maschinenfabrik Ges.m.b.H.
14.3.10 Dewulf
14.3.11 Foton Lovol International Heavy Industry
14.3.12 Lely Group
14.3.13 Ploeger Agro
14.3.14 Preet Agro Industries
14.3.15 SAME Deutz-Fahr
14.3.16 Sampo Rosenlew
14.3.17 Massey Ferguson
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a30kn6
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article