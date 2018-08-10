Global Agricultural Pesticides Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are BASF, Bayer, DowDuPont, Monsanto, Sumitomo Chemical & Syngenta
The "Global Agricultural Pesticides Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global agricultural pesticides market to grow at a CAGR of 4.73% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Agricultural Pesticides Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increased use of herbicides. Vendors invest heavily in the development of new categories of herbicides that are more effective and environment-friendly. Most of the modern herbicides are formulated to decompose within a short span after application.
One trend in the market is introduction of integrated pest management. Pest control accounts for 35% of a farmer's crop production cost and pests cause losses of 11%-32%. Pesticides play a significant role in controlling pests; however, rising pest resistance to pesticides and environmental and health concerns have led to the reduced use of chemical pesticides.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is organic farming: viable substitute. Organic farming is the cultivation of crop and livestock without the use of pesticides, fertilizers, antibiotics, and GM organisms. This method was developed to enhance sustainability and protect the environment.
Key vendors
- BASF
- Bayer
- DowDuPont
- Monsanto
- Sumitomo Chemical
- Syngenta
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- Herbicides
- Insecticides
- Fungicides
- Others
- Market opportunity by type
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Introduction of integrated pest management
- Rising popularity of biopesticides
- M&A leading to market consolidation
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
