Global Agricultural Robots Market Report 2019: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts 2011-2018 & 2019-2024
May 24, 2019, 18:45 ET
The "Agricultural Robots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global agricultural robots market reached a value of US$ 4.1 Billion in 2018
Agricultural robots, also known as agribots, are one of the latest innovations in the agriculture industry. They are autonomous machines utilized for improving quality and efficiency of yield, minimizing reliance on manual labor, and increasing the overall productivity.
Agricultural robots are usually equipped with end effectors or specialized arms for performing a wide range of horticultural activities such as weed control, seeding and planting, aerial data collection, filed mapping, fertilizing and irrigation, intercultural operations, harvesting, soil analysis, and environmental monitoring. Apart from this, these robots are also employed for washing and milking livestock in the dairy farming industry.
Global Agricultural Robots Market Drivers:
With growing population, the demand for food is rising at a rapid pace worldwide. As a result, farmers are now shifting towards modern tools and equipment, such as agricultural robots, to increase their total productivity and generating more revenue. Further, governments around the world are offering subsidies and undertaking initiatives to propagate awareness about automated technologies among farmers.
For instance, the European Union has funded projects, such as GRAPE and MARS, to replace labor-intensive tasks with advanced automated technologies. Moreover, several established and start-up agricultural companies are investing in research and development activities to introduce an innovative range of agricultural robots.
On account of these factors, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 10.1 Billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 16% during 2019-2024.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global agricultural robots market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global agricultural robots industry?
- What is the breakup of the global agricultural robots market on the basis of product type?
- What is the breakup of the global agricultural robots market on the basis of application?
- What is the breakup of the global agricultural robots market on the basis of offering?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global agricultural robots market?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global agricultural robots market?
- What is the structure of the global agricultural robots market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global agricultural robots market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.3 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Agricultural Robots Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Application
5.5 Market Breakup by Offering
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)/Drones
6.2 Milking Robots
6.3 Automated Harvesting Systems
6.4 Driverless Tractors
6.5 Others
7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Field Farming
7.2 Dairy Farm Management
7.3 Animal Management
7.4 Soil Management
7.5 Crop Management
7.6 Others
8 Market Breakup by Offering
8.1 Hardware
8.2 Software
8.3 Services
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 North America
9.2 Europe
9.3 Asia Pacific
9.4 Middle East and Africa
9.5 Latin America
10 Global Agricultural Robots Industry: SWOT Analysis
9.1 Overview
9.2 Strengths
9.3 Weaknesses
9.4 Opportunities
9.5 Threats
11 Global Agricultural Robots Industry: Value Chain Analysis
12 Global Agricultural Robots Industry: Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Global Agricultural Robots Industry: Price Analysis
14 Agricultural Robots Manufacturing Process
14.1 Product Overview
14.2 Raw Material Requirements
14.3 Manufacturing Process
14.4 Key Success and Risk Factors
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Deere & Company
15.3.2 Trimble Inc.
15.3.3 Agco Corporation
15.3.4 Lely Holding S.R.L
15.3.5 AG Eagle LLC
15.3.6 Agribotix LLC
15.3.7 Agrobot
15.3.8 Harvest Automation
15.3.9 Naio Technologies
15.3.10 Precision Hawk
15.3.11 IBM
15.3.12 Agjunction Inc.
15.3.13 DJI
15.3.14 Boumatic Robotics B.V.
15.3.15 AG Leader Technology
15.3.16 Topcon Positioning Systems Inc.
15.3.17 Autocopter Corp
15.3.18 Auroras S.R.L.
15.3.19 Grownetics Inc.
15.3.20 Autonomous Tractor Corporation
